WNBA Schedule Today

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm

Connecticut Sun at Golden State Valkyries

RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

Indiana Fever at at

Line: Fever -1.0

O/U: 170.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana Fever

Name Pos Injury Status Return DeWanna Bonner F Personal GTD 6/22/2025 Kristy Wallace G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Las Vegas Aces

Name Pos Injury Status Return Megan Gustafson C Lower Leg OUT 7/3/2025 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus F Not Injury Related OUT 8/15/2025

Fever Aim to Bounce Back on Road Trip

The Fever (6-6) saw a two-game win streak come to an end in their last outing. The squad hopes to get back on track as they face the second game of a three-game road trip, looking to add to their 2-3 road record. The Aces (5-7) are on a three-game slide but enter the second game of a four-game home stand with a 3-3 home record, aiming to regain their footing and get back in the win column.

The Fever are having no trouble getting production out of their top scorers, but they need more consistency down the line to sustain significant momentum.

The Aces are struggling with their efficiency, shooting just 39.4 percent from the field as a team, which ranks lowest in the league.

Dallas Wings at

Line: Mystics -3.5

O/U: 166.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026 Georgia Amoore G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Wings Look to Extend Winning Streak on Road

The Wings (3-11) are on a two-game win streak and look to keep the momentum going on the second game of a two-game road trip, where they have the opportunity to improve on their 2-6 road record. The Mystics (5-8) have dropped two of their last three outings but look to get back on track as they return home to open a two-game stand with the opportunity to build on their 3-3 home record.

The Wings are solid in the paint but own the fourth-worst three-point shooting percentage in the league.

The Mystics are the league's third-best rebounding team, but they give up too many points at the foul line, with the league's second-most personal fouls per game.

Chicago Sky at

Line: Dream -15.5

O/U: 159.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Moriah Jefferson G Leg GTD 6/22/2025 Ajsa Sivka F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026 Courtney Vandersloot G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Holly Winterburn G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2026

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sky (3-9) enter on a two-game slide with the hopes of turning things around and adding to their 2-5 road record, as they face a quick, one-game trip. The Dream (9-4) have won four of their last five games and look to keep the momentum going with the chance to add to their 5-1 home record.

The Sky are having trouble scoring the ball, ranking second-last in points per game, while Ariel Atkins leads the team with 12.7 points per game.

The Dream average the league's second-most points per game and have four players averaging double digits in scoring, led by Allisha Gray, with 20.2 points per game.

New York Liberty at at

Line: Liberty -2.5

O/U: 164.0

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Jordan Horston G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Nika Muhl G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Liberty Start Road Trip to Regain Winning Form

The Liberty (10-2) picked up their first two losses of the season within the last three outings. They must find their rhythm quickly, as they are set to kick off a four-game road trip with the opportunity to add to their 4-1 road record. The Storm (8-5) are on a two-game win streak and look to keep rolling with the chance to improve on their 4-2 home record, as they face the first game of a three-game home stand.

The Liberty score a league-leading 89.1 points per game, led by Napheesa Collier, who is stuffing the stat sheet with 24.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

The Storm are shooting a league-best 47.2 percent from the field, while Skylar Diggins leads the way with 18.3 points per game on 45.3 percent shooting, including a blistering 43.8 percent from deep.

Connecticut Sun at at

Line: Valkyries -9.5

O/U: 154.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Marina Mabrey G Knee GTD 6/22/2025 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OUT 7/6/2025

Golden State

Valkyries Aim to Stay Hot with Another Win at Home

The Sun (2-11) have dropped five in a row and face a tough stretch, as they open a four-game road trip, looking to improve on their 1-5 road record. The Valkyries (6-6) have won four of their last five games and hope to stay on track with the opportunity to add to their 4-2 home record.

The Sun average the league's fewest points and second-worst field-goal percentage per game. Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey are the squad's only players averaging more than 9.0 points per game.

The Valkyries are the league's third-lowest scoring team, but they help make up for it defensively by holding opponents to the league's fifth-lowest shooting percentage.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Boston should fill it up against the Aces, who are giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing forwards. Gray has an excellent chance to shine against the Sky, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing guards. Howard is averaging 3.0 three-pointers per game and should light it up against the Sky, who give up the league's most made threes per game.

Value Picks

FanDuel

Clark faces a tough matchup against the Aces' backcourt, but she is averaging 21.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.3 steals over three games since returning to action. Stewart has a good opportunity to prosper against the Storm, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing forwards. Bueckers is on a roll with at least 20 points in three of the last four games, including a high of 35 points on June 11.

Value Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.