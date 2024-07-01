WNBA Daily Roundup: WNBA Fantasy Picks, WNBA Starting Lineups and Previews (July 1)

This article is part of our WNBA Fantasy Primer series.

The WNBA season rolls into July, a month that will be abbreviated due to the All-Star Game and Olympic break. However, the league is beginning the month with a rare Monday multi-game slate that features two West Coast matchups.

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm

Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury

WNBA News Roundup

Jordin Canada Returns to Atlanta's Starting Lineup

Canada has been back in action over the past week, but she returned to the starting lineup Sunday against the Liberty and appeared to shed her minutes restriction, playing 38 minutes in the loss. The 28-year-old was named the team's starting point guard ahead of the regular season before dealing with a right hand injury, so she should have a prominent role as the season progresses.

Aaliyah Edwards Returns from Three-Game Absence

The Mystics have dealt with several significant injuries this season, but they got some good news recently since Edwards was cleared to return. She came off the bench Saturday against the Aces and was limited to 20 minutes, but her role should grow as she regains her conditioning, especially if Shakira Austin (hip) misses additional games.

Shakira Austin to Travel with Team

Austin has been out for the past few weeks, but the team provided a somewhat encouraging update recently by indicating that she'll travel with the Mystics during their upcoming road trip. It's not yet clear whether she'll return to game action during the trip, but she at least appears to be trending in the right direction.

Stephanie Talbot Claims Starting Role for Los Angeles

The Sparks have tested out several different rotations following Cameron Brink's (knee) season-ending injury, but Li Yueru got the first chance to start in her absence. However, Yueru moved to the bench Friday against Phoenix, while Talbot claimed a starting role. Talbot has been the more productive fantasy option in Brink's absence, and she has solid potential if she can retain a starting role.

WNBA Fantasy Risers and Fallers

Risers

Odyssey Sims , G, Dallas Wings

Sims recently signed a hardship contract with the Wings, and she's had a fantasy-relevant role over her first two appearances of the season, totaling 50 ESPN Fantasy points over her two outings. It's not yet clear when some of the Wings' key contributors will be able to return, so Sims should have plenty of opportunities to contribute ahead of the Olympic break.

Lindsay Allen , G, Chicago Sky

Allen had a limited role for Chicago to begin the season, but she's taken on a starting role in her last five appearances. Her production remained somewhat limited over her first three starts, but she's averaged 11.5 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game over her last two outings and is an intriguing fantasy option.

Fallers

Dana Evans , G, Chicago Sky

Amid Lindsay Allen's rise in production, Evans' role has decreased after she handled a starting role earlier in the season. Evans has totaled just 13 minutes of playing time over her last three appearances and is no longer a fantasy-relevant option in her new role.

Li Yueru , C, Los Angeles Sparks

Yueru appeared to be in line for a sizable role in Los Angeles after Cameron Brink tore her ACL, but Yueru had limited production as a starter and lost her starting role to Stephanie Talbot on Friday. Yueru has proven to be capable of generating solid results off the bench, but she'll likely have more inconsistent production as long as she's operating as a reserve.

Matchup Previews

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm

WNBA Injury Report

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jaelyn Brown F Illness OUT 7/3/2024 Satou Sabally F Shoulder OUT 8/16/2024 Maddy Siegrist F Finger OUT 8/16/2024 Awak Kuier C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Carla Leite G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA Starting Lineups

Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team. For updated lineups as tipoff approaches, check out RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.

Dallas Wings Projected Starters

Seattle Storm Projected Starters

Players to Watch

Jacy Sheldon , G, Dallas Wings

Sheldon has started in her last five appearances, and she had a prominent role in her first three starts but has had more muted production over her last two outings. Her decreased usage can likely be attributed to Odyssey Sims seeing decent minutes off the bench, but it's not yet clear whether Sheldon will be able to bounce back while Sims is in the mix.

Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury

WNBA Injury Report

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Moriah Jefferson G Ankle OUT 7/16/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebecca Allen F Back GTD 7/1/2024 Diana Taurasi G Back GTD 7/1/2024 Charisma Osborne G Lower Leg GTD 7/1/2024

WNBA Starting Lineups

Connecticut Sun Projected Starters

Phoenix Mercury Projected Starters

Players to Watch

Kahleah Copper , G, Phoenix Mercury

Copper nearly made the Fallers section for today's column since she's been more inconsistent in recent matchups, scoring in single digits in two of her last three appearances. However, Rebecca Allen (back) and Diana Taurasi (back) are both questionable for Monday's matchup, the second half of a back-to-back set, so the Mercury will need Copper to step up if either of them are sidelined.