WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, June 9

Line: New York -7.5

O/U: 164.0

New York

No injuries to report.

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Iliana Rupert C Not Injury Related OUT 6/15/2023 Aari McDonald G Shoulder OUT 6/30/2023 Danielle Robinson G Knee OUT 7/2/2023

New York enters Friday well-rested after not playing in Wednesday's game against Minnesota with the game being postponed due to the poor air quality in Brooklyn from the Canadian wildfires. The Liberty, who sit third in the WNBA standings at 4-2, are coming off an 86-82 loss to Chicago last Sunday in Brooklyn. Breanna Stewart has led the Liberty so far this season with 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Atlanta has had an up-and-down start to the 2023 campaign, currently sitting eighth in the standings at 2-3 overall while coming off a 92-87 loss on June 2 against the Las Vegas Aces. The trio of Cheyenne Parker, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray have been the stars for the Dream through five games, all averaging at least 15 points and five rebounds per contest.

Line: Dallas -4

O/U: 167.5

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Moriah Jefferson G Ankle GTD 6/9/2023 Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OUT 8/23/2023

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Crystal Dangerfield G Ankle OUT 6/11/2023 Teaira McCowan C Not Injury Related OUT 6/20/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 7/12/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/18/2023

Phoenix has struggled to start the year while still dealing with some injuries on the team over the first handful of contests. The Mercury, who could be without point guard Moriah Jefferson (ankle) on Friday, have lost two straight games while sitting tied for ninth place in the league standings. Brittney Griner has been outstanding in her return to the WNBA to lead Phoenix, averaging 22.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 1.8 assists and one steal over five games.

Dallas has played well to start the season while featuring one of the top offenses in the WNBA, coming in second in the league in points per game (84.9). The Wings sit in fifth in the standings at 4-3 overall, coming off an 84-79 win over the Mercury just two nights ago in Texas. Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale have led Dallas to start the year, with Sabally averaging a team-best 22.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals while Ogunbowale has posted 20.6 points, 4.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.

Line: Minnesota -3

O/U: 162.5

Indiana

No injuries to report.

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aerial Powers F Ankle GTD 6/9/2023 Natalie Achonwa C Personal OUT 6/9/2023 Diamond Miller G Ankle OUT 6/11/2023

Indiana has been similar to Minnesota this season struggling to get out of the bottom of the league standings, entering Friday in the 11th spot while losing three in a row. Indiana is coming off a 108-103 overtime loss to Chicago on Tuesday in Chicago. Kelsey Mitchell and rookie Aliyah Boston have been standouts for the Fever this year, with Mitchell averaging 16.7 points, 2.5 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game and Boston tallying 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks over six contests.

Minnesota last took the court against Washington last weekend while coming away with its first win of the season after a last-second shot put the Lynx on top. That victory did mark the first of the year, but the Lynx still remain at the bottom of the WNBA standings entering a celebration night Friday at Target Center where Minnesota will honor its All-25 Team in honor of the organization's 25th anniversary. Napheesa Collier has been the brightest spot for the Lynx this season, averaging a team-best 18.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Line: Los Angeles -1.5

O/U: 163.0

Chicago

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jasmine Thomas G Knee GTD 6/9/2023 Chiney Ogwumike F Foot GTD 6/9/2023 Stephanie Talbot F Knee OFS 2/1/2024 Katie Lou Samuelson F Personal OFS 2/1/2024

Chicago has been one of the early surprises in the WNBA, sitting in the top five of the league standings in the fourth seed with a record of 5-3 overall and winners of two straight. After an offseason of losing a few key players, the Sky are thriving even while dealing with a large number of injuries and absences to being the year. Kahleah Copper and newcomer Marina Mabrey have led the charge in Chicago, with Copper tallying 18.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals and Mabrey averaging 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Los Angeles has had a bit of a rollercoaster start to the new year, starting the year a bit slower only to have answered back by winning two of the last three to sit at 3-3 and tied for sixth in the WNBA standings. The Sparks are coming off a loss on Tuesday, dropping a 66-63 road contest to the Seattle Storm. As for the leader in Las Angeles, Nneka Ogwumike has averaged team-highs of 20.6 points and 9.2 rebounds to go along with 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals over five games.

Line: Washington -9.5

O/U: 160.0

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Myisha Hines-Allen F Neck GTD 6/9/2023

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jewell Loyd G Foot OUT 6/11/2023

Washington has struggled a bit more than some thought it would to begin the season, but still are at the .500 mark at 3-3 overall while tied for sixth in the standings. The Mystics last took the court last Saturday, handing Minnesota its first win of the season with an 80-78 loss in the nation's capital. Elena Delle Donne has led Washington with 19.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 blocks over the first six contests.

Seattle has struggled to start the 2023 campaign, even though it is coming off its first win of the season against Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Storm have averaged the second-lowest scoring total (76.8 points per game) in the league this season and will be without their top scorer Jewell Loyd (foot) against the Mystics. Loyd has averaged a WNBA-leading 28.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks over five games for the Storm this year, and there should be some value to be had in Seattle's backcourt ranks with Loyd's 35.8 minutes per game available.

All three players listed should be able to step up and have solid nights offensively while leading their respective teams. Ogunbowale will likely continue her strong offensive season thus far, while Collier has shown her ability to pace the Lynx offense so far and Minnesota is facing an Indiana team she could take advantage of facing. Megbegor could have a breakout game with Jewell Loyd out due to injury.

Delle Donne is off to a strong start to the year and has remained healthy which is the most important thing. She should be able to take advantage of the matchup against Seattle to continue that strong start. Boston has been getting better as the games advance this season and she might be able to use Minnesota's lack of post presence to have another strong outing. Copper has been a key to Chicago all season long and the Sky will go to her early and often against Los Angeles.

