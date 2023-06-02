WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, June 2

WNBA Schedule Today

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics

Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream

Las Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky

Line: New York -10.5

O/U: 161.5

Injury Report - Liberty at Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

NONE

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Morgan Bertsch F Ankle OUT 6/9/2023 Ruthy Hebard F Personal OUT 6/25/2023 Rebekah Gardner G Foot OUT 7/2/2023 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OUT 7/2/2023 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 4/1/2024

The Liberty are 3-1 and average 80.3 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league. They are shooting an average of 44.6 percent from the field, including 36.8 percent from deep, while hitting 9.8 threes per game, which ranks second in the league. The Liberty are doing a great job defensively, holding opponents to 74.0 points, which ranks second in the WNBA. Breanna Stewart has been a monster on the offensive end, along with Sabrina Ionescu, who has done a great job supplementing the attack. Courtney Vandersloot is also on a roll, with at least 10 assists in back-to-back games.

The Sky are 3-2 and are averaging the league's second-fewest points per game. On a positive note, they have held their own on the defensive end, giving up the league's fourth-fewest points per game and holding opponents to just 38.9 percent shooting. Kahleah Copper and Marina Mabrey have delivered the team's top scoring efforts, while Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith have each put up double-digits on the boards once this season.

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics

Line: Washinton -6.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report - Wings at Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Teaira McCowan C Not Injury Related OUT 6/20/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 7/12/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/18/2023

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Myisha Hines-Allen F Kneecap OUT 6/3/2023

The Wings are 3-1 but are averaging 90.5 points per game, which ranks second in the league. They are shooting 42.7 percent from the field, including 32.7 percent from long range, but they also have struggled defensively, giving up the league's second-most points per game. Arike Ogunbowale continues her offensive dominance, averaging 25.3 points per game, while Satou Sabally has been similarly impressive with 22.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

The Mystics are 2-2, while averaging the league's third-fewest points and fewest three-pointers per game. They are managing better on the defensive end, holding opponents to the league's third-fewest points and forcing an average of 15.5 turnovers per game. Elena Delle Donne is coming off back-to-back games with at least 25 points, while Shakira Austin is averaging 14.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per outing. Brittney Sykes has also shown great effort on both ends of the floor with 8.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream

Line: Las Vegas -11.5

O/U: 171.5

Injury Report - Aces at Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Riquna Williams G Back OUT 6/4/2023

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Iliana Rupert C Not Injury Related OUT 6/9/2023 Danielle Robinson G Knee OUT 7/2/2023

The Aces are 4-0 to start the season and lead the league with averages of 96.5 points and 11.0 three-pointers per game. They have been equally impressive on the defensive end, where they are holding opponents to a league-low 71.8 points per game. Jackie Young is leading the high-powered offense with 23.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game, including a 30-point effort in the second game of the season. A'ja Wilson is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks, while Kiah Stokes is doing a great job on the glass, with 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Dream are 2-2 and average the league's third-most points and second-most free-throw attempts per game. They are holding opponents to 39.8 percent shooting, but they are giving up the league's most rebounds per game. Rhyne Howard has topped 20 points in three of four outings, while Allisha Gray is averaging 17.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, including a brilliant showing in the second game of the season, where she totaled 26 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Cheyenne Parker has done a solid job across the board, averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals.

Las Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Phoenix -3

O/U: 163.5

Injury Report - Sparks at Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jasmine Thomas G Knee GTD 6/2/2023 Azura Stevens F Back OUT 6/2/2023 Katie Lou Samuelson F Personal OFS 2/1/2024 Stephanie Talbot F Knee OFS 2/1/2024

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OUT 8/23/2023

The Sparks are off to a 1-2 start, but they are averaging 81.3 points per game, which ranks fourth in the WNBA. However, they have struggled defensively, giving up an average of 86.0 points, while allowing opponents to shooting 46.5 percent from the field, which is second highest in the league. Chiney Ogwumike missed the last game but is expected to be ready for action, while she leads the team, averaging 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Nneka Ogwumike is also off to a strong start, averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The Mercury are also 1-2, but they have not been as proficient on the offensive end, averaging 76.7 points per game. They also have had a tough time on the defensive end, giving up the league's fifth-most points, but they are holding opponents to the league's fewest rebounds per game. Brittney Griner is off to a fantastic start, averaging 21.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 3.7 blocks per game. Diana Taurasi also posted impressive numbers through the first three games, averaging 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists. The Mercury have four players averaging double-digits in scoring, as Sug Sutton averages 12.3 points and Moriah Jefferson averages 11.7 points.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Austin averages 14.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals, with two double-doubles in the last three games, and she should excel against the Wings' lackluster defense and rebounding. Ionescu continues to thrive among her start-studded lineup and should have no trouble stuffing the stat sheet again. Cloud is coming off a couple of quieter outings, but she should get back on track against the Wings, who give up 8.5 threes per game.

Value Plays

Johannes is set to make her season debut after finishing up playing overseas. She averaged 10.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season and should be an effective contributor off the bench. Dolson is averaging 16.3 minutes per game off the bench, and she came up with a total of 19.8 DK points in the last outing.

FanDuel

Wilson has a good chance to boost her totals against the Dream, who are giving up an average of 11.5 offensive rebounds per game. Howard totaled 25 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in the last outing and should pad her stats at the foul line, as the Mystics are giving up the league's third-most rebounds per game. Ogunbowale ranks third in the league in scoring and has yet to score less than 20 points through four games.

Value Plays

Samuelson started in the last game and finished with 24.9 FD points. She will likely be back on the bench against the Mercury, but she averaged 12.0 in 23.5 minutes per game off the bench in the first two outings of the season. Atkins is averaging 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game, including a season-high of 28.1 FD points in her last game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.