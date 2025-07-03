Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, July 3

Alyssa Thomas should have a chance to perform well when the Phoenix Mercury face the Dallas Wings as part of Thursday's five-game slate. Daniel Dobish offers his best WNBA DFS picks for Thursday.

WNBA DFS Strategies for Thursday, July 3

The 2025 WNBA season rolls on Thursday with a total of five games. The Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever do battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video, the only nationally televised game on the slate. Also, at 7:00 p.m., the Los Angeles Sparks and New York Liberty tangle. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Atlanta Dream host the Seattle Storm. We have a pair of 8:00 p.m. ET tip times, as the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings meet, while the Washington Mystics and Minnesota Timberwolves do battle.

Let's check out the best options for DFS players heading into Thursday. There are plenty of good values available.

WNBA Schedule Today

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty

Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

Line: Aces -4.5

O/U: 162.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Aces vs. Fever

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Megan Gustafson C Lower Leg GTD (Doubtful) 7/3/2025 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus F Not Injury Related OUT 8/15/2025

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Caitlin Clark G Groin OUT 7/5/2025 Damiris Dantas C Not Injury Related OUT 7/9/2025 Kristy Wallace G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Aces (8-8) and the Fever (9-8) will tangle at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, but the game loses a little bit of its luster with superstar Caitlin Clark (groin) sidelined again.

The Fever will return home for the first time since winning the Commissioner's Cup earlier this week against the Lynx, but the celebration will be a bit muted without their top player. Since Clark is out, Aari McDonald figures to have a key role in the offense yet again.

The Aces look to maintain their dominance in this series, as Las Vegas has won 16 consecutive in the series dating back to the last victory by Indiana at home on Aug. 27, 2019.

Both of these teams entered the season with championship expectations, but injuries to their top stars have kept both teams from achieving high rates of success. Las Vegas is ninth in the WNBA with 80.7 points per game, while allowing 82.1 points per game, also ninth. The Aces are also a poor shooting team, converting just 40.8 percent from the field, while allowing teams to hit 44.4 percent from the floor, ranking ninth in the league. They also rank 10th against three-pointers with a 34.8 percent mark allowed.

The Fever fifth in scoring (83.4 PPG) while also ranking second in field-goal percentage (46.2 percent). They are sixth in both scoring defense (79.7 PPG) and field-goal percentage (42.9 percent), while leading the WNBA in three-point defensive percentage (27.5 percent).

at New York Liberty Los Angeles Sparksat New York Liberty

Line: Liberty -10

O/U: 170

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sparks vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Cameron Brink F Knee OUT 7/5/2025

New York

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sparks (5-12) and the Liberty (11-5) looks like a mismatch on paper. Los Angeles has dropped five of the past six games, but the team is mostly healthy now. Kelsey Plum missed some time earlier in the season, but she is back and 100 percent.

The defending WNBA champion Liberty fired out of the chute with nine straight wins to open the season, but New York has dropped five of the past seven games, while going 1-4 in the last five matchups.

Defense has gone south for the Liberty, as they've allowed at least 89 points in four of the past five matchups. Look for Los Angeles to try and get off to a hot start.

The books have this total set a bit high, and that's because New York has struggled on defense lately, while Los Angeles has struggled at that end of the floor all season. The Sparks rank 11th in the league with 86.8 points per game allowed and 44.7 percent efficiency from the field. They're slightly better at guarding the three, allowing 33.7 percent efficiency to rank eighth. Still, Sabrina Ionescu and company have to be looking forward to this matchup.

Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream

Line: Storm -1.5

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report - Storm vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Jordan Horston G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Nika Muhl G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rhyne Howard G Upper Body OUT 7/7/2025 Holly Winterburn G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2026

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

One of the most underrated games of the night features the Storm (10-7) and Dream (11-6) facing off in Atlanta.

These teams met in Seattle at the end of May, with Atlanta coming away with a 94-87 victory. While Brittney Griner had a disasterous outing, going 1-of-7 with just two points, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray were successful against the Storm defense.

Howard finished with 33 points on 12-for-24 shooting, including 4-for-12 from downtown, while adding six boards, five dimes, two steals and a block. Gray hit eight of her 15 field-goal attempts while going 3-for-6 from behind the arc, ending up with 28 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Seattle had four players in double digits in that first meeting with Atlanta, led by veteran Skylar Diggins, who paced the team with 20 points.

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings

Line: Mercury -12

O/U: 166.5

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Murjanatu Musa C Ankle GTD (Questionable) 7/3/2025 Alexa Held G Chest OUT 7/7/2025 Julia Ayrault G Personal OFS 5/1/2026 Helena Pueyo G Personal OFS 5/1/2026

Dallas

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Wings rookie Paige Bueckers gets another crack to try and solve the Mercury on Thursday. Phoenix won the first meeting 93-80 in Phoenix on June 11.

While the rest of the team had lackluster performances, Bueckers was on fire, hitting 13 of 19 field-goal attempts, including 5-for-7 efficiency from downtown, going for 35 points with six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.

However, the Mercury are above-average in most defensive categories, allowing 79.0 points per game (fourth), 42.8 percent field-goal percentage (fifth) and 32.1 percent three-point percentage (fifth), so don't expect Bueckers to tear it up again, at least not at that pace.

On the flip side, a Mercury DFS stack might be in order, as they are scoring 83.8 points per game (fourth), while hitting 34.8 percent (third) from behind the three-point line. Dallas allows 85.7 points (10th), 44.5 percent field-goal percentage (10th) and 36.6 percent three-point percentage (12th).