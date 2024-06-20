WNBA Daily Roundup: Fantasy Picks, Starting Lineups and Previews (June 20)

This article is part of our WNBA Fantasy Primer series.
WNBA Fantasy Picks, WNBA Starting Lineups and Previews Tonight
Following Wednesday's three-game slate, the WNBA has two games on the schedule for Thursday, including a mid-day matchup between the Wings and Sky in Chicago.
Those looking for a complete overview of every matchup can check out RotoWire's Daily WNBA Projections page and the latest WNBA news. Those looking for sports betting advice can view the RotoWire Picks and Props tool.
WNBA Schedule Today
Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky
Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty
WNBA News Roundup
Rhyne Howard Sustains Lower-Leg Injury
Adding to the list of injuries to significant players from around the league, Howard had to be helped off the court during Wednesday's loss to the Lynx, and the Dream are describing her injury as a lower-leg issue. It's unclear whether she'll be forced to miss additional time, but Haley Jones and Crystal Dangerfield would be candidates to pick up the slack if Howard is sidelined.
Chelsea Gray Makes Season Debut
Gray missed the first month of the season due to a lower-leg injury and had been listed on the active roster over the past few games, but she finally made her 2024 debut off the bench during Wednesday's win over Seattle. She was on a minutes restriction as a reserve but still managed to rack up one point, seven assists, four rebounds and two blocks in 16 minutes. Her role should continue to grow as she regains her conditioning, and her presence should give a big boost to Las Vegas.
WNBA Fantasy Risers and Fallers
Risers
- Haley Jones, G, Atlanta Dream
Jones is more of a speculative riser at this point, but I expect her role to grow if Rhyne Howard (lower leg) is forced to miss time. Jones was productive at the college level and hasn't had as much success in the WNBA, but she posted 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Minnesota.
Fallers
- Kiah Stokes, F, Las Vegas Aces
Both Stokes and Alysha Clark handled starting roles over the first month of the season since Chelsea Gray was sidelined, but Gray's return to the starting five is likely imminent following Wednesday's return to action. Stokes served as a starter in Candace Parker's absence last year, so it's possible she retains the spot in the starting lineup, but Clark was the more productive player despite coming off the bench. Stokes totaled three points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's win, and I expect plenty of inconsistent performances now that Gray has returned.
Matchup Previews
Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky
WNBA Injury Report
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Natasha Howard
|F
|Foot
|Doubtful
|6/20/2024
|Arike Ogunbowale
|G
|Achilles
|Questionable (GTD)
|6/20/2024
|Kalani Brown
|C
|Illness
|OUT
|6/22/2024
|Maddy Siegrist
|F
|Finger
|OUT
|7/1/2024
|Jaelyn Brown
|F
|Illness
|OUT
|7/1/2024
|Satou Sabally
|F
|Shoulder
|OUT
|8/16/2024
|Awak Kuier
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|4/1/2025
|Carla Leite
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Diamond DeShields
|F
|Ankle
|Probable
|6/20/2024
|Elizabeth Williams
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|8/15/2024
|Nikolina Milic
|C
|Personal
|OUT
|5/1/2025
WNBA Starting Lineups
Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team. For updated lineups as tipoff approaches, check out RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.
Dallas Wings Projected Starters
- Arike Ogunbowale (Game-Time Decision)*
- Sevgi Uzun
- Monique Billings
- Teaira McCowan
- Stephanie Soares
*Jacy Sheldon or Lou Lopez Senechal will likely replace Ogunbowale in the lineup if she's ruled out
Chicago Sky Projected Starters
Players to Watch
- Sevgi Uzun, G, Dallas Wings
Uzun had one of her best performances of the season Monday against Minnesota since Arike Ogunbowale (Achilles) was sidelined. Ogunbowale is a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup, but even if she plays, I expect Uzun to maintain an elevated role, especially since Maddy Siegrist (finger) is now out indefinitely.
- Morgan Bertsch, F, Dallas Wings
It's unclear whether Bertsch will see many (or any) minutes Thursday after signing a hardship deal with the Wings earlier this week, but she showed glimpses of production with the Sky last year and had a few encouraging performances with Phoenix early in the 2024 campaign before being let go. The Wings have shown with Monique Billings that they're willing to heavily incorporate their players on hardship contracts, so Bertsch is an intriguing player to watch.
Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty
WNBA Injury Report
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Azura Stevens
|F
|Arm
|OUT
|6/22/2024
|Julie Allemand
|G
|Ankle
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Cameron Brink
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2025
New York
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Courtney Vandersloot
|G
|Personal
|Doubtful
|6/20/2024
|Nyara Sabally
|F
|Back
|OUT
|6/22/2024
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|Achilles
|OFS
|4/1/2025
|Kaitlyn Davis
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA Starting Lineups
Los Angeles Sparks Projected Starters
New York Liberty Projected Starters
Players to Watch
- Li Yueru, F, Los Angeles Sparks
Yueru had already been one of my most intriguing players to watch in recent games since she had an increase in production, but I expect her role to grow even more after Cameron Brink sustained a torn ACL. Yueru has averaged 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game over her last seven outings, and she should see an uptick in usage Thursday.
- Leonie Fiebich, F, New York Liberty
Fiebich hasn't had the flashiest overall stat lines this season, but she's tallied double-digit ESPN Fantasy points in five consecutive matchups. Courtney Vandersloot (personal) will likely be sidelined again Thursday, so more work should be available for Fiebich. Fiebich is certainly a player to keep an eye on, especially since the Sparks' frontcourt will be shorthanded.