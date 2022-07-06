WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, July 6

WNBA Schedule Today

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL A'ja Wilson F LVA NY 9000 40.61 4.5 Natasha Howard F NY @LVA 8100 34.56 4.3 Sami Whitcomb G NY @LVA 4600 19.61 4.3 Cheyenne Parker F ATL WAS 7000 29.57 4.2 Chelsea Gray G LVA NY 6700 28.22 4.2

Top 5 DraftKings

(-2.5) at Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky(-2.5) at Minnesota Lynx

Injury Report - Sky vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Astou Ndour-Fall C Rest OFS 5/1/2023 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 7/12/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Sky vs. Lynx

Chicago

Minnesota

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The first matchup on Wednesday's slate is expected to be the most competitive, as the Sky have won each of their last five games, while the Lynx are coming off their best performance of the season Sunday against the Aces, who have been one of the toughest opponents in the league in 2022.

The Sky have relied on a combination of starters and bench players recently, although the starters' lack of playing time Saturday against the Mercury was likely due to the fact that Chicago jumped out to a significant lead early in the game. Allie Quigley led the Sky with 27 minutes of playing time and also put up a team-high 19 points during the blowout win. She's now scored in double figures in four of her last five appearances and has averaged 12.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game during that time. Candace Parker has been Chicago's top performer this season and hasn't missed a beat over her five appearances since returning to the court. She's posted double-doubles in three of the last five matchups and has averaged 15.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 28.8 minutes per game across that span. Courtney Vandersloot has totaled just 13 points over the last two games but has been an effective distributor for Chicago, averaging 5.6 assists per game over her last eight appearances. Rebekah Gardner has come off the bench in three of her last four appearances but has scored in double figures in each of those games and presents a decent mid-range DFS play Wednesday.

The Lynx were also able to rest their starters for most of the second half Sunday against the Aces, as no player logged over 27 minutes on the court during the win. Aerial Powers has been a strong contributor for Minnesota recently in spite of some inconsistency, and she's scored 20-plus points in two of her last three appearances. Her partner in the frontcourt, Sylvia Fowles, has seemingly had her minutes capped since returning from a knee injury, and she hasn't played more than 24 minutes in any of her last five appearances. However, she's remained relatively productive, averaging 11.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per game during that time. Moving to the backcourt, Moriah Jefferson has been on a tear recently, as she's scored in double figures in each of her last seven appearances while averaging 16.1 points, 6.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game during that time. Kayla McBride has been a reliable contributor for most of the season but has been held below 10 points in each of the last three games. Rachel Banham has stepped up off the bench recently, as she's averaged 18.5 points in 22.5 minutes per game over her last two appearances.

Washington Mystics (-5.5) at Atlanta Dream

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Dream

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elena Delle Donne F Rest GTD 7/6/2022 Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Nia Coffey F Knee GTD 7/6/2022 Maite Cazorla G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Mystics vs. Dream

Washington

Atlanta

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The second matchup on the slate isn't expected to be a particularly high-scoring game, as both teams rank among the bottom five teams in the league in offensive efficiency.

The Mystics should be getting Elena Delle Donne back Wednesday after she sat out Sunday's loss to the Sun for rest purposes. In spite of her sporadic rest this season, she's been productive when on the court and has scored in double figures in each of her last four appearances. Her return likely means that Myisha Hines-Allen will retreat to the bench after she handled increased work against Connecticut. Ariel Atkins has been the team's top scorer this season, and she's topped 10 points in each of her last 11 appearances. During that time, she's averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30.4 minutes per game. Alysha Clark has produced a solid combination of scoring and rebounds recently and has averaged 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per game over her last four appearances. Shakira Austin has been dominant on the boards and has hauled in at least five rebounds in 11 of her last 12 appearances. During that time, she's averaged 8.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game.

The Dream have struggled for most of the season but have picked up wins in their last two matchups. Part of their success has been due to the fact that Tiffany Hayes made her season debut Thursday against the Liberty. She hasn't appeared to have a minutes restriction since returning to the court, and she's averaged 15.5 points in 25.0 minutes per game. With Hayes back in action, Aari McDonald and Asia Durr have seen a decrease in playing time. Rhyne Howard has been held under 30 minutes of playing time in each of her last three appearances but has still managed to score in double figures in 10 of her last 11 outings while averaging 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game during that time. Cheyenne Parker has been an inconsistent performer recently, as she's been held to single-digit scoring totals in five of her last eight appearances. During that time, she's averaged 10.9 points and 5.0 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game. Erica Wheeler has also been back in action over the last three games but has had inconsistent results in spite of her plentiful playing time. She's averaged 5.7 points and 5.0 assists in 26.3 minutes per game over her last three appearances.

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces (-10.5)

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Aces

New York

Las Vegas

The Aces have no injuries to report.

2022 WNBA Stats - Liberty vs. Aces

New York

Las Vegas

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The final matchup of the night has the largest spread and features the Aces, who have the highest expected scoring total of the night, but they're coming off one of their worst losses of the season and face the Liberty, who have plenty of viable contributors.

Although New York has lost three of its last five games, the team has gotten plenty of production out of its core group of players. Sabrina Ionescu has been a threat to put up triple-doubles every time she steps onto the court, and she's averaged 16.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 34.3 minutes per game over the last nine matchups while posting four double-doubles and a triple-double during that time. Natasha Howard has also been productive and has posted three double-doubles over the last eight games. Across that span, she's averaged 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per game. Marine Johannes re-signed with the Liberty in June and has had significant playing time for the team over the last month. She's drawn six consecutive starts and has averaged 14.0 points and 4.5 assists in 35.0 minutes per game during that time. Stefanie Dolson has shown glimpses of production, as she's topped 15 points in two of her last four appearances. However, she's coming off one of her worst appearances of the season in which she totaled seven points and two rebounds in 25 minutes against the Sparks on Sunday. Crystal Dangerfield rejoined the Liberty ahead of Sunday's game and was back in the starting lineup, but she was limited to just three points and an assist in 20 minutes.

After performing as the league's most efficient offense over the first month and a half of the season, the Aces have lost four of six games leading up to Wednesday's matchup against the Liberty. Kelsey Plum has been one of the team's most consistent scorers and was dominant in assists earlier in the year, but she's averaged just 2.4 assists over her last five appearances. In spite of her recent decrease in assists, her well-rounded production makes her a fairly reliable DFS option. A'ja Wilson snapped a streak of five consecutive double-doubles during Sunday's blowout loss to Minnesota but has still averaged 20.6 points and 10.6 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game over her last nine appearances. Jackie Young was in the MVP conversation early in the regular season but has displayed significantly less upside recently, as she's averaged just 10.5 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 32.8 minutes per game over the last four matchups. Chelsea Gray hasn't missed a beat over her three appearances since returning to the court, and she's averaged 13.0 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds across that span. In spite of their recent struggles as a team, the Aces' starters have reliable playing time and remain relatively strong DFS performers.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

Sabrina Ionescu, G, Liberty ($11,100 DK, $8,700 FD)

Ionescu has been a consistent threat for triple-doubles recently and should have plenty of chances to contribute during a matchup against the Aces that should feature plenty of offense.

Wilson was held without a double-double Sunday against the Lynx but has put up double-doubles in six of her last nine appearances. She should have plenty of opportunities as the Aces attempt to bounce back Wednesday.

Sami Whitcomb, G, Liberty ($6,100 DK, $4,600 FD)

Rebecca Allen is out for rest purposes Wednesday, so Whitcomb should have the chance to see additional run after she rested Sunday against Los Angeles.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.