WNBA DFS Strategies for Tuesday, July 22
After a very interesting and newsworthy WNBA All-Star break, the regular season resumes Tuesday night with five games. The slate includes a nationally televised doubleheader on ESPN, featuring the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty at 8 p.m. ET, and the Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces at 10 p.m. ET.
Let's check out the best options for DFS players heading into Tuesday. There are plenty of good values available.
WNBA Schedule Today
- Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics
- Indiana Fever at New York Liberty
- Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx
- Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
- Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm
Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics
Line: Mystics -3
O/U: 167.5
Injury Report - Sparks vs. Mystics
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Los Angeles
|Cameron Brink
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|7/24/2025
Washington
|Sika Kone
|F
|Suspension
|SUSP
|8/8/2025
|Georgia Amoore
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Bernadett Hatar
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Sparks (8-14) and the Mystics (11-11) meet in the nation's capital for the second time this season.
In the first meeting, L.A. routed Washington 99-80 as 2-point home favorites July 15 prior to the break. The Sparks shot 53.5 percent (38-of-71) from the field and 39.1 percent (9-of-23) from behind the 3-point line. L.A. left plenty of points on the floor, shooting just 63.6 percent (14-of-22) from the free-throw line, or it could have been much worse.
The Sparks were led by Dearica Hamby, who finished with a game-high 26 points with six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot. Rickea Jackson added 22 points, while Kelsey Plum was good for 20 points. Julie Allemand grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the way, while Plum had three steals.
For the Mystics, they were just 43.5 percent (30-of-69) from the field and 38.1 percent (8-of-21) from behind the arc. Washington was plus-five on the boards but bitten by miscues, turning it over 17 times, to just 10 times for L.A.
Washington was led by Shakira Austin, who had 16 points with eight boards, while Sug Sutton had 14 points. Aaliyah Edwards did her best to help the Mystics, posting 13 points off the bench, but they also had three starters with single-digit point totals, as Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Brittney Sykes each had just eight points apiece.
Indiana Fever at New York Liberty
Line: Liberty -11
O/U: 163
Injury Report - Fever vs. Liberty
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Indiana
|Caitlin Clark
|G
|Groin
|OUT
|7/24/2025
|Kristy Wallace
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
New York
|Betnijah Laney-Hamilton
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Raquel Carrera
|C
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Ivana Dojkic
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Seehia Ridard
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Annika Soltau
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Fever (13-11) and Liberty (15-6) square off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the second time in six days.
New York belted Indiana 98-77 in the first meeting, even though it was without Jonquel Jones (ankle). Jones has been cleared to play Tuesday's rematch, making matters worse for Indiana.
The Fever will be without superstar Caitlin Clark yet again, as a groin injury keeps her sidelined. Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald will once again be leaned upon to fill the giant shoes of Clark.
In the first meeting, the Liberty shot 57.8 percent (37-of-64) from the field and 51.9 percent (14-of-27) from downtown. It was super from the free-throw line, hitting 90.9 percent (10-of-11). Breanna Stewart led the way with 24 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocked shots, while Sabrina Ionescu had 15 points, including three triples. Marine Johannes had 12 points off the bench in 18 minutes, all from behind the three-point line, going 4-of-5.
The Fever managed just 36.8 percent (28-of-76) from the field and 25.0 percent (8-of-32) from distance. Kelsey Mitchell tried to keep her team in it, going for a team-best 16 points, while Sophie Cunningham had 12 points and four boa