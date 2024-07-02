WNBA Daily Roundup: Fantasy Picks, Starting Lineups and Previews (July 2)

This article is part of our WNBA Fantasy Primer series.

WNBA Fantasy Picks, Starting Lineups and Previews Tonight

The WNBA season rolls on with a four-game slate Tuesday. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and Aaliyah Edwards will all be in action, plus a rematch of the Commissioner's Cup Championship.

WNBA Schedule Today

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces

Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks

WNBA News Roundup

Odyssey Sims Moves into Starting Lineup

After two games off the bench, Sims moved into the starting lineup Monday for the injury-depleted Wings. She posted 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and one steal during a 95-71 loss in Seattle. Across three appearances, Sims has averaged 12.3 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 27.0 minutes per game.

Azura Stevens Nearing Return

Stevens returned to full-contact practice Monday and plans to suit up before the Olympic break, which begins in mid-July. With Cameron Brink (knee) out, Stevens should be able to carve out a role once she's cleared, but she figures to operate under a minute restriction for at least a few games.

Nyara Sabally Getting Close, Sabrina Ionescu's Illness

Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton have returned to action after multi-game absences, but New York continues to deal with injuries. Sabally remains out Tuesday but participated in the team's morning shootaround, suggesting she's getting close to game action. However, Ionescu missed the shootaround due to an illness and may be sidelined for the first time this season.

Mercury Back Injuries

Monday was the second night of a back-to-back set for Phoenix, and Diana Taurasi and Rebecca Allen missed the loss to Connecticut due to back issues. This may have just been a maintenance day, but it's something to monitor. Natasha Mack and Sophie Cunningham drew starts due to the injuries.

WNBA Fantasy Risers and Fallers

Riser

Odyssey Sims , G, Dallas Wings

Sims moved into the starting lineup Monday and has averaged 12.3 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 27.0 minutes per game. She's operating under a hardship contract, but as long as she continues to start, fantasy managers should have no reservations about throwing her into their starting lineups.

Fallers

Jacy Sheldon , G, Dallas Wings

The rookie out of Ohio State has drawn six straight starts but scored eight or fewer points in three consecutive contests. Odyssey Sims replaced Sevgi Uzun in the starting lineup Monday, and Sims' emergence figures to limit Sheldon's opportunities moving forward.

Sevgi Uzun , G, Dallas Wings

Uzun was replaced in the starting linuep by Odyssey Sims on Monday. Sims continues to play well since signing a hardship contract, while Uzun's production has dipped. Over her last three games, Uzan has averaged only 2.7 points, 3.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game.

Matchup Previews

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

WNBA Injury Report

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sabrina Ionescu G Illness Questionable 7/2/2024 Nyara Sabally F Back OUT 7/6/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA Starting Lineups

Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team. For updated lineups as tipoff approaches, check out RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.

Minnesota Lynx Projected Starters

New York Liberty Projected Starters

Player to Watch

Bridget Carleton , F, Minnesota Lynx

During the Commissioner's Cup Championship, Carleton exploded for a season-high 23 points (8-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt). She'll be an X-factor during Tuesday's rematch.

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

WNBA Injury Report

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Williams F Knee OUT 5/1/2025 Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025

Atlanta

WNBA Starting Lineups

Chicago Sky Projected Starters

Atlanta Dream Projected Starters

Player to Watch

Jordin Canada , G, Atlanta Dream

Canada made her season debut just over a week ago. She was limited off the bench in her first game but has seen increased playing time since and moved into the starting lineup for the first time Sunday. Canada finished the 81-75 loss to New York with nine points, nine assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes.

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces

WNBA Injury Report

Indiana

N/A

Las Vegas

Tiffany Hayes G Personal Doubtful 7/2/2024 Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA Starting Lineups

Indiana Fever Projected Starters

Las Vegas Aces Projected Starters

Player to Watch

Caitlin Clark , G, Indiana Fever

Clark has scored at least 15 points in six straight games. During that stretch, she's averaged 17.3 points, 9.0 assists, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in 37.7 minutes per game.

Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks

WNBA Injury Report

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Shakira Austin C Hip OUT 7/4/2024 Brittney Sykes G Foot OUT 8/15/2024 Karlie Samuelson G Hand OUT 8/15/2024 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Azura Stevens F Arm OUT 7/5/2024 Lexie Brown G Illness OUT 8/15/2024 Julie Allemand G Ankle OFS 5/1/2025 Cameron Brink F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA Starting Lineups

Washington Mystics Projected Starters

Los Angeles Sparks Projected Starters

Player to Watch

Stephanie Talbot , F, Los Angeles Sparks

With Cameron Brink (knee) sidelined, Li Yueru got the first look in the starting lineup, but Talbot has proven to be the more consistent producer. Over her last four games, Talbot has averged 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 30.3 minutes.