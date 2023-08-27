WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, August 27

WNBA Schedule Today

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm

Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

at Connecticut Sun Los Angeles Sparksat Connecticut Sun

Line: Sun -6.0

O/U: 156.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return DiJonai Carrington G Foot OUT 8/31/2023 Brionna Jones C Achilles OFS 10/1/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sparks score an average of 79.5 points per game, which ranks third lowest in the league, but they also hold opponents to an average of 80.3 points per game, which ranks third fewest in the league. On the other side, the Sun hold opponents to league lows of 79.1 points and 31.0 percent shooting from long range per game.

Nneka Ogwumike is on a hot streak for the Sparks, with 29 points in the last game and an average of 18.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last 10 outings. Meanwhile, the Sun continue to get monster efforts out of DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas on a consistent basis.

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

Line: Fever -1.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Allisha Gray G Ankle GTD 8/27/2023 Nia Coffey F Hand OFS 4/1/2024

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lexie Hull G Shoulder GTD 8/27/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Dream give up an average of 84.5 points and 35.8 rebounds per game, both of which rank third worst in the league. They also give up a league-most 22.6 free throws per outing. Meanwhile, the Fever give up an average of 84.8 points per game, which is second most in the league, and they also allow opponents to shoot a league-high 37.7 percent from deep. However, the Fever do a great job on the glass, holding opponents to a league-low 32.0 rebounds per game.

Allisha Gray (questionable), Rhyne Howard and Cheyenne Parker lead the pack for the Dream, while Danielle Robinson has scored in double digits for the last three games. On the other side, Kelsey Mitchell is coming off a massive, 36-point game, while Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith also continue to thrive.

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Wings -8.5

O/U: 164.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond DeShields F Knee GTD 8/27/2023 Satou Sabally F Ankle GTD 8/27/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee GTD 8/27/2023

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diana Taurasi G Toe OUT 8/29/2023 Shey Peddy G Concussion OUT 8/29/2023 Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OUT 9/10/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Wings go a good job rebounding the ball and give up the league's second-fewest rebounds per game. They also average a league-best 11.9 offensive boards per outing. However, the Wings struggle from long range, where they shoot a league-low 31.1 percent per game. On the other side, the Mercury also struggle from deep, shooting an average of 31.9 percent from long range. The Mercury also give up a league-high 9.2 offensive rebounds per game.

Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally and Teaira McCowan have all reached the 20-point mark within the last two games for the Wings. Meanwhile, Sophie Cunningham has been filling it up lately for the Mercury. Megan Gustafson is also coming off back-to-back games with double-digit scoring efforts.

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm

Line: Sky -1.0

O/U: 159.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Foot OFS 2/1/2024 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OFS 2/1/2024 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 2/1/2024

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Gabby Williams F Foot OUT 4/1/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sky have not been very effective on the defensive end and allow opponents to shoot a league-high 45.6 percent from the field. However, they are a strong three-point shooting team, hitting an average of 35.8 percent from deep on the season. Meanwhile, the Storm shoot a league-low average of 40.8 percent from the field, and average just 78.6 points per game, which is second fewest in the league. The Storm also give up a league-most 8.3 steals to opponents and average 14.1 turnovers per game, which is second most in the league.

Kahleah Copper and Marina Mabrey lead the way offensively for the Sky, while Courtney Williams and Elizabeth Williams continue to bring well-rounded contributions. On the other side, Jewell Loyd continues to dominate the offense, averaging 29.7 points over the last three outings. Ezi Magbegor and Sami Whitcomb also have delivered strong performances recently.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Boston has a great chance to shine against the Dream, who struggle defensively and tend to allow opponents to feast on the glass. Copper is averaging 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the last 10 games, including four outings where she topped 20 points. Loyd reached the 30-point mark in the last game and has a great chance keep rolling against the Sky's lackluster defense.

Value Picks

Nurse is in the midst of an underwhelming season but she reached double-digit DK points in four of the last five games, including a high of 20.3. Evans poured in a game-high 23 points in Tuesday's win over the Storm and has a chance to prosper again in a rematch.

Fanduel

Magbegor logged a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double in her last outing and finished with 26.5 DK points in her previous meeting with the Sky. Howard has reached at least 20 FD points in 24 consecutive games, including four where she went over 50. Smith is coming off back-to-back double-doubles and has a great chance to do it again versus the Dream, who are relatively ineffective on the boards.

Value Picks

Berger logged 32.8 FD points in the last game and is averaging 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals per game through the month of August. Sutton is averaging 20.1 minutes per game over the last 10 outings and should be up for added playing time, while the Mercury are shorthanded in the backcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.