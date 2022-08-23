DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

In a rare occurrence, we have a full 15-game slate Tuesday. As can be expected, there are a multitude of options to build around as a result. Let's dig in.

Pitchers

Carlos Rodon ($11,000) is the highest-priced pitcher, and his combination of skills and matchup dictates that he's a strong cash game option. He's one of three pitchers in the pool with a strikeout rate above 30 percent and faces a Tigers lineup that has the lowest wOBA in the league and the fourth-highest strikeout rate. Things can always go wrong, but it can't get much better on paper.

There's four pitchers priced between $10,000 and $9,000 worth considering: Dylan Cease ($10,000), Robbie Ray ($9,900), Tony Gonsolin ($9,700) and Max Fried ($9,400). Cease and Fried stand out as my favorite targets. Cease has a 32.3 percent strikeout rate this season – the highest on the slate by a narrow margin. The Orioles have improved offensively in the last month, but Cease seems mispriced for his level of skill. Fried doesn't have the strikeout rate of any of the pitchers discussed, but he draws a matchup against the Pirates. Sometimes simple analysis is the best.

I'm not particularly interested in either Pablo Lopez ($8,100) or Corey Kluber ($7,700) in cash games, but each has spiked big performances in recent starts. Lopez is aided by a start in Oakland, while Kluber faces an Angels lineup that has the third-lowest wOBA in the league in the last 30 days.

Austin Voth ($6,300) has gotten some buzz in redraft leagues lately, and it has been deserved. That's translated to DK as well, as he has four consecutive starts posting 15 or more points. At his price, that's plenty. A matchup against the White Sox isn't easy, but he doesn't need to throw a perfect game to be a reasonable play.

Top Hitters

Jonathan Heasley was one of my favorite pitchers to target early in the season, and he's being recalled from Triple-A Omaha to start Tuesday. Christian Walker ($4,600) has been among the best power hitters in the league, so it's a natural night to play him.

Vladimir Guerrero ($5,800) hasn't hit for much average recently, but quality over quantity is the name of the game in DFS. In his last 10 games, he has six extra-base hits, seven RBI and six runs scored. On Tuesday, he'll draw a matchup against Josh Winckowski, who has the lowest strikeout rate of all pitchers in the pool.

Erick Fedde will be activated from the injured Tuesday to make his first start in a month. He wasn't all that impressive from a skills perspective before going down and will likely have some rust to shake off. I like Jesse Winker ($4,000) as a good bet to go yard as a result.

Value Hitters

Most Marlins hitters qualify as value options I'd be interested in, and they showed Monday night that they are capable of producing some offense even in a bad offensive environment with a positive matchup. It's a similar situation Tuesday, as Zach Logue – who has allowed 2.00 HR/9 – will take the hill. Brian Anderson ($2,300) regularly hits between third and fifth in the lineup and is a nice option to turn to.

LaMonte Wade ($2,800) has hit either first or second with righties on the mound in six of his last seven starts. The Giants take on Drew Hutchison, who has somehow gotten decent results despite maintaining only a 4.5 K-BB%.

Kole Calhoun ($2,000) returned from injury Sunday and should have a regular role against righties. He's priced at the minimum in matchup at Coors Field, so that's reason enough to roster him.

Stacks to Consider

Astros vs. Twins (Aaron Sanchez): Mauricio Dubon ($2,300), Yordan Alvarez ($5,700), Alex Bregman ($4,900)

Sanchez was designated for assignment earlier in August but will be asked to step back into a starting role after accruing a 7.68 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in his first stint with the team. A matchup at the Astros is about as tough as it gets, so this matchup seems to have a pretty clear ending. Dubon is a great value so long as Jose Altuve is sidelined, as he will likely be leading off.

Blue Jays at Red Sox (Josh Winckowski): George Springer ($5,300), Vladimir Guerrero ($5,900), Alejandro Kirk ($4,600)

As was covered above, Winckowski has the lowest strikeout rate of any pitcher of the slate. The Blue Jays aren't the team to be allowing a lot of contact to, as the top of the lineup in particular is capable of making opposing pitchers pay. This stack is pricy – and watch for Springer's status – but should it be decent to build around with some of the value hitters and pitchers identified.

Diamondbacks at Royals (Jonathan Heasley): Daulton Varsho ($4,800), Emmanuel Rivera ($2,600), Josh Rojas ($5,200)

Stacking against Heasley has been a profitable decision this season, and there's no reason to expect that to change. He has a 5.14 SIERA while allowing 1.9 HR/9 and a 10.4 percent walk rate in the majors this season. The Diamondbacks don't match the firepower of the two previous recommendations, but they can take advantage of this matchup.

