WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, August 27

WNBA Schedule Today
- Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun
- Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever
- Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury
- Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm
Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun
Line: Sun -6.0
O/U: 156.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Chiney Ogwumike
|F
|Foot
|OUT
|8/29/2023
|Lexie Brown
|G
|Illness
|OUT
|8/29/2023
|Nia Clouden
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|8/29/2023
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|2/1/2024
|Stephanie Talbot
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|2/1/2024
Connecticut
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|DiJonai Carrington
|G
|Foot
|OUT
|8/31/2023
|Brionna Jones
|C
|Achilles
|OFS
|10/1/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Sparks score an average of 79.5 points per game, which ranks third lowest in the league, but they also hold opponents to an average of 80.3 points per game, which ranks third fewest in the league. On the other side, the Sun hold opponents to league lows of 79.1 points and 31.0 percent shooting from long range per game.
Nneka Ogwumike is on a hot streak for the Sparks, with 29 points in the last game and an average of 18.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last 10 outings. Meanwhile, the Sun continue to get monster efforts out of DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas on a consistent basis.
Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever
Line: Fever -1.5
O/U: 165.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Atlanta
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Allisha Gray
|G
|Ankle
|GTD
|8/27/2023
|Nia Coffey
|F
|Hand
|OFS
|4/1/2024
Indiana
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Lexie Hull
|G
|Shoulder
|GTD
|8/27/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Dream give up an average of 84.5 points and 35.8 rebounds per game, both of which rank third worst in the league. They also give up a league-most 22.6 free throws per outing. Meanwhile, the Fever give up an average of 84.8 points per game, which is second most in the league, and they also allow opponents to shoot a league-high 37.7 percent from deep. However, the Fever do a great job on the glass, holding opponents to a league-low 32.0 rebounds per game.
Allisha Gray (questionable), Rhyne Howard and Cheyenne Parker lead the pack for the Dream, while Danielle Robinson has scored in double digits for the last three games. On the other side, Kelsey Mitchell is coming off a massive, 36-point game, while Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith also continue to thrive.
Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury
Line: Wings -8.5
O/U: 164.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Diamond DeShields
|F
|Knee
|GTD
|8/27/2023
|Satou Sabally
|F
|Ankle
|GTD
|8/27/2023
|Lou Lopez Senechal
|G
|Knee
|GTD
|8/27/2023
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Diana Taurasi
|G
|Toe
|OUT
|8/29/2023
|Shey Peddy
|G
|Concussion
|OUT
|8/29/2023
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|G
|Personal
|OUT
|9/10/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Wings go a good job rebounding the ball and give up the league's second-fewest rebounds per game. They also average a league-best 11.9 offensive boards per outing. However, the Wings struggle from long range, where they shoot a league-low 31.1 percent per game. On the other side, the Mercury also struggle from deep, shooting an average of 31.9 percent from long range. The Mercury also give up a league-high 9.2 offensive rebounds per game.
Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally and Teaira McCowan have all reached the 20-point mark within the last two games for the Wings. Meanwhile, Sophie Cunningham has been filling it up lately for the Mercury. Megan Gustafson is also coming off back-to-back games with double-digit scoring efforts.
Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm
Line: Sky -1.0
O/U: 159.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|Foot
|OFS
|2/1/2024
|Isabelle Harrison
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|2/1/2024
|Li Yueru
|C
|Lower Body
|OFS
|2/1/2024
Seattle
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Gabby Williams
|F
|Foot
|OUT
|4/1/2024
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Sky have not been very effective on the defensive end and allow opponents to shoot a league-high 45.6 percent from the field. However, they are a strong three-point shooting team, hitting an average of 35.8 percent from deep on the season. Meanwhile, the Storm shoot a league-low average of 40.8 percent from the field, and average just 78.6 points per game, which is second fewest in the league. The Storm also give up a league-most 8.3 steals to opponents and average 14.1 turnovers per game, which is second most in the league.
Kahleah Copper and Marina Mabrey lead the way offensively for the Sky, while Courtney Williams and Elizabeth Williams continue to bring well-rounded contributions. On the other side, Jewell Loyd continues to dominate the offense, averaging 29.7 points over the last three outings. Ezi Magbegor and Sami Whitcomb also have delivered strong performances recently.
WNBA DFS Picks Today
DraftKings
- Aliyah Boston ($10,600)
- Kahleah Copper ($8,500)
- Jewell Loyd ($10,800)
Boston has a great chance to shine against the Dream, who struggle defensively and tend to allow opponents to feast on the glass. Copper is averaging 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the last 10 games, including four outings where she topped 20 points. Loyd reached the 30-point mark in the last game and has a great chance keep rolling against the Sky's lackluster defense.
Value Picks
- Kia Nurse ($4,500)
- Dana Evans ($5,400)
Nurse is in the midst of an underwhelming season but she reached double-digit DK points in four of the last five games, including a high of 20.3. Evans poured in a game-high 23 points in Tuesday's win over the Storm and has a chance to prosper again in a rematch.
Fanduel
- Ezi Magbegor ($7,800)
- Natasha Howard ($7,300)
- NaLyssa Smith ($7,400)
Magbegor logged a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double in her last outing and finished with 26.5 DK points in her previous meeting with the Sky. Howard has reached at least 20 FD points in 24 consecutive games, including four where she went over 50. Smith is coming off back-to-back double-doubles and has a great chance to do it again versus the Dream, who are relatively ineffective on the boards.
Value Picks
- Grace Berger ($4,900)
- Sug Sutton ($4,400)
Berger logged 32.8 FD points in the last game and is averaging 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals per game through the month of August. Sutton is averaging 20.1 minutes per game over the last 10 outings and should be up for added playing time, while the Mercury are shorthanded in the backcourt.