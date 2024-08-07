2024/25 Premier League Predictions: Full Table, Title Odds, Top 4 & Relegation

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

It was a short summer. Immediately following the 2023/24 Premier League season, preparations began for Euro 2024 and Copa America. Some players returned to their clubs at the beginning of July and preseason work began, which also coincided with the Olympics that finish Aug. 10.

Combine that with an ever-frantic transfer window and my thoughts on most teams will likely change over the first month. Since the lack of futures betting in soccer remains an issue, I'm going to rank every team in the Premier League. Instead of writing about terrible odds on teams to finish top six or top half, I'm predicting exact positions in the table.

After looking at the odds, I unfortunately didn't get too crazy. While anything can happen, I think there are specific tiers in the Premier League table and it's hard to get away from them.

1. Manchester City (+150 to win Premier League)

It's hard to go against Pep Guardiola in a season where he may not have much turnover to deal with. Considering the injuries to Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones, among others last season, City are realistically in a better spot ahead of this season. Assuming Bernardo Silva stays, the only somewhat relevant player they lost is Julian Alvarez and he wasn't a regular when everyone was healthy. Throw in logical improvements in the system for guys like Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku, and it's hard to see City not winning the title again. Elsewhere, I've seen -145 odds on Erling Haaland to win the Golden Boot and I think he should be closer to -200.

2. Arsenal (+190 to win Premier League)

Mikel Arteta still hasn't added a new striker and attacking depth remains a question, but already the best defense in the Premier League, the Gunners added Riccardo Calafiori and newly-healthy Jurrien Timber. They'll likely add a midfielder or forward during the window, and even if they don't, this is still the same squad as the last two seasons when they finished second. If Gabriel Jesus can stay healthy and find form again, that'd be another boost to a ball-dominant team. Recent trends have been tired legs late in the season, something a deeper Champions League run would highlight even more.

3. Liverpool (+135 Top 2 Finish)

While there are questions following Jurgen Klopp's departure, Arne Slot has seemingly quashed them in the preseason with a couple nice wins. While that's not everything, it seems most players have already acclimated to Slot's system and that was without most of their attacking regulars like Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, who only recently returned from Copa America. The Reds didn't make any significant moves, but they didn't really need to. They already have plenty of depth at almost every position with the next goal being to improve consistency under Slot after falling apart the final couple months last season.

4. Chelsea (+150 Top 4 Finish)

I thought I was going against the grain with this pick, but Chelsea are projected to finish fourth according to the odds. As usual, the team is loaded as they should get Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia and Reece James back from injury. Conor Gallagher is on his way out, but they have guys who can replace him, especially so with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall joining the mix. They're again in constant rumors for a new forward, but adding Nkunku to the bunch should already help. Enzo Maresca had a great season at Leicester City and given that Chelsea were only five points behind fourth place last season, it's reasonable to think they finish in the top four.

5. Tottenham (+210 Top 4 Finish)

It felt like Ange Postecoglou's style was figured out after the first few months and Tottenham reeled in the second half last season. While they've been in talks for a new striker, I'm not sure who solves things completely. They still lack depth on the back line and it feels like things are dependent on the form of James Maddison. If he opens the new season like last, doesn't get hurt and racks up 20 assists, things may be different. Richarlison had 11 goals in 1,492 minutes last season, so if he can stay on the pitch, it wouldn't be surprising to see him surpass 15.

6. Newcastle (-125 Top 6 Finish)

Eddie Howe hasn't done much in the transfer window, but I'm not sure that matters given all the players returning from injury in addition to Sandro Tonali back from his ban. Kieran Trippier seems to be on his last legs and could be completely replaced this season, but I think this group is pretty solid and don't have Champions League to cause extra fatigue. Nick Pope being back is also a boost in net. The question is if the back line can hold up while Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are out the first few months of the season.

7. Manchester United (+200 Top 4 Finish)

I've had doubts about Erik ten Hag across the last two years and I'm not sure United have done enough to change my mind. Maybe a full season of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo provides more consistency throughout the squad along with a healthy Luke Shaw, but that's it unless Mason Mount finds a role. There's still plenty to be desired from this team even after adding Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. Then again, maybe Garnacho lights the league on fire, Amad Diallo is awesome and Marcus Rashford returns to elite levels.

8. Aston Villa (+145 Top 6 Finish)

Villa have been bad in the preseason and while that doesn't mean anything, I wonder if it's something that translates to the season which now involves Champions League football. I think they've had good additions in Ian Maatsen, Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley, but I still wonder if adding massive European games gets to them. They lost a few guys to season-long injuries (Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings) last season and maybe getting those guys back gives them another boost, but it doesn't feel like another top-four finish is possible with this group. Maybe I'm wrong since this is more of a preseason vibe prediction and it doesn't make sense to doubt Unai Emery. I bet on them to finish in the top half last season, yet +145 to finish top six doesn't feel good enough this season.

9. West Ham (-110 Top Half Finish)

Julen Lopetegui left Wolverhampton because they wouldn't buy players for him. And so, West Ham have gone on a little spree of buying Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Guido Rodriguez and Niclas Fullkrug with more possibly on the way. Under Lopetegui they're also going to play a much different style than the David Moyes teams and the odds favor them to finish in the top half. If they don't lose any of their studs, it makes sense that they'll be better across the board. Even if you don't factor in Lopetegui, it's already a better overall team than last season and they have a true striker up top.

10. Crystal Palace (+100 Top Half Finish)

This is a tough one. Palace were awesome to close last season, but they no longer have Michael Olise, and Marc Guehi could get poached from them before the window ends. Still, as long as Eberechi Eze remains, the additions of Ismaila Sarr and Daichi Kamada could help roll over some of last season's form. While I have some questions on depth in certain positions, they should be fairly stocked in the midfield with Cheick Doucoure healthy again after missing most of last season with an Achilles injury.

11. Brentford (+340 Top Half Finish)

Brentford battled relegation last season and didn't add anyone major (Thiago already underwent knee surgery), which is usually a recipe for disaster. However, they finished ninth in the table two campaigns ago and pretty much had the same squad. The difference was an in-form Ivan Toney and healthy back line. When Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Ben Mee are all available, Thomas Frank can change formations every week depending on opponent. When they were injured last season, he found out that didn't work as well. I think Mikkel Damsgaard is closer to a breakout and combined with more youth in Kevin Schade and Keane Lewis-Potter, I think the pieces are there. In order to not have the same problems as last season, they need another full-back instead of waiting until January to add Sergio Reguilon.

12. Everton (+250 To Be Relegated)

Despite continually being blasted by the media, Everton still finished 15th in the table after being docked eight points. Losing Amadou Onana will hurt, but they played without him plenty last season and added enough pieces to prevent more players leaving hurting them too much. Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom are intriguing additions, while Tim Iroegbunam has some growing to do and Jake O'Brien is the eventual replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite. Sean Dyche is known for fighting relegation, but Burnley had some decent seasons under him and I still think this team is more talented than any of the Burnley versions, even the one he led into European action.

13. Bournemouth (+190 Top Half Finish)

There's a chance not adding any significant players will bite them. Dean Huijsen has a bright future, but if Dominic Solanke ends up going elsewhere, will Enes Unal and Daniel Jebbison fill the void? I think Bournemouth showed a lot last season, but they also slipped in the second half and finished tied with Brighton in 11th place. Despite the proximity to finishing in the top half, I'm not sure they can get there this season without new faces to provide them some new life.

14. Brighton (+100 Top Half Finish)

I'm surprised Brighton are being looked at like the team they had the last couple seasons. I know they have a new manager and a lot of youth, but they didn't look the same without Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo last season and now they lost Pascal Gross. Of course, remaining healthy could do wonders along with further development from Valentin Barco and Jack Hinshelwood, among others. However, Billy Gilmour remains in transfer talks and it seems like they're ready for Mats Wieffer to be the guy in the midfield, something I'm not sure will click immediately.

15. Wolverhampton (+340 Top Half Finish)

Wolves are another team that lost their way in the second half last season, partly due to an array of injuries. I considered putting them higher, but for that to happen they'll need to stay healthy. Rodrigo Gomes and Jorgen Strand Larsen seem like positive pieces to bulk the attack, but it still feels like Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha need to stay healthy for this team to click. Maybe that changes this season, but they haven't added anyone to the defense, which is concerning since Kilman didn't miss a minute last season. That's led to some four-man back lines in preseason, something they tried early last season until they ultimately abandoned it after poor results.

16. Fulham (+270 Top Half Finish)

It's never easy to lose the heart of your midfield, something Brighton experienced last season and Fulham will have to figure out after the departure of Joao Palhinha. Emile Smith Rowe gives them something more, but Willian had been extremely important the past couple years and it feels like they're missing depth and another player at multiple positions. They replaced Tosin Adarabioyo with Jorge Cuenca, and Ryan Sessegnon gives them depth at full-back, but the squad is still lacking in other places unless Adama Traore finally lives up to some of his initial hype.

17. Southampton (+100 To Be Relegated)

According to the odds, Southampton are least likely to be relegated of the newly-promoted sides. A lot of that is because they still have manager Russell Martin, who took over the team last summer. Adding Ben Brereton Diaz should go a long way in helping Adam Armstrong up front, while their midfield is a bunch of familiar names of players who have built their game in the Championship. I have doubts about Jack Stephens operating as a left-back over Ryan Manning, but the Saints have a surprising amount of depth. Staying above relegation will require Armstrong doing better than two seasons ago when he scored just twice.

18. Nottingham Forest (+250 To Be Relegated)

I thought Forest were headed for the drop last season and then they got a couple key points late and didn't have to sweat too hard. They're always adding players so anything can happen before the window ends, but they've been mostly quiet. Nikola Milenkovic figures to help the back line and Elliot Anderson is a fun addition to the midfield. I'm not sure Jota Silva is Premier League ready, leaving them lacking if injuries pop up. Neco Williams has been in and out of the XI the last two seasons, but entering 24/25, he's their main right-back opposite Ola Aina. Nuno Espirito Santo is hoping to revive what he had at Wolves years ago and I'm not sold on that happening.

19. Leicester City (-225 To Be Relegated)

Steve Cooper was a master motivator at Nottingham Forest, but he was fired for a reason. I like some of Leicester City's pieces more than what Forest had, but I don't know how they enter this season with Jamie Vardy as their top striker. Kelechi Iheanacho is gone and Patson Daka didn't get much time in the Championship. They're loaded with defensive midfielders and a Premier League-experienced back line, but you still have to score goals. Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu were great in the Championship, but it'll be difficult for them to have the same kind of impact in the top flight without added help.

20. Ipswich Town (-110 To Be Relegated)

I'm surprised Ipswich aren't the biggest favorite to be relegated and most of that is likely due to manager Kieran McKenna, who was sought by many bigger clubs. They were great in the Championship, but they still allowed 57 goals, seventh best in the league which is worrisome. Jacob Greaves and Ben Johnson were their big defensive signings, while Liam Delap will likely be the first guy off the bench in the attack. I don't know. Is Arijanet Muric going to make 10 saves per game? It's possible McKenna pulls a masterclass to stave off relegation, but it's difficult to see this group doing more than Luton Town last season. Luton had some great players from the Championship, but they also got a lot from newcomers like Ross Barkley, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Issa Kabore. I think Ipswich need a couple more signings to have a chance.