DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We have an interesting set of games Tuesday, which is always the case with a full 15-game slate. However, unlike most other days in the season, we also have to factor in the potential for trades watering down already poor lineups.

Corbin Burnes ($10,100) is about as obvious a cash play as it gets. He has among the best skills on the slate and will draw a matchup against the Pirates. Pittsburgh has one of the worst lineups in the league and may trade away additional players away prior to the MLB trade deadline. Yu Darvish ($10,000) isn't far behind Burnes. He's pitched particularly well of late, topping 25 DK points in each of his last three starts and now draws a Rockies' lineup that Is particularly vulnerable on the road.

Moving down a tier, Spencer Strider's ($8,300) price has mysteriously dropped from early July. He had one poor outing in that stretch and still has inconsistent start lengths. On the other hand, his strikeout rate (37.2%) is excellent and overcomes any lack of length. He faces a fairly tough Phillies lineup, but his upside and price make rostering him worth the risk.

Adam Wainwright ($7,500) has had uneven results since early June, but the Cubs are another lineup that may lose several pieces (Ian Happ and Willson Contreras come to mind) prior to Tuesday's game.

Lucas Giolito ($6,800) has struggled this season, particularly with the long ball. However, he still has a 3.75 SIERA and a near 26 percent strikeout rate. He'll draw a matchup against the Royals, who have a .302 wOBA for the season.

Top Hitters

Anthony Santander ($4,900) has served as a top-three hitter in Baltimore's lineup of late and that position should be solidified with Trey Mancini no longer on the roster. He's also showcased significant pop of late (.769 slugging percentage across last 10 games) and will draw a matchup against Spencer Howard. Howard has served up 3.0 HR/9 and also has the fourth-highest SIERA on the slate.

Mark Appel's comeback is a great story, but that doesn't change the fact that Atlanta is in a prime spot to produce in a bullpen against the Phillies. Austin Riley ($5,700) has emerged as one of the best power hitters in the league and is a strong building block Tuesday.

The Nationals will use Cory Abbott as their starter Tuesday, but he's unlikely to work deep into the game as he has failed to throw more than 4.1 innings in any start with Triple-A Rochester this season. From there, a Washington bullpen that has a 4.21 ERA – seven-highest in the league – will take over. The Mets are strong targets, and Francisco Lindor ($5,500) is in the midst of a heater.

Value Hitters

Wil Myers ($2,800) returned from the injured list Monday and immediately hit fifth in the San Diego lineup. That's enough to make him a nice value, but he also takes on Jose Urena, who has a 0.6 K-BB% and the highest SIERA on the slate.

Typically, we don't want to roster many players in the lower half of batting orders, but Tyrone Taylor ($3,100) is the cheapest player available in a Brewers' lineup that will face Bryse Wilson. Wilson has the fourth-lowest strikeout rate on the slate, and Taylor opens up some unique stacking opportunities as the ninth hitter.

Vinnie Pasquantino ($2,100) has been shaky in his big-league debut but the team continues to hit him between third and fifth in the lineup. Lucas Giolito has allowed home runs at the third-highest rate on the slate, so Pasquantino could show off his power Tuesday at a minimal cost.

Stacks to Consider

Padres vs. Rockies (Jose Urena): Jurickson Profar ($4,000), Jake Cronenworth ($4,400), Manny Machado ($5,000)

For the second consecutive day, the Padres are one of the most attractive teams to stack. The shortcomings of Urena have already been highlighted, and the cost of rostering the projected top three in the order isn't prohibitive. With a wide range of pitching options available from a price perspective, there shouldn't be much problem from a salary perspective.

Atlanta vs. Phillies (bullpen game): Ronald Acuna ($5,100), Dansby Swanson ($5,200), Austin Riley ($5,700)

The Phillies are currently projected to use a bullpen game Tuesday, which is an immediate red/green flag, depending on perspective. The Atlanta lineup, particularly at the top, is likely to be able to take advantage of the likes of Nick Nelson and particularly Mark Appel. The cost will be difficult to work around, but some decent pitching options in mid-to lower-tier of pricing should make this stack possible.

Twins vs. Tigers (Matt Manning): Byron Buxton ($5,500), Carlos Correa ($4,600), Jorge Polanco ($4,400)

Manning will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday, and he has largely turned in strong performances in his rehab outings. However, across 93 career innings in the majors, he has a 5.50 ERA with a 6.8 K-BB%. The Twins have a strong lineup, and there are multiple ways to build through the lineup with Jose Miranda and Gary Sanchez also potential inclusions in the mid-to-low $3,000 range.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.