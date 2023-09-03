WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, September 3

WNBA Schedule Today

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx

Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks

at Chicago Sky New York Liberty

Line: Liberty -9.0

O/U: 161.5

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sabrina Ionescu G Calf GTD 9/3/2023

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Alanna Smith F Concussion OUT 9/5/2023 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 2/1/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Foot OFS 2/1/2024 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OFS 2/1/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The first matchup of the four-game slate features two teams still fighting for playoff positioning as the regular season comes to a close. While the Liberty have locked up a postseason berth and are simply vying for a higher seed, Chicago is looking to secure one of the final spots.

The Liberty have been one of the top teams in the WNBA over the last few weeks, even though they have remained behind Las Vegas atop the standings. New York has established great chemistry as the season has progressed, making it a serious title contender when the playoffs do officially begin. With a few games left in the year, the Liberty are right on the Aces' heels for first place. A player that has had Chicago's number this season has been Breanna Stewart, who is averaging an impressive 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 blocks over three games against the Sky. Outside of Stewart, watch for Jonquel Jones who could have a strong showing against a Sky squad that has given up the most points in the paint to opposing teams this season.

The Sky are attempting to make a final dash into the postseason, currently sitting in a tie with the Sparks for the eighth and final seed in the playoff picture. Chicago will have a tough test against New York, but the Sky will come out with a sense of urgency at home to try and extend their winning streak to three in a row. With Alanna Smith, who has averaged nearly 15 points over three games against New York, still working her way back from a concussion, expect Kahleah Copper to step up for Chicago. She's averaged 18.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game against the Liberty this year. Outside of Copper, Marina Mabrey is a player to watch, averaging 15.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds over the Sky's two-game winning streak.

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

Line: Wings -9.0

O/U: 168.5

Injury Report - Fever vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Lexie Hull G Shoulder GTD 9/3/2023

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Natasha Howard F Illness GTD 9/3/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 9/5/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 9/5/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The second matchup of the busy Sunday slate features a battle between two teams that just faced off two nights ago in Indiana, a contest that saw Dallas come out on top to clinch a playoff berth while officially eliminating Indiana from postseason contention.

The Fever have struggled this season, dropping to the bottom of the WNBA standings over the second half of the year while on their way back to the Draft Lottery again this offseason. However, Indiana has played better as of late, previously carrying a three-game winning streak into Friday's game against Dallas. A player who could have a strong game Sunday is Indiana guard Tiffany Mitchell, who might be relied upon to step up due to Dallas' strong post group, which could make things tough in the paint for the Fever. Grace Berger has also stepped up for Indiana in the last few games, and the rookie could continue to see extended minutes the rest of the year.

The Wings have looked impressive this season, taking another step in the right direction after a strong 2022. They look like a team that could be a threat if they get hot in the postseason. Dallas has a near-lock on the fourth seed in the standings, although it still has a few wins to go to officially secure that spot. Arike Ogunbowale has been dominant against Indiana so far this season, so we could see her continue that trend Sunday afternoon. But another player to watch is Natasha Howard, who could showcase her two-way play on both ends of the court against some of Indiana's youth. If she's cleared to play, take a chance on Howard to have a strong showing at home.

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Lynx -2.5

O/U: 161.5

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diana Taurasi G Toe OUT 9/5/2023 Sophie Cunningham F Jaw OUT 9/5/2023 Shey Peddy G Concussion OUT 9/5/2023 Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OUT 9/10/2023

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Natalie Achonwa C Personal OUT 9/8/2023 Jessica Shepard C Ankle OUT 9/8/2023 Lindsay Allen G Hand OUT 9/10/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

To continue the talk about playoffs with just a few games left in the regular season, Minnesota is another team that is trying to fight for the highest seed possible while Phoenix tries to play spoiler in Minneapolis on Sunday.

The Mercury look to be on their way to a last-place finish in the WNBA standings this season and have gone on a full free fall, losing seven straight while winning just nine games this year. Phoenix is just going through the motions to round out the season, but it might try and make things tough for Minnesota as the Lynx try and fight for a better playoff spot. With Diana Taurasi having missed some time lately due to a toe injury, Brittney Griner has led the way for the Mercury and could be set for a nice night against a Lynx team that doesn't have a ton of height in the paint. If Taurasi isn't able to play Sunday, look for Sug Sutton to step up again in her absence and fill in for the lack of offensive production that has been missing during Taurasi's absence.

The Lynx have risen up the standings over the second half of the regular season, and they have another big game on the line Sunday while moving between the 5-7 seeds over the last few games. Minnesota needs a win at home Sunday to try and continue to climb up the standings and get the best seed possible when it reaches the postseason. A player to watch Sunday is Lynx rookie Diamond Miller, who has stepped up her offensive production over the last few games. Miller has averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals in three games against the Mercury this year. Also keep an eye on Dorka Juhasz, who will once again step into the starting lineup to replace Jessica Shepard, who will miss her third straight game with an ankle injury.

Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Mystics -4.5

O/U: 159.5

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Ariel Atkins G Nose OUT 9/5/2023 Shakira Austin C Hip OUT 9/5/2023

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The final game of the night features a battle between two teams that are fighting for positioning in the playoffs, one of which is still trying to get into the postseason picture as the eighth and final seed.

The Mystics entered their previous game on Thursday as the fifth seed, but a loss to Las Vegas dropped them a bit in the standings with Washington now trying to fight with Minnesota and Atlanta for the 5-7 seeds. That makes Sunday's contest a game with big playoff implications for the Mystics, who are now healthy and could be a strong team in the postseason wherever they land seed-wise. With Los Angeles still dealing with some injuries and absences at the guard position, look for players like Brittney Sykes and Natasha Cloud to step up as we have seen most of the campaign. In two games against the Sparks this season, Sykes has averaged 12.5 points, 7.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals, while Cloud has tallied 11.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game.

The Sparks are in the heart of an intriguing fight for the eighth and final playoff spot in the WNBA standings, going back and forth with the Sky for that final seed in the postseason. With four games left, that makes Sunday's game a near must-win for Los Angeles at home against a strong — and healthy — Washington team. The unfortunate thing for the Sparks, as we've seen most of the regular season, has been the absences they have been faced with. That has resulted in Nneka Ogwumike having to carry a heavy load this season, which she will likely continue Sunday. But also look for players like Azura Stevens and Jordin Canada to step up against Washington. Stevens has tallied 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals against the Mystics this season, and Canada will continue to see an expanded role with Los Angeles' lack of guard depth.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Griner could have a big game against the Lynx, a team that lacks depth at the post position due to some injury issues. Ogunbowale has led Dallas all season long, and that trend should continue Sunday against a Fever squad that has struggled to find consistency this year. Sykes has played well both offensively and defensively for the Mystics this season, and she should be able to replicate that against the Sparks, who are dealing with some absences at the guard position.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Sabally is back healthy and is coming off a career-best performance a few nights ago, so look for her to step up once again against New York as the Wings try to keep up with a talented Liberty squad. Juhasz will step back into the starting lineup with Jessica Shepard out with an ankle injury, and she should be in line for another double-double performance at home. Sutton has stepped up in the absence of Diana Taurasi, who is still dealing with injury issues, so her increased workload should continue against Minnesota.

Value Plays

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.