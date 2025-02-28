FA Cup Preview: Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions, Odds, Lineups

This article is part of our Game Previews series.

Newcastle and Brighton & Hove Albion meet Sunday in a Fifth Round FA Cup tie at St. James' Park in just their 36th all-time matchup.

Newcastle arrive in the Fifth Round after victories over Bromley and Birmingham. Brighton blanked Norwich in a 4-0 victory before overcoming Chelsea to advance to Sunday's matchup.

HEAD TO HEAD

The Toon and the Seagulls have tussled only 35 times before, dating back to 1930 when Newcastle defeated Brighton 3-0 in the same Fifth Round of the FA Cup in which the teams will clash Sunday.

Earlier this season, Brighton rode a goal from Danny Welbeck to a narrow 1-0 victory over Newcastle during Gameweek 8 of the Premier League.

Brighton narrowly lead the all-time series, winning 14 times and drawing on 10 occasions.

ODDS

Moneyline

DraftKings: NEW +115 Draw +270, BHA +205 (PROMO CODE)

FanDuel: NEW +110 Draw +270, BHA +200 (PROMO CODE)

BetMGM: NEW +105 Draw +275, BHA +225 (BONUS CODE)

Bet365: NEW +115 Draw +260, BHA +220 (BONUS CODE)

RECENT FORM

Newcastle (LWLWW) have tussled with each of the Premier League's top-four teams over their last five fixtures. The Magpies fell to Liverpool and Manchester City in scoreless league defeats. Conversely, Eddie Howe's men earned three points in a 4-3 victory over Nottingham Forest in league play and earned a place in the Carabao Cup final after a 2-0 second leg victory over Arsenal.

Brighton & Hove Albion (WWWWL) were clobbered 7-0 by Nottingham Forest, but since, the Seagulls have rattled off four successive victories across all competitions by an aggregate score of 11-2, including two wins over Chelsea.

FORMATIONS

Howe is likely to use to his familiar tactics and rely upon his experienced squad to execute his well-drilled 4-3-3 shape that focuses on the midfield as the driving force for success. Howe's uncompromising request of his midfielders to play a box-to-box role is a microcosm of the work rate pervasive throughout the squad.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has impressed his conception of a pliable 4-2-3-1 formation upon the Seagulls squad. The formation leaves the possibility of transforming into a back five when out of possession and a 4-4-2 when in possession. Look for Hurzeler's front line to pressure Newcastle's central defenders and goalkeeper when possession is lost.

LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Newcastle United

Howe will be hoping to have his full contingent of players available for selection Sunday as defender Sven Botman (knee), midfielder Joelinton (knee) and star striker Alexander Isak (groin) each will face pre-match fitness tests.

Nick Pope is likely to be the man between the sticks Sunday. In three appearances since his return from a knee injury, Pope has conceded seven goals. If Howe opts to rotate, Martin Dubravka will don the keeper's mitts. In Pope's absence this season, Dubravka made 14 starts across all competitions.

Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are the most frequently selected pair in central defense. However, if Botman is deemed fit, he could be named to the starting XI in an effort to give Schar or Burn a breather after logging heavy workloads in recent weeks. Lewis Hall has locked down the left-back spot, while Valentino Livramento has supplanted Kieran Trippier at right-back for the Toon. Matt Targett and Trippier are options if Howe opts to rotate at full-back.

The midfield triumvirate of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton (knee) and Bruno Guimaraes is undoubtedly Newcastle's strongest pairing in the midfield. In Joelinton's absence over their last four matches, Lewis Miley and Sean Longstaff have each picked up minutes. Miley's goal over a 90-minute performance in Newcastle's 4-3 victory over Nottingham Forest gives him the edge to start if Joelinton remains unavailable.

The attack is spearheaded by perennial double-digit goal scorer Isak whose 19 Premier League goals this season trail only Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah, and are just two shy of his career-high of 21 goals in a single Premier League campaign. If Isak is unable to play, Callum Wilson is the most likely option at striker. Wilson has scored once over eight appearances (two starts) during an injury-plagued season. English wingers Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy most often flank Newcastle's striker. The supporting duo have combined for 13 Premier League assists this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Hurzeler will look to overcome a flurry of knocks to the defensive unit as Brighton hope to continue their strong run of defensive form.

Across the backline, Hurzeler has depended upon the central defensive pairing of Lewis Dunk (ribs) and Jan Paul van Hecke. However, with Dunk having been ruled out ahead of the clash versus Newcastle, Adam Webster is likely to continue to deputize in central defense. Pervis Estupinan is the likely selection on the left side of the back line after making his first start versus Bournemouth since returning from an injury that cost his three matches. Tariq Lamptey has made six successive starts at full-back, though there's a chance he's rested given that playing time.

Carlos Baleba continues to be an ever-present figure in the Brighton midfield. The young Cameroonian has made 58 appearances (38 starts) since arriving from Lille ahead of the 2023/2024 campaign. Diego Gomez was paired with Baleba in the midfield double-pivot during Brighton's most recent 2-1 victory over Bournemouth. Versatile Jack Hinshelwood and Yasin Ayari are also options to serve along Baleba during a congested stretch, which includes three matches in nine days.

Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck have combined for three goals and one assist over the Seagulls' last two matches. With Pedro having started in each of those two fixtures, expect a fresh Welbeck to lead the line versus Newcastle. Dribbling aficionado Kaoru Mitoma has started in nine successive fixtures and is likely to support the attack from his familiar position on the left side of the formation.

Yankuba Minteh has scored twice and assisted once across five successive starts on the right side of the formation, so expect Hurzeler to ride the young Gambian's strong run of form. Georginio Rutter has thrived in the No. 10 role, having scored twice and assisted twice over five successive starts in that position.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tonali's role at the stem of Newcastle's midfield-three is instrumental in the Magpies' ability to force opponents into protracted and fierce battles in the middle of the park. The vaunted Italian midfielder has scored once and made 14 tackles (eight won) over his last five appearances (three starts).

Rutter is on a blistering run of form that has seen him create 11 chances, score six goals and assist twice over his last nine appearances (six starts). With Brighton's strikers at full health and in goal-scoring form, back Rutter to be the central figure of any movements resulting in goal-scoring opportunities Sunday.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Anthony Gordon

Gordon has not registered a goal contribution in four successive appearances (four starts). However, it's unwise to assume the winger can be kept at bay by opponent's defensive units for long, as evidenced by his performance earlier in the season when he scored five goals and supplied four assists over 11 appearances (nine starts) during December and January. I'm backing Gordon to break out in the crucial FA Cup clash and spur the Toon to victory with at least one goal contribution.

Result: Newcastle 2-1 Brighton

UPCOMING EPL FIXTURES

Newcastle United: March 10 at West Ham United

Brighton & Hove Albion: March 8 vs. Fulham