WNBA Schedule Today
- Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces
- Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics
- Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream
- New York Liberty at Seattle Storm
- Connecticut Sun at Golden State Valkyries
Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces
Line: Fever -1.0
O/U: 170.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Indiana Fever
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|DeWanna Bonner
|F
|Personal
|GTD
|6/22/2025
|Kristy Wallace
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
Las Vegas Aces
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Megan Gustafson
|C
|Lower Leg
|OUT
|7/3/2025
|Cheyenne Parker-Tyus
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|8/15/2025
Fever Aim to Bounce Back on Road Trip
The Fever (6-6) saw a two-game win streak come to an end in their last outing. The squad hopes to get back on track as they face the second game of a three-game road trip, looking to add to their 2-3 road record. The Aces (5-7) are on a three-game slide but enter the second game of a four-game home stand with a 3-3 home record, aiming to regain their footing and get back in the win column.
The Fever are having no trouble getting production out of their top scorers, but they need more consistency down the line to sustain significant momentum.
The Aces are struggling with their efficiency, shooting just 39.4 percent from the field as a team, which ranks lowest in the league.
Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics
Line: Mystics -3.5
O/U: 166.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|DiJonai Carrington
|G
|Ribs
|GTD
|6/22/2025
|Teaira McCowan
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|7/3/2025
|Luisa Geiselsoder
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|7/3/2025
|Maddy Siegrist
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|7/7/2025
|Lou Lopez Senechal
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Tyasha Harris
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2026
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Bernadett Hatar
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Georgia Amoore
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2026
Wings Look to Extend Winning Streak on Road
The Wings (3-11) are on a two-game win streak and look to keep the momentum going on the second game of a two-game road trip, where they have the opportunity to improve on their 2-6 road record. The Mystics (5-8) have dropped two of their last three outings but look to get back on track as they return home to open a two-game stand with the opportunity to build on their 3-3 home record.
The Wings are solid in the paint but own the fourth-worst three-point shooting percentage in the league.
The Mystics are the league's third-best rebounding team, but they give up too many points at the foul line, with the league's second-most personal fouls per game.
Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream
Line: Dream -15.5
O/U: 159.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Moriah Jefferson
|G
|Leg
|GTD
|6/22/2025
|Ajsa Sivka
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Courtney Vandersloot
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2026
Atlanta
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Holly Winterburn
|G
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|5/1/2026
The Sky (3-9) enter on a two-game slide with the hopes of turning things around and adding to their 2-5 road record, as they face a quick, one-game trip. The Dream (9-4) have won four of their last five games and look to keep the momentum going with the chance to add to their 5-1 home record.
The Sky are having trouble scoring the ball, ranking second-last in points per game, while Ariel Atkins leads the team with 12.7 points per game.
The Dream average the league's second-most points per game and have four players averaging double digits in scoring, led by Allisha Gray, with 20.2 points per game.
New York Liberty at Seattle Storm
Line: Liberty -2.5
O/U: 164.0
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
New York
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Leonie Fiebich
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|7/3/2025
|Jonquel Jones
|C
|Ankle
|OUT
|7/22/2025
|Betnijah Laney-Hamilton
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Raquel Carrera
|C
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Ivana Dojkic
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Seehia Ridard
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Annika Soltau
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
Seattle
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Jordan Horston
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Nika Muhl
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2026
Liberty Start Road Trip to Regain Winning Form
The Liberty (10-2) picked up their first two losses of the season within the last three outings. They must find their rhythm quickly, as they are set to kick off a four-game road trip with the opportunity to add to their 4-1 road record. The Storm (8-5) are on a two-game win streak and look to keep rolling with the chance to improve on their 4-2 home record, as they face the first game of a three-game home stand.
The Liberty score a league-leading 89.1 points per game, led by Napheesa Collier, who is stuffing the stat sheet with 24.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
The Storm are shooting a league-best 47.2 percent from the field, while Skylar Diggins leads the way with 18.3 points per game on 45.3 percent shooting, including a blistering 43.8 percent from deep.
Connecticut Sun at Golden State Valkyries
Line: Valkyries -9.5
O/U: 154.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Connecticut
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Marina Mabrey
|G
|Knee
|GTD
|6/22/2025
|Leila Lacan
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|7/6/2025
Golden State
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Temi Fagbenle
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|7/5/2025
|Cecilia Zandalasini
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|7/5/2025
|Julie Vanloo
|G
|Personal
|OUT
|7/5/2025
|Janelle Salaun
|F
|Personal
|OUT
|7/5/2025
|Maria Conde
|F
|Achilles
|OUT
|8/1/2025
|Juste Jocyte
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|9/12/2025
Valkyries Aim to Stay Hot with Another Win at Home
The Sun (2-11) have dropped five in a row and face a tough stretch, as they open a four-game road trip, looking to improve on their 1-5 road record. The Valkyries (6-6) have won four of their last five games and hope to stay on track with the opportunity to add to their 4-2 home record.
The Sun average the league's fewest points and second-worst field-goal percentage per game. Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey are the squad's only players averaging more than 9.0 points per game.
The Valkyries are the league's third-lowest scoring team, but they help make up for it defensively by holding opponents to the league's fifth-lowest shooting percentage.
WNBA DFS Picks Today
DraftKings
- Aliyah Boston ($10,200)
- Allisha Gray ($10,000)
- Rhyne Howard ($10,900)
Boston should fill it up against the Aces, who are giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing forwards. Gray has an excellent chance to shine against the Sky, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing guards. Howard is averaging 3.0 three-pointers per game and should light it up against the Sky, who give up the league's most made threes per game.
Value Picks
- Sophie Cunningham ($5,800)
- Aaliyah Nye ($5,100)
FanDuel
- Caitlin Clark ($9,300)
- Breanna Stewart ($8,400)
- Paige Bueckers ($7,400)
Clark faces a tough matchup against the Aces' backcourt, but she is averaging 21.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.3 steals over three games since returning to action. Stewart has a good opportunity to prosper against the Storm, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing forwards. Bueckers is on a roll with at least 20 points in three of the last four games, including a high of 35 points on June 11.
Value Picks
- Emily Engstler ($3,800)
- Li Yueru ($3,800)