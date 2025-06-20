It's ION Friday night in the WNBA, meaning a trio of games broadcast on ION as they are each week.

The first two games of the night will take place at the same time in Atlanta and Connecticut, while the third and final game will tip off after in Las Vegas.

Let's dive into each game and provide some DFS options for the slate of games.

WNBA Schedule Today

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

at Atlanta Dream Washington Mystics

Line: Dream -7

O/U: 158.5

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026 Georgia Amoore G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Holly Winterburn G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2026

The first matchup on the schedule during the night is between two teams on opposite ends of the WNBA standings, one near the top and the other near the bottom.

Washington has struggled to some extent to start the season with a new coaching staff and a few new faces on the team after some roster turnover. Despite going 3-7 over their last 10 games, the Mystics are coming off a 79-72 win over Chicago this past week, sitting in ninth in the standings. Brittney Sykes has led the team all season long, on both ends of the court, while posting a team-best 20.5 points over 11 games. Rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron have been everything the Mystics could have wanted and more, both averaging just over 13 points. Expect those three to step up once again against Atlanta.

On the other side, Atlanta has been one of the best teams thus far after reshaping the roster this offseason with a few key veteran additions. The Dream are coming off a loss but have gone 7-3 over the last 10 games to sit in fourth place at 8-4 overall. The leaders on the team so far have been leading scorer Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard. Two of the newest faces for Atlanta, Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner, have filled in nicely behind them while both averaging north of 10 points per game and being a strong presence in the paint. They have a favorable matchup against Washington on Friday, so expect that production to continue.

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun

Line: Wings -4

O/U: 164.5

Injury Report - Wings vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Teaira McCowan C Not Injury Related OUT 7/3/2025 Luisa Geiselsoder C Not Injury Related OUT 7/3/2025 Maddy Siegrist F Knee OUT 7/7/2025 Lou Lopez Senechal G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026 Tyasha Harris G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OUT 7/6/2025

The next game on Friday night is one between the bottom two teams in the league, which should make for an interesting battle in Connecticut.

Dallas has been at the bottom of the league all season, but is coming off an 80-71 win over Golden State on Tuesday. Before that victory, the Wings had lost a league-worst nine straight games while continuing in their rebuilding with a young squad. With Paige Bueckers now back at full speed following a brief time away due to injury, she has injected life back into Dallas while leading the team with 17.7 points per game. Expect her and Arike Ogunbowale to continue their strong starts to the season in an attempt to help turn things around. A player to keep an eye on outside of those two is DiJonai Carrington, who has averaged just over 12 points per game this season has a scoring mark of 11.2 points over the last five contests.

Connecticut is a team that has struggled the most out of the 13 teams in the WNBA as of late, entering Friday with a league-worst four-game losing streak. The rebuilding Sun have struggled to find their way this season after losing most of their roster in free agency before the season, sitting in 12th place in the league with a record of 2-10 overall. The veteran duo of Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles lead the way for Connecticut, both players averaging over 15 points per game. Mabrey has been even hotter as of late despite the team's struggles, averaging 17 points per contest over the last five outings. Jacy Sheldon is another player who has come on as of late, averaging just under nine points per game over the last five appearances.

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Storm -2

O/U: 164.5

Injury Report - Storm vs. Aces

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Gabby Williams F Ankle GTD 6/20/2025 Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Jordan Horston G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Nika Muhl G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Las Vegas

A'ja Wilson C Concussion GTD 6/20/2025 Megan Gustafson C Lower Leg OUT 7/3/2025 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus F Not Injury Related OUT 8/15/2025

The final game of the night is a showdown between two teams we will likely see in the postseason, both of which are still trying to find their chemistry together after a quarter of the season.

Seattle has been a top-five team in the WNBA, entering Friday fifth in the standings with a record of 7-5 overall. The Storm are coming off a 98-67 blowout win over Los Angeles this past week, a much-needed performance for a team that went on a bit of a slide in the previous games. Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike have been the top two performers over the first 12 games of the season, but two players who have stepped up beyond them to keep your eyes on are Gabby Williams and Erica Wheeler. Williams and Wheeler could play a large role in Friday's contest, notably on the offensive end with their production on that end of the floor.

Las Vegas, on paper, is one of the best teams in the league, but it has surprisingly struggled so far this season and is currently riding a two-game losing streak with an overall record of 5-6 to sit tied for seventh place in the standings. As they try to build chemistry after the departure of Kelsey Plum and the acquisition of Jewell Loyd before the year, the Aces are still trying to find their way and mesh all the pieces on the team. One thing to monitor leading up to the game is the status of A'ja Wilson, who missed the previous game against Minnesota while in concussion protocol. If Wilson isn't able to play, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray will have to step up, while Kiah Stokes will likely remain in the starting lineup.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Gray has been one of the top offensive producers for Atlanta all season, and she has stayed hot as of late while averaging just under 20 points over her last five outings. Expect her to lead the way for the Dream against Washington. On the other end of that game, Sykes will again provide a lift to Washington on both ends of the floor in a two-way showcase as the leading force on the Mystics squad. Bueckers is back to form while looking to even settle in during her rookie campaign. Look for her to build off of a 20-point outing in her last contest and put on a show Friday for Dallas.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Mabrey has been the best player for Connecticut all season long, and she'll likely be fired up and ready to go against Dallas in what should be a contest where she gets shots up early and often. Young might have to step up a bit more for Las Vegas on Friday if A'ja Wilson remains out, so look for her to have another strong showing against Seattle to try and get the Aces back on track. Jones could have a breakout performance for Atlanta, which has a favorable matchup against a young Washington squad still trying to find its way.

Value Plays

