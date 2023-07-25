WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends

This article is part of our WNBA Fantasy Primer series.

WNBA Fantasy Basketball Update

With the All-Star break behind us, just over a month remains in the WNBA regular season. Season-long fantasy leagues are nearing the final stretch, and fantasy managers should now shift their focus toward bolstering their rosters for playoff runs. Several prominent players around the league are dealing with injuries, so there are plenty of players who have displayed increased fantasy potential recently. Subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

Stock Watch

Risers

Lexie Brown, G, Sparks: Brown recently missed 11 games due to a non-COVID illness, but she suited up when the Sparks returned from the All-Star break Thursday. She was limited to 20 minutes off the bench during her first game back, but she started Saturday against the Wings and tallied 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and a block in 33 minutes. Despite her lengthy absence, Brown has picked up where she left off and has immediately resurfaced as a fantasy-relevant option.

Erica Wheeler, G, Fever: Wheeler has had some up-and-down performances in 2023, but she's been a more consistent fantasy contributor in recent matchups. She's scored in double figures in three consecutive games despite continuing to see some fluctuations in playing time. Wheeler is unlikely to see 30-plus minutes on a consistent basis, but she's maintained a starting role in 2023 and has been relatively efficient when she's on the court.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, G, Mystics: Walker-Kimbrough came off the bench in her first 16 appearances of the season but has drawn starts in five of the last six matchups while the Mystics have been shorthanded. Over those six outings, she's averaged 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.3 minutes per game. The 27-year-old hasn't had any fantasy lines that were particularly elite, but she's at least become a viable option in deeper leagues since taking on a starting role.

Emma Cannon, F, Fever: Cannon had a minimal role off the bench for the Fever to begin the regular season, but her playing time has increased over the past three matchups with NaLyssa Smith sidelined due to a stress fracture in her left foot. Cannon has been effective in her new role, averaging 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game. Her recent production has been encouraging and could continue in the coming games since Smith is sidelined indefinitely.

Jordan Horston, G, Storm: Horston will miss Tuesday's game against the Liberty due to personal reasons, but she's been productive for Seattle in recent matchups. She's scored in double figures in three consecutive games, averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals in 25.3 minutes per game. It's unclear whether Horston will miss more than one matchup, but she should have plenty of fantasy upside upon her return.

Fallers

Michaela Onyenwere, F, Mercury: Onyenwere had some productive stretches earlier in the season while serving mainly as a starter, but her role has decreased since the end of June. Although she's reclaimed a starting role over the past two games with Diana Taurasi sidelined, the third-year pro has averaged 6.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game during that time. Even as a spot starter, Onyenwere has limited fantasy upside.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, F, Storm: Fankam Mendjiadeu has started five consecutive games, and she was initially dominant in her new role, posting back-to-back double-doubles. However, her playing time has decreased following the All-Star break, and she's been held scoreless in her last two appearances while averaging just 2.5 rebounds per game during that time. Even if the 23-year-old maintains her starting role, there are likely better fantasy options available in most leagues.

Ivana Dojkic, G, Storm: Dojkic showed some sustained stretches of production after taking on a starting role in mid-June, but she's another Storm player who has seen her role decrease recently. Dojkic has maintained a starting role, but she's averaged 3.8 points and 1.8 assists in 14.8 minutes per game over the last four matchups. While the 25-year-old's output was encouraging earlier this season, her impact has been limited recently.

Kalani Brown, C, Wings: Brown was a fairly solid contributor for the Wings over the first half of the season, but she missed the team's final four games before the All-Star break due to a concussion. While she's been back in action during the two games following the layoff, she's averaged just 5.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game while coming off the bench in both appearances. While she could back if the Wings are shorthanded, the fantasy upside hasn't been there following her absence.

Mercedes Russell, C, Storm: Russell has seen her playing time increase slightly since the All-Star break, but her overall usage over the past few weeks has been discouraging. She was out of coach Noelle Quinn's rotation over the six games before the layoff, appearing in just three of those matchups. She's averaged 15.0 minutes per game following the All-Star break, but the team seems to want to utilize Gabby Williams more than Russell in the frontcourt, limiting Russell's fantasy appeal.

Injury/Absence Implications

Note: Updated injury and absence information throughout the week can be found on RotoWire's WNBA Injury Report page.

Atlanta Dream: Aari McDonald started the first five games of the year for Atlanta but missed 15 games due to a shoulder injury. She returned to action shortly after the All-Star break and has come off the bench in her first two appearances since returning, but she's averaged 10.5 points in 21.5 minutes per game. Iliana Rupert made her season debut in mid-July following a lengthy absence to begin the season and has averaged 1.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game over her four appearances this year.

Dallas Wings: Kalani Brown missed four consecutive games before the All-Star break due to a concussion, but she's returned to action in a bench role over the past two games.

Indiana Fever: NaLyssa Smith was diagnosed with a stress fracture in her left foot shortly before the All-Star break, and the Fever announced July 11 that she'd be re-evaluated in two weeks. However, an updated return timetable isn't yet known. Victoria Vivians has taken her place in the starting lineup. Lexie Hull recently missed two games due to a broken nose but returned to action Sunday against the Liberty and tallied seven points, a rebound and two steals in 25 minutes as a starter. Upon her return, Maya Caldwell and Kristy Wallace both came off the bench.

Las Vegas Aces: Candace Parker has been playing through a fracture in her foot for most of the season but recently underwent surgery and has been ruled out indefinitely. She's missed the last five games, which has led to a starting role for Kiah Stokes and increased playing time for Alysha Clark and Cayla George.

Los Angeles Sparks: The Sparks have dealt with numerous injuries in recent weeks but got Lexie Brown and Layshia Clarendon back after the All-Star break. Clarendon has started the last two games, sending Jasmine Thomas to the bench and to a fringe rotation role. Brown came off the bench during her first game back but started Saturday against the Wings with Karlie Samuelson out with a knee injury. Samuelson is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Indiana, but it's unclear how the starting five will look when she returns. Chiney Ogwumike is dealing with a foot injury and is expected to be out for approximately 3-to-5 more weeks.

Minnesota Lynx: Jessica Shepard continues to deal with a non-COVID illness but is expected to return to action in the coming days. Rachel Banham recently sustained a fractured right thumb and has missed the last three games. She isn't expected to need surgery and will be evaluated in the coming weeks. Tiffany Mitchell missed seven games ahead of the All-Star break due to a wrist injury, but she's been back in action for the past three matchups.

New York Liberty: Stefanie Dolson has been out since late June due to an ankle injury but is targeting a return in early August. Han Xu has been temporarily suspended while rehabbing a foot injury, but she could rejoin the team in mid-August.

Phoenix Mercury: Diana Taurasi will miss a third consecutive game Tuesday due to quadriceps and toe issues, and it's not yet clear when she'll be able to return. Michaela Onyenwere has reclaimed a starting role in her absence.

Seattle Storm: Jewell Loyd missed Seattle's final game before the All-Star break due to a foot injury, but she was named the All-Star Game MVP and has been back in action over the Storm's last two matchups. Jordan Horston will miss Tuesday's game against New York due to personal reasons, and it's unclear when she'll return.

Washington Mystics: Natasha Cloud returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury just before the All-Star break, but the Mystics have also been dealing with injuries to two of their other key contributors. Ariel Atkins has missed the last three games due to an ankle injury and is expected to miss at least another week, while Elena Delle Donne is also dealing with an ankle injury and will likely be sidelined until at least August. Myisha Hines-Allen and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough have joined the starting lineup recently.

Lineup Trends

Note: Projected lineups and up-to-the-minute lineup confirmations can be found on RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.

Atlanta Dream: Cheyenne Parker and Monique Billings have traded starts in recent matchups. Parker came off the bench during Atlanta's first two games after the All-Star break, but she returned to the starting lineup Saturday against Connecticut, while Billings retreated to the bench. It wouldn't be surprising to see Parker maintain a starting role moving forward.