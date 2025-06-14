WNBA Schedule Today

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever

Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries

RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

Los Angeles Sparks at at

Line: Lynx -10.5

O/U: 163.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Odyssey Sims G Personal OUT 6/17/2025 Cameron Brink F Knee OUT 6/17/2025 Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 6/29/2025 Julie Allemand G Not Injury Related OUT 7/5/2025

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OUT 7/6/2025 Aubrey Griffin G Knee OUT 10/1/2025 Dorka Juhasz F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Top Players to Watch in the Sparks vs Lynx Matchup

The Sparks (4-7) have won two of their last three games and hope to keep the momentum going with a chance to improve on their 3-2 road on the second and final game of a road trip. The Lynx (9-1) are coming off their first loss of the season but have a great chance to bounce back, as they return home to kick off a three-game stand with the opportunity to add to their 4-0 home record.

The Sparks have had no trouble producing buckets lately, as Rickea Jackson dropped 30 points, while Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby added 19 each in the last game. They also have had at least one 20-point scorer in four straight games. Kelsey Plum joins her aforementioned teammates as one of the squad's leading offensive forces, while Plum, Stevens, Hamby and Odyssey Sims are strong figures on the glass.

Napheesa Collier continues to pave the way for the Lynx, averaging 25.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. Kayla McBride is also in a great rhythm, scoring in double digits in each of her six appearances this season. Collier leads the team in rebounding, but McBride, Courtney Williams, and Alanna Smith are also putting in notable work on the boards. Additionally, Williams continues to shine as a facilitator, with a team-high 6.4 assists per game.

New York Liberty at

Line: Liberty -4.5

O/U: 170.0

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return DeWanna Bonner F Personal OUT 6/17/2025 Kristy Wallace G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Key Liberty Players to Consider for Your DFS Lineup

The Liberty (9-0) remain undefeated and hope to keep it rolling as they step out for a one-game road trip to build on their 4-0 road record. The Fever (4-5) saw a two-game win streak come to an end in their last game but look to get back on track and improve on their 2-3 home record, as they return home for a two-game stand.

Breanna Stewart, with 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, and Sabrina Ionescu, with 17.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals, are charting the path for the undefeated Liberty. Jonquel Jones (questionable) continues to dominate in her role, averaging a 13-and-10 double-double, while Natasha Cloud is averaging a team-high 6.2 assists per game. Off the bench, Kennedy Burke and Marine Johannes provide solid support.

After missing the last five games with a quadriceps injury, Caitlin Clark is expected to make her return to action. She is averaging 19.0 points, with 2.8 three-pointers per game, while shooting an average of 40.3 percent from the field through four games played. In Clark's absence, the squad did well to band together, including Kelsey Mitchell, who stood out with 15.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games. Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard, Aari McDonald, DeWanna Bonner (out) and Lexie Hull have also delivered a handful of impressive efforts lately.

Seattle Storm at

Line: Storm -9.0

O/U: 157.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Jordan Horston G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Nika Muhl G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Golden State

Storm vs Valkyries: DFS Insights and Player Recommendations

The Storm (6-4) enter on a three-game win streak and look to ride the momentum, as they kick off a three-game road trip with the chance to build on their 2-2 road record. The Valkyries (4-5) have won two in a row and return home for a one-game stand, hoping to add to their 2-2 home record.

Nneka Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler each hit the 20-point mark to lead the way in the last game, while it was Skylar Diggins and Gabby Williams who each topped 20 in the game prior. Additionally, the squad is getting strong contributions across the board from Ezi Magbegor, who is averaging 7.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. Diggins leads the team with 6.4 assists per game, while Williams and Wheeler each average just over four assists per game.

The Valkyries had five players score in double digits in three straight games. Led by Janelle Salaun (out), with 21 points in the most recent outing, Kayla Thornton, with 22 in the game prior, and Veronica Burton with 16 points on June 5. They also have had at least one player haul in double digits in rebounds in three straight outings, notably Kayla Thornton and Temi Fagbenle, who both did so twice in that span. Meanwhile, Veronica Burton will have to step up as more of a facilitator in the absence of Julie Vanloo.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Boston should benefit from having Caitlin Clark back in the lineup. She should also pad her stats against the Liberty, who are giving up the league's most rebounds per game to opposing forwards. Diggins is likely to keep rolling against the Valkyries, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing guards. Burton will have to step up for her shorthanded squad and has a good chance to boost her numbers on the defensive end, as the Storm give up the league's fourth-most steals per game to opposing guards.

Value Picks

FanDuel

Plum has a tough task against the Lynx, but she surpassed 30 DK points in three straight games and looks ready to meet the challenge. Clark is playing for the first time in over two weeks, but her game includes contributions across the board, which should result in her amassing solid value, even if it takes her some time to shake off the rust. Williams is one of the best in the league at stuffing the stat sheet and has a good chance to rack up the numbers in what should be a fast-paced game.

Value Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.