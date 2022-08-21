DraftKings MLB: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

The MLB DFS slate on Sundays is akin to brunch as it's all about the afternoon games. You get your lineups in before 1:35 p.m. EDT, and by the time dinner rolls around the action is over you know whether or not you succeeded. We have eight games on the docket. Here are my recommendations to help you submit your rosters before ordering that first Bloody Mary.

Pitching

Shohei Ohtani, LAA at DET ($10,500): Ohtani is hitting really well this year, but he's pitching like a Cy Young candidate - though starting once every six outings probably has tamped his innings. He enters with a 2.49 FIP while striking out 12.69 home runs per nine innings. The Tigers have the worst offense in baseball, so bad they're the only team that hasn't hit the 400-run mark yet. Ohtani should mow them down.

Brandon Woodruff, MIL at CHC ($10,000): After a bit of a slow start to the season, Woodruff has posted a 2.50 ERA in his last 12 outings. This is a pitcher with a career 3.10 FIP who has struck out double-digit hitters per nine innings. He's a proven commodity. The Cubs, meanwhile, are trying to escape the bottom-10 in runs scored.

Joe Ryan, MIN vs. TEX ($7,400): Finding a third option on the pitching front was tricky, but I didn't want to leave you with just two aces. Ryan has produced a 2.96 ERA at home. The Rangers are middling in offense and bottom-10 in team OBP, so he's the best pick at a lower salary tier.

Top Targets

It's been a vintage season for Francisco Lindor ($5,600) with 21 home runs and 13 stolen bases along with an .846 OPS versus righties. The switch hitter also boasts a 1.033 OPS across the last three weeks. The righty Kyle Gibson has a 4.30 ERA while allowing 1.20 home runs per nine innings.

When you've slugged .503 and hit 22 homers in 85 games like Hunter Renfroe ($4,300) has, you can get away with a .310 OBP. Even better if you've maintained a .921 OPS from the last three weeks. Justin Steele hasn't given up many long balls, but the lefty has also allowed righties to hit .260 against during his career, and since 2020 Renfroe has recorded an .861 OPS versus southpaws.

Bargain Bats

The Pirates have too lefty-heavy a lineup to stack - even in a great matchup - but Bryan Reynolds ($4,100) is a switch hitter who can tackle both lefties (.831 OPS since 2020) and righties (.844 in that time frame). Mike Minor posted an ERA over five in each of his previous two seasons, but somehow he's been even worse this year with a 6.40 FIP while allowing 2.42 home runs per nine innings.

Though Luis Rengifo ($3,900) is a switch hitter, a lefty is definitely a reason for enthusiasm for him considering his .981 OPS in those matchups. Eduardo Rodriguez is back from an extensive stay on the restricted list, so the lefty may be rusty in addition to the fact he comes in with a 4.38 ERA.

Stacks to Consider

Twins vs. Rangers (Kohei Arihara): Byron Buxton ($6,200), Jorge Polanco ($4,000), Luis Arraez ($3,900)

After posting a 4.88 ERA in Triple-A, Arihara got a call up for the Rangers. He proceeded to allow three runs in 5.2 innings, and that was against one of baseball's worst offenses in the Athletics. Facing the Twins is a tougher challenge for Arihara, who has struggled to a career 6.34 MLB ERA.

Buxton is one of baseball's best power hitters having notched 28 homers and slugging .561 the last four seasons. He's also registered an .876 OPS at home. This matchup is right up Polanco's alley, as it avoids his weaknesses this season with an .838 OPS versus righties and an .860 at home. Arraez offers very different skills from Buxton with a .333 average and .398 OBP. That's good in the leadoff spot, and has helped him to score 67 runs.

Rays vs. Royals (Zack Greinke): Randy Arozarena ($4,800), Brandon Lowe ($4,600), Ji-Man Choi ($2,800)

The 38-year-old Greinke is not the pitcher he used to be as he's going to have an ERA over 4.00 for the third season in a row. On top of that, he's produced a 6.48 road ERA. The Rays have a lot of lefties on the roster, which is helpful in a matchup against a righty getting by on guile at this point.

Arozarena is a righty, but Greinke has allowed a .289 average against right-handers since 2020. The Rays outfielder also has 16 homers and 22 stolen bases. Lowe has missed a lot of time this year, but has still managed eight homers after 39 last season and an .866 OPS in matchups with righties the last couple campaigns. Over the last three seasons, Choi has a .777 OPS against righties. And this year, he's also registered a .782 OPS at home.

Reds at Pirates (Zach Thompson): Jonathan India ($4,700), Jake Fraley ($2,600), Nick Senzel ($2,000)

Thompson made his MLB debut last season at 27, but the Marlins didn't keep him around. He's shown why this year with a 5.51 ERA while giving up 1.62 home runs per nine innings. Thompson's home ERA is 5.88, so the Reds' visit may pay off.

India won NL Rookie of the Year in 2021 with 21 homers and 12 stolen bases. He missed a lot of time this season, but has a .744 OPS against righties this year and I still believe in his freshman performance. It's been a brutal year for Fraley against fellow lefties, but he's posted an .867 OPS against righties this year and an .817 since 2020. Senzel is back in the lineup and has produced four homers to go with six steals. He's also gone .252 against righties, and Thompson has allowed righties to hit .317 against.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.