WNBA Daily Roundup: WNBA Fantasy Picks, WNBA Starting Lineups and Previews (June 28)

The WNBA regular season resumed Thursday after taking a few days off due to the Commissioner's Cup Championship. The parity of the league was on full display, with the Wings taking down the Lynx and the Sun needing overtime to take down the Mystics. The season continues Friday with a two-game slate.

WNBA Schedule Today

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun

Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury

WNBA News Roundup

Lexie Brown Ruled Out Through Olympic Break

Brown also missed most of the 2023 campaign due to Crohn's disease, and she'll miss at least the next several weeks due to the issue. It's not yet clear whether she'll be able to return following the Olympic break, but she'll at least be sidelined until mid-August, and potentially longer.

Temi Fagbenle Returns to Action

Fagbenle missed nearly a month due to a foot injury, but she returned to the court Thursday against the Storm and had a minutes restriction. However, she still saw her fair share of playing time and posted eight points, seven rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes off the bench. She had replaced NaLyssa Smith in the starting lineup shortly before her lengthy absence, and while it's unclear whether Fagbenle will reclaim a starting role as the season progresses, she's at least a solid fantasy option.

Diamond Miller Returns to Court

Miller also returned to action Thursday following a lengthy absence due to a knee injury. She played a limited role for Minnesota early in the season, likely due largely to her injury, but she didn't play more than 15 minutes in any of her appearances early in the year. She was held to three minutes off the bench Thursday against the Wings, and it's unclear whether she'll have a fantasy-relevant role over the second half of the season, especially leading up to the Olympic break.

Odyssey Sims Impresses in 2024 Debut

Sims wasn't on a roster for the start of the 2024 campaign, but she signed a hardship contract with Dallas on Tuesday amid the team's rash of injuries. The 31-year-old was productive off the bench during Thursday's win over Minnesota, tallying 18 points, four assists, three steals and two assists in 26 minutes.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Courtney Vandersloot Return for Commissioner's Cup Championship

Laney-Hamilton and Vandersloot both missed time in recent matchups, but they were back on the court for Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup Championship. Laney-Hamilton was relatively productive as a starter, but Vandersloot had a limited role off the bench amid conditioning issues.

WNBA Fantasy Risers and Fallers

Risers

Bridget Carleton , F, Minnesota Lynx

Carleton displayed late-game heroics during Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup Championship and wasn't named the game's MVP, but her talent has been on full display recently. She's scored at least 25 ESPN Fantasy points in four of her last five appearances, averaging 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 30.8 minutes per game during that time.

Stephanie Talbot , F, Los Angeles Sparks

Cameron Brink recently suffered a torn ACL and was replaced in the starting lineup by Li Yueru. Yueru has been decently productive, but Talbot has seen plenty of usage off the bench. Talbot has played at least 26 minutes in three consecutive appearances, averaging 9.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game. I probably prefer Talbot over Yueru at this point.

Odyssey Sims , G, Dallas Wings

As noted in the news roundup, Sims wasn't on a roster for the start of the 2024 campaign, but she spent last season with the Wings, and Arike Ogunbowale revealed after Thursday's win that Sims had been at every Dallas home game to begin the season despite not being on the roster. As the Wings continue to deal with injuries, Sims should have opportunities to step up, and she's proven that she has the talent to be a fantasy-relevant option.

Fallers

Dana Evans , G, Chicago Sky

Evans began the 2024 campaign as a starter, a role she earned due to her leadership and production in previous seasons. She remains a real-life asset for the Sky, but coach Teresa Weatherspoon has adjusted her rotation in recent matchups, which has hindered Evans' fantasy value. Chennedy Carter has taken on a starting role, while Evans' playing time has decreased, most recently playing just six minutes Thursday against the Aces. Weatherspoon said after the game that Evans' lack of playing time wasn't intentional, but it seems as though the guard will struggle to have a fantasy-relevant role down the stretch.

Tiffany Hayes , G, Las Vegas Aces

Hayes put an end to her brief retirement in late May by joining the Aces, and she had some solid performances early in her tenure with the team. However, Chelsea Gray recently returned to the court, which has limited Hayes' production. Hayes should still have some decent performances as the season progresses, but her upside will be limited.

Matchup Previews

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rhyne Howard G Ankle OUT 7/2/2024 Iliana Rupert C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Nyadiew Puoch F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Isobel Borlase G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Matilde Villa G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Moriah Jefferson G Ankle OUT 7/16/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team. For updated lineups as tipoff approaches, check out RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.

Atlanta Dream Projected Starters

*NOTE: Haley Jones may continue to start instead of Canada

Connecticut Sun Projected Starters

Players to Watch

Haley Jones , G, Atlanta Dream

It's unclear whether Jones will take on a starting role Friday, as it'll likely depend on Jordin Canada's conditioning. However, the Dream need a spark since Rhyne Howard (ankle) is sidelined, and Jones could provide it out of the backcourt, especially if Canada isn't yet 100 percent available. Jones has scored in double figures in three of her last five appearances, averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30.8 minutes per game.

Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury

Los Angeles

Phoenix

No injuries to report.

Los Angeles Sparks Projected Starters

Phoenix Mercury Projected Starters

Players to Watch

Li Yueru , C, Los Angeles Sparks

Yueru has taken on a starting role over her last two appearances since Cameron Brink (knee) has suffered a torn ACL. Yueru has been somewhat productive, but she had better results when she was coming off the bench behind Brink. Stephanie Talbot has been the more productive frontcourt option in recent matchups despite operating as a reserve, so it's unclear whether Yueru will continue to handle a starting role.