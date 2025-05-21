WNBA DFS Tips & Top Picks for Wednesday, May 21

WNBA DFS Strategies for Wednesday, May 21

The 2025 WNBA season rolls on Wednesday night with three games, including a pair of contests with a 10 p.m. ET tip time. We'll get our second look at the WNBA's newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, as they welcome the Washington Mystics to San Francisco.

Let's check out the best options for DFS players heading into Hump Day. There are plenty of good values available.

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx

Washington Mystics at Golden State Valkyries

Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Lynx -11.5

O/U: 167.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Wings vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lou Lopez Senechal G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Minnesota

Alanna Smith F Quadriceps GTD 5/21/2025 Kayla McBride G Personal OUT 5/23/2025 Aubrey Griffin G Knee OUT 6/1/2025 Dorka Juhasz F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Team Previews and DFS Implications for WNBA Opening Night

The Wings and Lynx meet for the second time this season. Minnesota went down to College Park Arena in Arlington, Texas on Friday, spoiling the debut of No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers. Napheesa Collier was doing her thing, going for 34 points on 12-of-21 from the field, while adding four rebounds, four assist and two three-pointers, while turning it over just twice. Phee is averaging 28.5 points with 5.0 rebounds in the first two games, while turning it over just five times. Her lack of turnovers is amazing considering how much she handles the rock. Courtney Williams shined against the Wings in the first game, too, going a respectable 10-for-15 from the field to post 25 points, while just missing a double-double with nine assists. Diamond Miller shined brightly off the bench with 13 points, too.

For the Wings, Bueckers had all eyes on her in the opener, but she misfired on seven of her 10 field-goal attempts, going for 10 points. She was one of five players to go for 10 or more points in the opening game loss. Bueckers led the way with seven boards, too, while Arike Ogunbowale was good for a team-best four assists. DiJonai Carrington made her debut, going for 15 points on 5-for-11 from the field, too. Bueckers was much more comfortable in her second game against Seattle, posting 19 points with eight assists, six rebounds, a blocked shot and her first three-pointer as a professional. Maddy Siegrist has been very consistent, going 5-for-10 from the field in both games, averaging 11.5 points with 3.0 rebounds.

at Golden State Valkyries Washington Mysticsat Golden State Valkyries

Line: Mystics -5.5

O/U: 162.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Mystics vs. Valkyries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aaliyah Edwards F Back OUT 6/3/2025 Georgia Amoore G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Golden State

Name Pos Injury Status Return Stephanie Talbot F Quadriceps GTD 5/21/2025 Cecilia Zandalasini G Foot OUT 5/23/2025 Maria Conde F Achilles OUT 8/1/2025 Juste Jocyte G Not Injury Related OFS 9/12/2025

Team Previews and DFS Implications for WNBA Opening Night

The talking heads picked the Mystics to finish near the bottom of the standings, but somebody forgot to tell Washington's players. It has won the first two games, and it goes for a perfect 3-for-3 against the expansion Valkyries. Rookie Kiki Iriafen is making an immediate impact inside the beltway, averaging 15.5 points and 10.0 rebounds, including 17 points and 14 boards in Connecticut last time out on Sunday. The rookie has had some foul issues, fouling out in 28 minutes against Atlanta in the opener, while picking up five personals against the Sun. Brittney Sykes ended up with 27 points with seven assists and two steals against Connecticut, and she is averaging 24.5 points in the first two games during the early going. Rookie Sonia Citron is making her presence felt, too, going for 15 points with three assists, two steals and a blocked shot in Connecticut, and the Notre Dame rookie is averaging 17.0 points through the first two games. Jade Melbourne surprised off the bench against the Sun, posting three triples, while ending up with 15 points, four assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot.

We've seen the Valkyries in action just once so far, falling 84-67 against the visiting Los Angeles Sparks in Game No. 1 on Friday. Golden State shot just 36.5 percent (23-for-63) from the field, including just 25.7 percent (9-for-35) from behind the arc. Nobody was really immune from the shooting struggles in the loss to the Sparks. However, Tiffany Hayes was the best of the lot, going 7-for-16 from the field, while racking up 19 points with nine rebounds and a pair of 3-pointers while blocking a shot. Temi Fagbenle managed 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting, while chipping in with five rebounds, four assists and two steals. After being discarded by the Fever, Fagbenle is getting a new lease on life with the Valkyries, and she should be a fantasy force thanks to a much bigger role. Julie Vanloo was sharp off the bench, going for 14 points, including four 3-pointers, while veteran Monique Billings registered 23 points, more than the 17 minutes for Veronica Burton in a starting role.

Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Mercury -5.5

O/U: 162.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sparks vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Julie Allemand G Knee GTD 5/21/2025 Rickea Jackson F Concussion OUT 5/23/2025 Cameron Brink F Knee OUT 6/1/2025 Rae Burrell G Lower Leg OUT 6/29/2025

Phoenix

Team Previews and DFS Implications for WNBA Opening Night

The Sparks rolled the Valkyries in the opener, but L.A. crashed back to Earth Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx in an 89-75 loss at home. The Sparks had some promising showings, especially from Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby. Stevens was good for 21 points with six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot, while dropping in four 3-pointers. Hamby had 20 points and 10 rebounds for L.A.'s only double-double against the Lynx. Kelsey Plum blew up for 37 points in Golden State on Opening Night. She crashed back to Earth a bit in Game No. 2, going 5-for-14 from the field to finish with 18 points. Plum still dropped in three triples, while adding five assists with two rebounds and a steal while turning it over three times. It wasn't all good, as Odyssey Sims went just 1-for-9 from the field while finishing with two points.

The post-Brittney Griner era is underway in the Valley of Sun, and the sample size isn't huge. Phoenix won 81-59 against the Storm in the only game so far. Not a bad start despite the fact Kahleah Copper (knee) and Natasha Mack (back) were on the shelf. Satou Sabally fit in nicely, going for 27 points on 9-for-17 shooting, including three triples, while adding six rebounds and two blocked shots. Alyssa Thomas was a nice secondary scoring option, piling up 20 points with seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Off the bench, Alexa Held was good for 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting off the bench in just 22 minutes. All five starters were good for at least one steal, while Thomas had a pair swipes. Sabally and Kalani Brown were good for two blocked shots apiece against the Storm, too.

Top WNBA DFS Picks: Key Players to Watch

FanDuel

Collier continues to roll up huge scoring totals, and she contributes so many counting stats. The budding superstar is super consistent, and she looks to run it back against the Wings in the second matchup with Bueckers, a fellow UConn alum. Collier is averaging 28.5 points with 5.0 rebounds in two games so far. Really, Minnesota as a whole is a team to target, as the Lynx are averaging 94.0 ppg. Sykes and the surprising Mystics will get a chance to pick on the expansion Valkyries, who allowed 84 points against the Sparks. You can expect Washington to replicate that kind of offense against Golden State, and if it does, Sykes will be right there leading the way. And, we go with Bueckers in Game No. 3. She looked much more comfortable in her surroundings in the second game, after the butterflies of the first pro game were gone. She has plenty of production in a multitude of stats, and her star is only going to continue to rise.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

DraftKings

Sabally and Thomas are a strong one-two punch in Wednesday's game against the Sparks. While we've only seen both of these players once so far, the early returns were very good. Sabally looks comfortable in the Valley of the Sun, and you shouldn't be afraid of the Sparks just because they handled the expansion Valkyries. L.A. is a team which is going to struggle, so stacking against them is going to be a solid strategy. And, we explained by Sykes is a good option. She is taking on the aforementioned Valkyries, and the No. 1 scoring option on Washington should have her way down low.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.