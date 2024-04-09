DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

All 30 teams will be in action Tuesday, though there are a pair of getaway games and also a pair of contests that have a first pitch set before 7:05 pm ET. That still leaves us with 11 games to work with and a deep pool of starting pitchers. Coors Field stands out as the positive hitting environment, though the Yankees and Rangers will also have some intriguing offensive pieces to monitor.

Pitchers

Tyler Glasnow ($10,100) is the only pitcher with a five-figure price. He's been very effective at preventing both runs and baserunners early on in 2024, but he surprisingly has only 15 strikeouts across 17 innings pitched. We can expect that to rise throughout the season, and it wouldn't come as a particular surprise to see that occur Tuesday as the Twins currently have the third-highest strikeout rate as a team (26.7 percent).

Despite the intriguing matchup, it may be hard to justify paying up for Glasnow based on the depth of arms behind him in the next couple tiers. Nathan Eovaldi ($8,800) stands out. He has a matchup against the A's and has shut down the Cubs and Rays in his first two starts. Oakland is immediately behind the Twins in team strikeout rate (26.1 percent), so I'd be willing to take the discount and roster Eovaldi over Glasnow.

Houston and Kansas City will square off in what will be a great pitching matchup between Cristian Javier ($8,300) and Cole Ragans ($8,200). Both have pitched well this season, but I'll ultimately side with Javier due to the matchup and potential to pick up a win.

We have another pair of intriguing pitchers in the same tier. To put it nicely, Aaron Civale ($7,700) is curiously priced. We shouldn't rely solely on a two-start sample, but he enters this game having averaged 24.2 DK points per outing this season. That's third among the pitchers in the pool, and a matchup against the Angels isn't particularly concerning. Carlos Rodon ($7,900) hasn't had the same success early as Civale, but he's put up elite seasons in the past. Most importantly, he draws a matchup against the hapless Marlins, who have the fourth worst wOBA in the league.

Top Hitters

The Dodgers lineup has delivered as expected to this point, and they're a viable stack on a nightly basis. We'll omit them in that section for Tuesday's batch of games, but that doesn't mean we should avoid them entirely. Either of Shohei Ohtani ($6,000) or Freddie Freeman ($5,800) is a solid building block against Louie Varland. Varland gave up 2.1 HR/9 in 2023 and wasn't particularly impressive in his 2024 debut.

We can essentially copy and paste the same analysis immediately above for the Rangers, another team that should be in consideration to stack. Alex Wood had just a 7.3 K-BB% last season and Texas can take advantage. Marcus Semien ($4,900) checks in at a relative discount considering he is the team's everyday leadoff hitter.

Value Bats

Anthony Rendon ($3,400) is finally showing signs of life at the plate and remains locked in as the leadoff hitter for the Angels. Civale isn't an easy matchup, but Rendon projects well on a point-per-dollar basis nevertheless.

The Giants aren't exactly an offensive powerhouse, but they're a team I want some exposure to Tuesday in a matchup against Josiah Gray. LaMonte Wade ($3,600) has lost his customary leadoff spot to Jung Hoo Lee but he still regularly hits second in the order.

Stacks to Consider

New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins (A.J. Puk): Gleyber Torres ($4,500), Aaron Judge ($6,200), Giancarlo Stanton ($4,600)

Puk's first venture into a starting role has gone quite poorly. All told, he's allowed six earned runs in as many innings. Of particular note is that he's also walked nine in that span, suggesting perhaps his long-term role is to shift back to the bullpen. Facing the Yankees isn't exactly a way to get right, especially when they are hitting at home. The cost of the top of the order also surprisingly isn't prohibitive so long as rosters don't include both Judge and Juan Soto ($6,000.

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs (Drew Smyly): Xander Bogaerts ($4,900), Fernando Tatis ($5,800), Jake Cronenworth ($4,100)

The Padres completed a dramatic comeback Monday night and they should be in a position to keep rolling Tuesday. The Cubs are likely to pitch a combination of Smyly and Ben Brown, neither of whom were expected to be a part of the team's Opening Day rotation. Meanwhile, the Padres have been a top-10 offense as measured by wOBA early on this season and the top of the order in particular is capable of doing damage. Like the Yankees, the price points could be worse for the starts of the team.

