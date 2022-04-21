MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

MacKenzie Gore , Padres: Gore's star faded with a lackluster performance in the minors last year, but he's been impressive in his first two major league starts. After allowing two runs in 5.1 innings during his big-league debut Friday against Atlanta, he struck out seven in five scoreless innings to earn his first career win against the Reds on Wednesday. The southpaw isn't guaranteed a long-term rotation spot once Blake Snell and Mike Clevinger are cleared to return from the injured list, but Gore has proven that he can compete at the top level, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him with a consistent roster spot with the Padres at some point this year. FAAB: $7

Now that two weeks of the major league season have gone by, several starting pitchers have outperformed expectations in their first few outings, while more closing situations have begun to come into focus. Although it's more difficult to evaluate position players with such a limited sample, some players available in a decent number of leagues offer fantasy value.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Now that two weeks of the major league season have gone by, several starting pitchers have outperformed expectations in their first few outings, while more closing situations have begun to come into focus. Although it's more difficult to evaluate position players with such a limited sample, some players available in a decent number of leagues offer fantasy value.

Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore, Padres: Gore's star faded with a lackluster performance in the minors last year, but he's been impressive in his first two major league starts. After allowing two runs in 5.1 innings during his big-league debut Friday against Atlanta, he struck out seven in five scoreless innings to earn his first career win against the Reds on Wednesday. The southpaw isn't guaranteed a long-term rotation spot once Blake Snell and Mike Clevinger are cleared to return from the injured list, but Gore has proven that he can compete at the top level, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him with a consistent roster spot with the Padres at some point this year. FAAB: $7

Nestor Cortes, Yankees: Cortes held the Blue Jays scoreless in 4.1 innings with five strikeouts in his season debut, and he was electric against the Orioles on Sunday by striking out a career-high 12 in five frames. The left-hander is coming off a career year in which he posted a 27.5 percent strikeout rate with a 2.90 ERA in 22 appearances (14 starts). He has a relatively safe spot in the rotation early in the year, and he's displayed plenty of upside in his first two starts. FAAB: $5

Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks: Kelly posted a career-high 4.44 ERA in 27 starts last year, but he's been much more effective early in 2022. The 33-year-old has made three starts this season and has struck out 18 while allowing just one run in 15.1 innings. Kelly has won just one game because the Diamondbacks have struggled offensively early in the season. While the right-hander hasn't displayed much potential in the past, he has a 1.70 FIP in his first three starts in 2022 and warrants fantasy consideration while he's posting strong results. FAAB: $5

Justin Steele, Cubs: Steele was sharp in his season debut, striking out five in five scoreless innings to win at home against Milwaukee. He fared relatively well in a no-decision at Coors Field, but he was charged with the loss when he allowed four runs in 2.2 innings against the Rays on Tuesday. In spite of his struggles against Tampa Bay, which might have been due to poor weather at Wrigley Field, the southpaw lines up for a favorable matchup at home against the Pirates this weekend, and he has some fantasy potential if his results trend closer to his success from his season debut. FAAB: $4

Dylan Bundy, Twins: Bundy had a career-high 6.06 ERA in 23 appearances (19 starts) with the Angels in 2021, but he's turned things around early this year by allowing just one run in 10.1 innings in his first two starts with the Twins. The right-hander has been rewarded with consecutive wins, and he should have more opportunities for victories behind Minnesota's revamped lineup in 2022. Although Bundy had lackluster performances with the Orioles and Angels earlier in his career, he's been hot early this season. FAAB: $4

Drew Smyly, Cubs: Smyly had inconsistent results in recent years, but he's been productive early in 2022. Although his 13.9 percent strikeout rate leaves something to be desired, he's issued just one walk in 9.2 scoreless frames. The southpaw's 91.0 mph average fastball velocity is his lowest since 2016, but he's still found success early in his stint with his new team. He has a favorable matchup at home against the Pirates on Friday and is worth considering while he's able to limit run production. FAAB: $4

Relief Pitcher

Jorge Lopez, Orioles: The Orioles' closing situation was in flux heading into the season after the team traded Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott, but Lopez has emerged as a preferred ninth-inning option. He's converted both of his save chances with a win while allowing two runs in seven innings. The Orioles aren't expected to win much this season, but Lopez has been called upon for both of the team's save chances early in the season. FAAB: $6

Josh Staumont, Royals: While Scott Barlow was widely regarded as the favorite for ninth-inning work heading into the regular season, Staumont has earned saves in two of his last three appearances while Barlow has been used as a setup man in two of those three outings. The 28-year-old Staumont threw more balls than strikes during Tuesday's outing, but he's certainly in the mix for closing duties early in the year. While Barlow is the more proven closer, Staumont is more widely available and is worth picking up in case he can at least be part of a ninth-inning committee. FAAB: $5

Hector Neris, Astros: Neris had double-digit saves in four of the last five seasons with the Phillies, but he's been forced to settle for a setup role behind Ryan Pressly early in 2022. However, the 32-year-old Neris should have an opportunity for ninth-inning work while Pressly is on the injured list with a knee injury. The Astros are hopeful that Pressly's injury isn't serious, but he also displayed decreased velocity in his first few appearances of the year. If Pressly can't regain his velocity once he returns, Neris is a prime candidate to contend for a long-term closing role. FAAB: $4

Lucas Sims, Reds: Sims was unavailable the first two weeks of the regular season due to an elbow injury, but he's slated to return Friday. The Reds have had a pure closing committee early this season, and the team is unlikely to have an abundance of save situations this year. However, Sims should be part of the team's ninth-inning committee once he's activated. He converted seven of 10 save chances last year and posted a 4.40 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 47 appearances. In spite of the undesirable situation in Cincinnati, Sims is an option for fantasy managers looking for potential closers, particularly in deeper leagues. FAAB: $3

Catcher

Sean Murphy, Athletics: Murphy has gone 0-for-7 with two strikeouts in his last two appearances, but he had an eight-game on-base streak prior to his recent slump. In those eight outings, the backstop hit .333 with two homers, a triple, four doubles, eight RBIs and six runs. The Athletics have one of the worst lineups in baseball this year, but Murphy has started every game and has displayed decent run-producing potential. FAAB: $4

Zack Collins, Blue Jays: Collins hasn't served as the primary catcher for the Blue Jays early in the year, but the Blue Jays have used him as at designated hitter on plenty of occasions. He's responded well, highlighted by multi-hit performances in three of his last four starts while going 8-for-15 with two homers, two doubles, four RBIs and three runs during that time. While Collins has started exclusively against right-handed pitchers, he has some fantasy potential if Toronto continues to utilize him as a designated hitter. FAAB: $2

Austin Nola, Padres: Nola has operated as the Padres' primary catcher early in the year, starting in 10 of the team's first 14 games of the season. He's in the midst of a four-game on-base streak in which he's gone 4-for-14 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and three strikeouts. While the 32-year-old's numbers haven't jumped off the page in recent years, he's had much more consistent playing time behind the dish now that Victor Caratini is in Milwaukee. FAAB: $1

First Base

Ji-Man Choi, Rays: Choi has operated in the strong side of a platoon early in the season, and he's been effective while hitting .393 with two homers, three doubles, eight RBIs and seven runs in 11 appearances. The 30-year-old has had double-digit homers in three of the last four seasons, and he's showcased his power early in 2022. While Choi doesn't have the same power as some of his counterparts at first base, he has strong run-producing potential with his prominent spot in the Rays' talented lineup. FAAB: $4

Hunter Dozier, Royals: Dozier snapped his streak of consecutive games with homers during Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Twins, but he still has hits in four of his last five appearances with three extra-base hits during that time. The 30-year-old has hit .294 with two homers, a triple, four runs and four RBIs in nine appearances this season. He averaged 14.8 home runs per year in the last four seasons, and he's had consistent playing time while swinging a hot bat early in 2022. FAAB: $3

Second Base

Thairo Estrada, Giants: Estrada has never been known for his power, but he has four extra-base hits in his first 12 appearances. He's also crossed the plate in eight of his 12 outings and has 10 runs, eight RBIs and a stolen base. The 26-year-old should see a downturn in playing time once Tommy La Stella is cleared to return from the injured list, but he's a decent short-term option to fill in as a middle infielder in deeper fantasy leagues. FAAB: $1

Third Base

Tyler Wade, Angels: Wade showcased his speed with the Yankees in 2021 with a career-high 17 steals and already has totaled two stolen bases in four attempts in his first 13 appearances with the Angels. Although the 27-year-old has hit near the bottom of the lineup, he's hit .321 with two doubles, five RBIs and three runs. Wade has never been a power bat, but he's made good contact early this season and has decent speed potential in spite of his spot near the bottom of the order. FAAB: $2

Shortstop

Jeremy Pena, Astros: Pena has displayed plenty of potential early in his major league career, and he's taken on a leadoff role for Houston recently since Jose Altuve is hurt. The rookie has appeared in 10 of the first 11 games of the season and has hit .308 with two homers, a triple, three doubles, seven runs and four RBIs. While he mainly hit in the bottom third of the order prior to Altuve's absence, Pena's strong play should earn him a more prominent role if he's able to maintain his production. FAAB: $5

Outfield

Jesus Sanchez, Marlins: Sanchez has struggled with strikeouts early in his career, and his 28.1 percent hard-hit rate this year is down from past seasons. However, the 24-year-old has had a prominent spot in the lineup and hasn't had much trouble reaching base. In his first 10 appearances, he's slashed .333/.364/.595 with two homers, two triples, a double, eight RBIs and six runs. Sanchez already has six multi-hit performances and has plenty of run-producing potential for Miami. FAAB: $6

Joc Pederson, Giants: Pederson has been forced to settle for a platoon role with the Giants after he was more of an everyday player last year, but he's still started 10 games this season while hitting in the heart of the order. The 30-year-old has hit .333 with three homers, seven runs, four RBIs and a stolen base. While Pederson hasn't showcased the same power that he had earlier in his career, he has a 52.0 percent hard-hit rate in 10 games this year and has crossed the plate consistently. His playing time could decrease once LaMonte Wade returns from the injured list, but Pederson should still garner a fair amount of at-bats. FAAB: $4

Taylor Ward, Angels: Manager Joe Maddon said prior to Ward's return from the injured list that the 28-year-old would be the team's everyday right fielder, and the Angels' skipper has delivered. Ward has had a prominent spot in the lineup and has hit .316 in his first five appearances this season. While the 28-year-old has just two extra-base hits, he's posted a 46.2 percent hard-hit rate with a .417 BABIP. As long as Ward can stave off Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh for playing time, he's a decent fantasy option with plenty of talent around him in the lineup. FAAB: $4