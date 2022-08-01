DraftKings MLB: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We start the week off with a solid nine-game slate, though there are very few reliable pitching options. That will likely push builds towards rostering two top-end pitchers and building around value bats and secondary stacks, or getting riskier at pitcher to pay up for a premier stack.

Pitchers

There's no reason to get creative at the top of the pitcher pool today, as Max Scherzer ($10,600) is the highest-priced pitcher and for good reason. Scherzer and Andrew Heaney are the only two pitchers with a strikeout rate above 30 percent, with Heaney facing a potential workload limitation. In addition to his skills, Scherzer will draw a matchup against a Nationals lineup that has managed just a .280 wOBA across the last 30 days. They strike out at among the lowest rates of the league, which may bring down Scherzer's ceiling a bit but is hardly a reason not to roster him.

Luis Garcia ($8,600) and Mike Clevinger ($8,300) are both second-tier options worth considering. Garcia will take on a depleted Red Sox lineup that still has some pop, but he's a nice cash game option that can be penciled in for between roughly 14 and 20 DK points thanks to a fairly consistent track record this season. Clevinger has a bit more bust risk, but the Rockies are a bottom-five lineup in wOBA when on the road this season.

I'm not eager to pay down with Monday's group of pitchers, but Michael Kopech ($7,000) is worth mentioning. He requires a high risk tolerance due to a 12.3 percent walk rate (4.85 SIERA) and his consistent struggles to work deep into games. However, he still possesses strikeout upside and a matchup against the Royals should benefit him.

Top Hitters

Starling Marte ($5,700) isn't known for his power production, but he has excelled in that regard against lefties this season. He's maintained a .217 ISO and .403 wOBA against southpaws this season, and Patrick Corbin has surrendered at least four earned runs in each of his last four starts.

Marco Gonzales has the lowest second-lowest strikeout rate and lowest K-BB% among the pitcher pool. That's reason enough to roster hitters against him, but he'll also face a strong Yankees lineup at Yankee Stadium. This is one of my favorite stacks of the day, and DJ LeMahieu ($5,200) is a good target given his status as the team's leadoff hitter.

The Diamondbacks are a nice secondary stack to build in savings on today's slate and Josh Rojas ($4,400) is a nice option, particularly since he's been installed as the leadoff hitter. Cal Quantrill is capable of suppressing hard contact, but gives up a lot of contact in general. I'm not comfortable making Arizona a team to build around, but I do want exposure to pieces of the lineup.

Value Hitters

Jeimer Candelario ($3,200) has come alive at the plate recently (1.037 OPS across his last 10 games) and has moved back up to fifth in the Tigers' order. While Detroit has a subpar offense, they have a matchup to take advantage of against Aaron Sanchez, who has just an 11.3 percent strikeout rate and coughed up 1.7 HR/9 across 31 innings this season.

Adam Frazier ($2,800) served as the team's leadoff hitter in the absence of Julio Rodriguez on Sunday. If that continues Monday, he's a strong play given his price point. The Mariners take on Domingo German, who has been hit around for an 11.5 percent barrel rate in two short starts since making his season debut.

Buy the dip on Franmil Reyes ($2,700). He's not a great target in redraft leagues thanks to a 37.3 percent strikeout rate. However, he still has immense power (14.4 percent barrel rate), which means can he provide strong value on DraftKings anytime he's in the lineup.

Stacks to Consider

Astros vs. Red Sox (Nathan Eovaldi): Jose Altuve ($5,300), Yuli Gurriel ($3,300), Yordan Alvarez ($6,200)

There is some risk that Eovaldi returns to his pre-injury form, but his velocity has been down roughly two ticks in three starts since his activation from the injured list. The result has been 16 earned runs across 13 innings. The Astros lineup is more than capable of taking advantage. Gurriel has hit second in the lineup of late and is a nice way to lower the cost burden of the stack, even if his skills pale in comparison to others in the lineup.

Yankees vs. Mariners (Marco Gonzales): DJ LeMahieu ($5,200), Gleyber Torres ($4,800), Aaron Judge ($6,400)

This will likely be tough stack to roster for those who aren't willing to take a risk at pitcher, though there are cheaper combinations available. Judge is the primary sticking point in that regard, but of course, he's one of the primary draws to the Yankees stack. One potential way to alleviate the issue is find a cheap secondary stack to build through (Detroit/Arizona are examples) while plugging in a few value options to fill out the roster.

Padres vs. Rockies (Antonio Senzatela): Jurickson Profar ($3,900), Manny Machado ($4,900), Jake Cronenworth ($4,300)

This game doesn't get the Coors Field bump, but Antonio Senzatela is vulnerable regardless. He has a mediocre SIERA and one of the highest xERAs on the slate and gives up a ton of contact. The Padres are also a very affordable option, especially with Manny Machado's price dipping below $5,000 for the first time since July 11.

