WNBA Daily Roundup: Fantasy Picks, Starting Lineups and Previews (July 2)

This article is part of our WNBA Fantasy Primer series.
WNBA Fantasy Picks, Starting Lineups and Previews Tonight
The WNBA season rolls on with a four-game slate Tuesday. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and Aaliyah Edwards will all be in action, plus a rematch of the Commissioner's Cup Championship.
Those looking for a complete overview of every matchup can check out RotoWire's Daily WNBA Projections page and the latest WNBA news. Those looking for sports betting advice can view the RotoWire Picks and Props tool.
WNBA Schedule Today
Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty
Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream
Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces
Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks
WNBA News Roundup
Odyssey Sims Moves into Starting Lineup
After two games off the bench, Sims moved into the starting lineup Monday for the injury-depleted Wings. She posted 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and one steal during a 95-71 loss in Seattle. Across three appearances, Sims has averaged 12.3 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 27.0 minutes per game.
Azura Stevens Nearing Return
Stevens returned to full-contact practice Monday and plans to suit up before the Olympic break, which begins in mid-July. With Cameron Brink (knee) out, Stevens should be able to carve out a role once she's cleared, but she figures to operate under a minute restriction for at least a few games.
Nyara Sabally Getting Close, Sabrina Ionescu's Illness
Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton have returned to action after multi-game absences, but New York continues to deal with injuries. Sabally remains out Tuesday but participated in the team's morning shootaround, suggesting she's getting close to game action. However, Ionescu missed the shootaround due to an illness and may be sidelined for the first time this season.
Mercury Back Injuries
Monday was the second night of a back-to-back set for Phoenix, and Diana Taurasi and Rebecca Allen missed the loss to Connecticut due to back issues. This may have just been a maintenance day, but it's something to monitor. Natasha Mack and Sophie Cunningham drew starts due to the injuries.
WNBA Fantasy Risers and Fallers
Riser
- Odyssey Sims, G, Dallas Wings
Sims moved into the starting lineup Monday and has averaged 12.3 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 27.0 minutes per game. She's operating under a hardship contract, but as long as she continues to start, fantasy managers should have no reservations about throwing her into their starting lineups.
Fallers
- Jacy Sheldon, G, Dallas Wings
The rookie out of Ohio State has drawn six straight starts but scored eight or fewer points in three consecutive contests. Odyssey Sims replaced Sevgi Uzun in the starting lineup Monday, and Sims' emergence figures to limit Sheldon's opportunities moving forward.
- Sevgi Uzun, G, Dallas Wings
Uzun was replaced in the starting linuep by Odyssey Sims on Monday. Sims continues to play well since signing a hardship contract, while Uzun's production has dipped. Over her last three games, Uzan has averaged only 2.7 points, 3.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game.
Matchup Previews
Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty
WNBA Injury Report
Minnesota
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Jessica Shepard
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|4/1/2025
New York
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Sabrina Ionescu
|G
|Illness
|Questionable
|7/2/2024
|Nyara Sabally
|F
|Back
|OUT
|7/6/2024
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|Achilles
|OFS
|4/1/2025
|Kaitlyn Davis
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA Starting Lineups
Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team. For updated lineups as tipoff approaches, check out RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.
Minnesota Lynx Projected Starters
New York Liberty Projected Starters
- Courtney Vandersloot
- Sabrina Ionescu (Q - Illness)
- Betnijah Laney-Hamilton
- Breanna Stewart
- Jonquel Jones
Player to Watch
- Bridget Carleton, F, Minnesota Lynx
During the Commissioner's Cup Championship, Carleton exploded for a season-high 23 points (8-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt). She'll be an X-factor during Tuesday's rematch.
Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream
WNBA Injury Report
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Elizabeth Williams
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|5/1/2025
|Nikolina Milic
|C
|Personal
|OUT
|5/1/2025
Atlanta
|Aerial Powers
|F
|Calf
|OUT
|7/5/2024
|Rhyne Howard
|G
|Ankle
|OUT
|7/17/2024
|Iliana Rupert
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|4/1/2025
|Nyadiew Puoch
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Isobel Borlase
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Matilde Villa
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA Starting Lineups
Chicago Sky Projected Starters
Atlanta Dream Projected Starters
Player to Watch
- Jordin Canada, G, Atlanta Dream
Canada made her season debut just over a week ago. She was limited off the bench in her first game but has seen increased playing time since and moved into the starting lineup for the first time Sunday. Canada finished the 81-75 loss to New York with nine points, nine assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes.
Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces
WNBA Injury Report
Indiana
N/A
Las Vegas
|Tiffany Hayes
|G
|Personal
|Doubtful
|7/2/2024
|Elizabeth Kitley
|C
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA Starting Lineups
Indiana Fever Projected Starters
Las Vegas Aces Projected Starters
Player to Watch
- Caitlin Clark, G, Indiana Fever
Clark has scored at least 15 points in six straight games. During that stretch, she's averaged 17.3 points, 9.0 assists, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in 37.7 minutes per game.
Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks
WNBA Injury Report
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Shakira Austin
|C
|Hip
|OUT
|7/4/2024
|Brittney Sykes
|G
|Foot
|OUT
|8/15/2024
|Karlie Samuelson
|G
|Hand
|OUT
|8/15/2024
|Bernadett Hatar
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Nastja Claessens
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Azura Stevens
|F
|Arm
|OUT
|7/5/2024
|Lexie Brown
|G
|Illness
|OUT
|8/15/2024
|Julie Allemand
|G
|Ankle
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Cameron Brink
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA Starting Lineups
Washington Mystics Projected Starters
Los Angeles Sparks Projected Starters
Player to Watch
- Stephanie Talbot, F, Los Angeles Sparks
With Cameron Brink (knee) sidelined, Li Yueru got the first look in the starting lineup, but Talbot has proven to be the more consistent producer. Over her last four games, Talbot has averged 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 30.3 minutes.