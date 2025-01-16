UFC 311 Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 DFS Analysis: Drake's Takes

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

UFC 311 Fight Breakdowns & DFS Picks: Drake's Takes

The top UFC betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC 311 card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy, plus predictions for the entire event.

2025 Overall Picks: 8-6 ~ Dog Picks 1-2

Drake's Bet of the Week: Moicano wins ITD +185 ~ 1-0 +158

DFS Lock of the Week: Almeida

Fanduel Captain: Almeida/Ridder

Tagir Ulanbekov (15-2-0) v. Clayton Carpenter (8-0-0)

Tagir Ulanbekov - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 15 wins

Clayton Carpenter - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 66" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Carpenter has impressed in his two UFC wins, finishing both by early submission, and is absolutely a live dog going into this fight. However, Ulanbekov is likely a test too tall for the undefeated fighter. He has already starched several high-level grapplers in his career, and I see this fight going in his favor.

UFC 311 Pick: Ulanbekov

Ricky Turcios (12-4-0) v. Bernardo Sopaj (11-3-0)

Ricky Turcios - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 12 wins

Bernardo Sopaj - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 66" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: Turcios cannot seem to get rolling in the UFC. He is a tough fighter, and he keeps things close, but is unable to take that next step. Sopaj has had an impressive start to his MMA career but unfortunately lost his debut to a last-second flying knee. I would not be surprised to see Turcios pull out the win, but he will need a different game plan, and I do not see it happening. I like Sopaj to get his first UFC win.

UFC 311 Pick: Sopaj

Rinya Nakamura (9-0-0) v. Muin Gafurov (9-0-0)

Rinya Nakamura - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 9 wins

Muin Gafurov - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: Gafurov got his first UFC win last time, but nothing about it says he can beat Nakamura. Nakamura should retain his perfect record, and I would not be surprised to see him end this early, scoring well for DFS.

UFC 311 Pick: Nakamura

Karol Rosa (18-6-0) v. Ailin Perez (11-2-0)

Karol Rosa - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 18 wins

Ailin Perez - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 66" – Switch

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: Perez will be one of the most popular dog plays on the slate, and I would not be surprised to see her become one of the most heavily owned. She has won four in a row, with the most recent by submission. However, Rosa will be her toughest fight to date, and I am not sure she will get through it. Rosa will be leagues better in striking, and she should have enough game on the ground to avoid being pinned down for long if she gets taken down.

UFC 311 Pick: Rosa

Grant Dawson (22-2-1) v. Diego Ferreira (19-5-0)

Grant Dawson - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 19 finishes in 22 wins

Carlos Diego Ferreira - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: Ferreira looked incredible in his last fight, dominating three rounds and recording a knockout with nine seconds left in the fight. It is probably the best he has ever looked in his career, and I would be surprised to see a repeat performance. Dawson has one loss in the UFC, and it was a lucky knockout. He got right back on track in his next two fights, and this fight should not be any different. The winner of this fight could score exceptionally well for DFS, particularly if Dawson chains takedowns and control time.

UFC 311 Pick: Dawson

Zach Reese (8-1-0) v. Azamat Bekoev (18-3-0)

Zachary Reese - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 77" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 8 wins

Azamat Bekoev - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 18 wins

DFS Perspective: Reese is kind of getting the short end of the stick with his replacement fighter. He has won two in a row after his debut loss but now draws Bekoev, who is making his debut on short notice. Bekoev is a champ in the LFA promotion and is the favorite to win this fight. Both guys are dangerous, and someone is likely to finish early, making this a solid fight to target for DFS.

UFC 311 Pick: Bekoev

Jailton Almeida (21-3-0) v. Serghei Spivac (17-4-0)

Jailton Almeida - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 79" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 20 finishes in 21 wins

Serghei Spivac - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: Spivac's best chance to win this fight is to catch Almeida as he goes for a takedown. However, I do not see it happening. Almeida should have no issue taking Spivac down and keeping him there. Once he gets a mount, I expect him to dominate with ground-and-pound. Almeida is my lock for DFS.

UFC 311 Pick: Almeida

Payton Talbott (9-0-0) v. Raoni Barcelos (18-5-0)

Payton Talbott - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 70" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 9 wins

Raoni Barcelos - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 18 wins

DFS Perspective: This is just another stepping stone for Talbott's path to being ranked. Barcelos' career will surely begin winding down, and although he did look good in his last fight, I do not expect Talbott to have any issues. Talbott may not get the quick-win bonus, but I can absolutely see him ending this in the first round again.

UFC 311 Pick: Talbott

Bogdan Guskov (16-3-0) v. Billy Elekana (7-1-0)

Bogdan Guskov - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 16 finishes in 16 wins

Billy Elekana - Height: 6'2" - Reach: N/A – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 16 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a scrap for as long as it lasts. Both guys are dangerous on the feet, and someone is likely to get knocked out in Round 1. Elekana is taking this fight on short notice and is making his UFC debut, while Guskov has won two in a row by knockout after losing his debut. I prefer the fighter with the experience and full camp. Get both pieces in GPP contests.

UFC 311 Pick: Guskov

Kevin Holland (26-12-0) v. Reinier de Ridder (18-2-0)

Kevin Holland - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 81" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 22 finishes in 26 wins

Reinier de Ridder - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 78" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 16 finishes in 18 wins

DFS Perspective: I do not trust Holland in any fights anymore. He tends not to take things seriously and seems to just fight for paychecks now. Ridder has a clear path to winning on the mat, and I expect him to take it there early and often. I would not be surprised to see him outpoint Holland on the feet, either. Ridder is one of the best sneaky plays on the slate.

UFC 311 Pick: de Ridder

Beneil Dariush (22-6-1) v. Renato Moicano (20-5-1)

Beneil Dariush - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 22 wins

Renato Moicano - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 20 wins

DFS Perspective: Dariush has been knocked out badly in back-to-back fights, and most are starting to think he has run out of gas. On the other hand, Moicano is trending the complete opposite way, winning four in a row, with the last two coming by knockout. The fight is almost scripted for Moicano to record another knockout.

UFC 311 Pick: Moicano

Jiri Prochazka (30-5-1) v. Jamahal Hill (12-2-0)

Jiri Prochazka - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 80" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 29 finishes in 30 wins

Jamahal Hill - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 79" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: This is an interesting fight. It could go either way, as both are dangerous finishers coming off losses to Alex Pereira. I still firmly believe Hill is not as good as he thinks he is. He could catch the unorthodox Prochazka, but Prochazka is more likely to catch him. Either way, someone will likely go down early, making both guys a solid play for GPP contests.

UFC 311 Pick: Prochazka

Merab Dvalishvili (18-4-0) v. Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0-0)

Merab Dvalishvili - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 18 wins

Umar Nurmagomedov - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 18 wins

DFS Perspective: Dvalishvili has been my staple pick since joining the UFC. He has arguably the best cardio in the UFC and incredible wrestling. Nurmagomedov has taken down every competitor he has faced and is finally getting his title shot. It is hard to envision Dvalishvili keeping hold of Nurmagomedov for long periods, which likely leads to his downfall. The difference in this fight should come from striking, which Nurmagomedov has the edge in. It will not be a surprise to see either guy win, and whoever does will score very well for DFS.

UFC 311 Pick: Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev (26-1-0) v. Arman Tsarukyan (22-3-0)

Islam Makhachev - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 26 wins

Arman Tsarukyan - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 22 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this rematch to be nearly as close as their first fight. Their strengths are similar, and neither really has a weakness. Makhachev has proven his mettle by beating the best of the best in this division, and I see no rhyme or reason for losing this fight unless he makes a mistake. Five rounds of back and forth between these two should give solid scores for both fighters for DFS.

UFC 311 Pick: Makhachev

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

