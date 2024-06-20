WNBA Daily Roundup: Fantasy Picks, Starting Lineups and Previews (June 20)

This article is part of our WNBA Fantasy Primer series.

Following Wednesday's three-game slate, the WNBA has two games on the schedule for Thursday, including a mid-day matchup between the Wings and Sky in Chicago.

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty

WNBA News Roundup

Rhyne Howard Sustains Lower-Leg Injury

Adding to the list of injuries to significant players from around the league, Howard had to be helped off the court during Wednesday's loss to the Lynx, and the Dream are describing her injury as a lower-leg issue. It's unclear whether she'll be forced to miss additional time, but Haley Jones and Crystal Dangerfield would be candidates to pick up the slack if Howard is sidelined.

Chelsea Gray Makes Season Debut

Gray missed the first month of the season due to a lower-leg injury and had been listed on the active roster over the past few games, but she finally made her 2024 debut off the bench during Wednesday's win over Seattle. She was on a minutes restriction as a reserve but still managed to rack up one point, seven assists, four rebounds and two blocks in 16 minutes. Her role should continue to grow as she regains her conditioning, and her presence should give a big boost to Las Vegas.

WNBA Fantasy Risers and Fallers

Risers

Haley Jones , G, Atlanta Dream

Jones is more of a speculative riser at this point, but I expect her role to grow if Rhyne Howard (lower leg) is forced to miss time. Jones was productive at the college level and hasn't had as much success in the WNBA, but she posted 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Minnesota.

Fallers

Kiah Stokes , F, Las Vegas Aces

Both Stokes and Alysha Clark handled starting roles over the first month of the season since Chelsea Gray was sidelined, but Gray's return to the starting five is likely imminent following Wednesday's return to action. Stokes served as a starter in Candace Parker's absence last year, so it's possible she retains the spot in the starting lineup, but Clark was the more productive player despite coming off the bench. Stokes totaled three points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's win, and I expect plenty of inconsistent performances now that Gray has returned.

Matchup Previews

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

WNBA Injury Report

Dallas

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond DeShields F Ankle Probable 6/20/2024 Elizabeth Williams F Knee OUT 8/15/2024 Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025

WNBA Starting Lineups

Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team. For updated lineups as tipoff approaches, check out RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.

Dallas Wings Projected Starters

*Jacy Sheldon or Lou Lopez Senechal will likely replace Ogunbowale in the lineup if she's ruled out

Chicago Sky Projected Starters

Players to Watch

Sevgi Uzun , G, Dallas Wings

Uzun had one of her best performances of the season Monday against Minnesota since Arike Ogunbowale (Achilles) was sidelined. Ogunbowale is a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup, but even if she plays, I expect Uzun to maintain an elevated role, especially since Maddy Siegrist (finger) is now out indefinitely.

Morgan Bertsch , F, Dallas Wings

It's unclear whether Bertsch will see many (or any) minutes Thursday after signing a hardship deal with the Wings earlier this week, but she showed glimpses of production with the Sky last year and had a few encouraging performances with Phoenix early in the 2024 campaign before being let go. The Wings have shown with Monique Billings that they're willing to heavily incorporate their players on hardship contracts, so Bertsch is an intriguing player to watch.

Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty

WNBA Injury Report

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Azura Stevens F Arm OUT 6/22/2024 Julie Allemand G Ankle OFS 5/1/2025 Cameron Brink F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Courtney Vandersloot G Personal Doubtful 6/20/2024 Nyara Sabally F Back OUT 6/22/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA Starting Lineups

Los Angeles Sparks Projected Starters

New York Liberty Projected Starters

Players to Watch

Li Yueru , F, Los Angeles Sparks

Yueru had already been one of my most intriguing players to watch in recent games since she had an increase in production, but I expect her role to grow even more after Cameron Brink sustained a torn ACL. Yueru has averaged 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game over her last seven outings, and she should see an uptick in usage Thursday.

Leonie Fiebich , F, New York Liberty

Fiebich hasn't had the flashiest overall stat lines this season, but she's tallied double-digit ESPN Fantasy points in five consecutive matchups. Courtney Vandersloot (personal) will likely be sidelined again Thursday, so more work should be available for Fiebich. Fiebich is certainly a player to keep an eye on, especially since the Sparks' frontcourt will be shorthanded.