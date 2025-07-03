Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, July 3

WNBA DFS Strategies for Thursday, July 3
The 2025 WNBA season rolls on Thursday with a total of five games. The Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever do battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video, the only nationally televised game on the slate. Also, at 7:00 p.m., the Los Angeles Sparks and New York Liberty tangle. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Atlanta Dream host the Seattle Storm. We have a pair of 8:00 p.m. ET tip times, as the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings meet, while the Washington Mystics and Minnesota Timberwolves do battle.
Let's check out the best options for DFS players heading into Thursday. There are plenty of good values available.
WNBA Schedule Today
- Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever
- Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty
- Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream
- Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings
- Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx
Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever
Line: Aces -4.5
O/U: 162.5
Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Aces vs. Fever
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Las Vegas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Megan Gustafson
|C
|Lower Leg
|GTD (Doubtful)
|7/3/2025
|Cheyenne Parker-Tyus
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|8/15/2025
Indiana
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Caitlin Clark
|G
|Groin
|OUT
|7/5/2025
|Damiris Dantas
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|7/9/2025
|Kristy Wallace
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Aces (8-8) and the Fever (9-8) will tangle at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, but the game loses a little bit of its luster with superstar Caitlin Clark (groin) sidelined again.
The Fever will return home for the first time since winning the Commissioner's Cup earlier this week against the Lynx, but the celebration will be a bit muted without their top player. Since Clark is out, Aari McDonald figures to have a key role in the offense yet again.
The Aces look to maintain their dominance in this series, as Las Vegas has won 16 consecutive in the series dating back to the last victory by Indiana at home on Aug. 27, 2019.
Both of these teams entered the season with championship expectations, but injuries to their top stars have kept both teams from achieving high rates of success. Las Vegas is ninth in the WNBA with 80.7 points per game, while allowing 82.1 points per game, also ninth. The Aces are also a poor shooting team, converting just 40.8 percent from the field, while allowing teams to hit 44.4 percent from the floor, ranking ninth in the league. They also rank 10th against three-pointers with a 34.8 percent mark allowed.
The Fever fifth in scoring (83.4 PPG) while also ranking second in field-goal percentage (46.2 percent). They are sixth in both scoring defense (79.7 PPG) and field-goal percentage (42.9 percent), while leading the WNBA in three-point defensive percentage (27.5 percent).
Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty
Line: Liberty -10
O/U: 170
Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sparks vs. Liberty
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Cameron Brink
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|7/5/2025
New York
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Jonquel Jones
|C
|Ankle
|OUT
|7/22/2025
|Raquel Carrera
|C
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Ivana Dojkic
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Seehia Ridard
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Annika Soltau
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Betnijah Laney-Hamilton
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2026
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Sparks (5-12) and the Liberty (11-5) looks like a mismatch on paper. Los Angeles has dropped five of the past six games, but the team is mostly healthy now. Kelsey Plum missed some time earlier in the season, but she is back and 100 percent.
The defending WNBA champion Liberty fired out of the chute with nine straight wins to open the season, but New York has dropped five of the past seven games, while going 1-4 in the last five matchups.
Defense has gone south for the Liberty, as they've allowed at least 89 points in four of the past five matchups. Look for Los Angeles to try and get off to a hot start.
The books have this total set a bit high, and that's because New York has struggled on defense lately, while Los Angeles has struggled at that end of the floor all season. The Sparks rank 11th in the league with 86.8 points per game allowed and 44.7 percent efficiency from the field. They're slightly better at guarding the three, allowing 33.7 percent efficiency to rank eighth. Still, Sabrina Ionescu and company have to be looking forward to this matchup.
Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream
Line: Storm -1.5
O/U: 162.5
Injury Report - Storm vs. Dream
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Seattle
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Jordan Horston
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Nika Muhl
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2026
Atlanta
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Rhyne Howard
|G
|Upper Body
|OUT
|7/7/2025
|Holly Winterburn
|G
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|5/1/2026
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
One of the most underrated games of the night features the Storm (10-7) and Dream (11-6) facing off in Atlanta.
These teams met in Seattle at the end of May, with Atlanta coming away with a 94-87 victory. While Brittney Griner had a disasterous outing, going 1-of-7 with just two points, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray were successful against the Storm defense.
Howard finished with 33 points on 12-for-24 shooting, including 4-for-12 from downtown, while adding six boards, five dimes, two steals and a block. Gray hit eight of her 15 field-goal attempts while going 3-for-6 from behind the arc, ending up with 28 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Seattle had four players in double digits in that first meeting with Atlanta, led by veteran Skylar Diggins, who paced the team with 20 points.
Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings
Line: Mercury -12
O/U: 166.5
Injury Report - Mercury vs. Wings
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Murjanatu Musa
|C
|Ankle
|GTD (Questionable)
|7/3/2025
|Alexa Held
|G
|Chest
|OUT
|7/7/2025
|Julia Ayrault
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Helena Pueyo
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2026
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Myisha Hines-Allen
|F
|Ankle
|GTD (Questionable)
|7/3/2025
|DiJonai Carrington
|G
|Ribs
|GTD (Doubtful)
|7/3/2025
|Maddy Siegrist
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|7/7/2025
|Arike Ogunbowale
|G
|Thumb
|OUT
|7/7/2025
|Tyasha Harris
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Lou Lopez Senechal
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Wings rookie Paige Bueckers gets another crack to try and solve the Mercury on Thursday. Phoenix won the first meeting 93-80 in Phoenix on June 11.
While the rest of the team had lackluster performances, Bueckers was on fire, hitting 13 of 19 field-goal attempts, including 5-for-7 efficiency from downtown, going for 35 points with six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.
However, the Mercury are above-average in most defensive categories, allowing 79.0 points per game (fourth), 42.8 percent field-goal percentage (fifth) and 32.1 percent three-point percentage (fifth), so don't expect Bueckers to tear it up again, at least not at that pace.
On the flip side, a Mercury DFS stack might be in order, as they are scoring 83.8 points per game (fourth), while hitting 34.8 percent (third) from behind the three-point line. Dallas allows 85.7 points (10th), 44.5 percent field-goal percentage (10th) and 36.6 percent three-point percentage (12th).