WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, July 20

Line: Connecticut -6.5

O/U: 167.5

Injury Report - Dream vs. Sun

Dream

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aari McDonald G Shoulder OUT 7/20/2023

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brionna Jones C Achilles OFS 10/1/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

This matchup between Atlanta and Connecticut could be a preview of what we might see in the postseason, as both teams enter the contest as top-four squads in the WNBA standings.

The Dream have been the hottest team in the WNBA as of late, winners of seven straight with a record of 7-3 over their last 10 games. Atlanta has turned things around this season, and that's thanks to the play of Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and others on the Dream roster. Howard has been exceptional recently while leading Atlanta in scoring this season. She has averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists over her last five games. Gray is someone who could thrive in this game due to Connecticut's stacked depth in the paint. Gray has averaged 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 38.1 percent from three over her last five games.

The Sun have remained atop the WNBA standings even though they are without Brionna Jones, who is out for the year with an Achilles injury. Connecticut has won seven of its last 10 games and rank fifth in the league in offense and second in defense entering Thursday. The duo of DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas will be worth keeping an eye on in this game, both of which have led the Sun all season and especially with Jones out. Bonner should be able to continue her hot streak which has consisted of her averaging 20.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over her last five games.

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Minnesota -2.5

O/U: 161.5

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Lynx

Los Angeles

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aerial Powers F Ankle GTD 7/20/2023 Jessica Shepard C Illness OUT 7/22/2023 Natalie Achonwa C Personal ML 7/30/2023 Rachel Banham G Thumb OUT 8/18/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The battle between the Sparks and Lynx is always entertaining, with each team seeming to get up for this matchup featuring historic teams who have had multiple heated battles over the years. So far in 2023, Minnesota has held the advantage in the season series, although both teams have struggled as of late.

Los Angeles enters the game losers of six straight and trying to figure things out while dealing with a plethora of injuries to begin the season. The Sparks, who have gone 2-8 over their last 10 games, have had one consistent threat on the team this year, that being Nneka Ogwumike, who is having an MVP-caliber season while averaging a team-leading 19.8 points and 9.6 rebounds a game. In order for Los Angeles to go on the road and beat Minnesota, Ogwumike needs to have another dominant performance.

Minnesota had played better after an 0-6 start to the year, but the Lynx have dropped three straight games and have been a brutal defensive team over that losing skid. The good news for Minnesota is that it has had Los Angeles' number this year, winning the first three meetings of the season. A few players to watch for in Thursday's game for the Lynx are Napheesa Collier and Diamond Miller. Collier is playing on an MVP level this year and is coming off a career-high showing Tuesday, while Miller has been a nice pairing alongside Collier and is coming off a bit of an underwhelming performance Tuesday, meaning she could have a bounce-back showing at home Thursday.

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Chicago -2.5

O/U: 156.5

Injury Report - Sky vs. Mercury

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Foot OUT 8/4/2023 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OUT 8/4/2023 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 4/1/2024

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diana Taurasi G Hamstring OUT 7/23/2023 Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OUT 8/23/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

As the season progresses, both Chicago and Phoenix continue to slide down the WNBA standings and look like they might be two of the bottom four teams at this rate. Both have struggled as of late, holding records of 3-7 over their last 10 outings.

The Sky have statistically been one of the worst teams in the league entering Thursday's contest, ranking in the bottom five in both offensive and defensive ratings. Chicago is also trying to figure out its identity this season and into the future, but one constant on the team has been Kahleah Copper, who should once again lead the team against Phoenix. Copper has averaged 19.6 points on 51.9 percent shooting from the field and 41.7 percent shooting from three over her last five games.

The Mercury have been one of the biggest disappointments of the season thus far, underperforming based on the expectations many had for the veteran squad entering the year. Phoenix has already undergone a coaching change, and it is still trying to figure out what the team will look like for the remainder of 2023 and beyond. One thing that doesn't help Phoenix entering Thursday's game is the absence of Diana Taurasi, who will miss the game with a hamstring injury. That means Brittney Griner will likely be tasked to carry the load, but also keep an eye on Shey Peddy and Sophie Cunningham as replacements for Taurasi's offensive production.

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

Line: Las Vegas -18.5

O/U: 169.5

Injury Report - Aces vs. Storm

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Candace Parker F Ankle OUT 7/30/2023 Riquna Williams G Back OUT 7/30/2023

Seattle

No injuries to report.

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The final game of the night will feature two very different teams, one of which is atop the league and the other which is at the bottom of the standings and in a full-on rebuild.

Las Vegas has been the clear favorite and best team in the WNBA all season long as they enter Thursday only having lost two games all year while going 9-1 over the last 10 games. The Aces lead the league in most statistical categories, including offensive and defensive ratings to go along with an eye-popping net rating of +19.1. A player who should continue to thrive for Las Vegas is Kelsey Plum, who has been playing great while averaging 24.8 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds over her last five games to go along with shooting marks of 56.7 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three.

Seattle looks like it will be one of the bottom teams in the WNBA at the end of the year, if not the team with the worst record when it's all said and done. The Storm have lost seven straight and nine of their last 10 contests, struggling to find basically anything outside of Jewell Loyd. Loyd has been arguably the best player in the WNBA this season while averaging a league-leading 25.7 points per game. She should continue that trend Thursday solely due to the volume of shots she gets each game, which will likely increase even more while going against a talented and fast-paced offense on the other side of the court.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Collier has been playing at an MVP level this season and her play hasn't slowed down while ranking third in the WNBA in scoring and even coming off a career-high outing of 35 points on Tuesday. While going up against a struggling Sparks squad, expect another big game out of Collier. Loyd has been the most potent player in the league this season, getting opportunities on offense early and often while leading the league in scoring. Give Loyd a look against an Aces team that will require her to up her volume of shooting even more in a shootout. Griner is once again the centerpiece of the Mercury, and she could be set for a breakout performance Thursday while trying to pick up the pace offensively with Diana Taurasi out with a hamstring injury.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Ogwumike has been a dominant option for Los Angeles this season, and she always seems to rise up against Minnesota, meaning she could be set for another strong showing on the road against the Lynx to once again lead the Sparks in multiple categories. Young's offensive production has been strong all season long, and she oftentimes is a player who remains on the court even if Las Vegas is blowing out opponents, which could happen Thursday against Seattle. While other Aces players occasionally see fewer minutes with the game out of reach, it's likely we see Young's minutes remain the same regardless. Canada is a player to watch against the Lynx, a team she has played well against this season. Minnesota has struggled in containing opposing guards this season, meaning Canada could break out with a nice game for Los Angeles.

Value Plays

