FanDuel MLB: DFS Targets For Tuesday

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

A massive 14-game slate awaits Tuesday evening, with only the White Sox-Royals matinee off the card. A massive eight pitchers check in with prices north of $10,000, so there's no shortage of top-end talent that almost forces you to pay up.

MLB DFS Pitchers for Tuesday on FanDuel

No sense in debating the merits of the top arms, as they are all there for good reasons. So where can we try to differentiate? I think that starts with Luis Castillo ($10,400) against the Yankees, as not many will voluntarily target pitchers against that lineup. Castillo is rolling right now with six straight quality starts, earning a 40 FDP floor in that stretch – including a seven-inning, two-hit outing against the Yanks. Shane Bieber ($10,200) figures to be popular in a soft matchup with Detroit, and he's gone for 46 FDP or more in three of four, but also allowed five runs to the Tigers on July 5. Workhorses Alek Manoah ($10,800) and Zack Wheeler ($10,700) are in nice spots against the Orioles and Marlins, respectively. They present the safest floors while still bringing elite upside.

There's no shortage of quality options in the next tier either. Marcus Stroman ($8,600) has shown a safe floor but low ceiling due to his lack of strikeouts, but he gets the Nationals. Jose Urquidy ($8,700) is coming off a 10-strikeout, 61 FDP outing against Boston and faces a Rangers lineup he's racked up 14 Ks in 12.2 innings against to date.

Be it talent, matchup or both, the drop off after Stroman is pretty dramatic. One spot we may be able to get some additional value from is James Kaprielian ($7,400), who has been quietly decent of late. He's allowed one run or none in three straight starts and five of six, including 5.1 innings of one-run ball against the Angels last time out. He's averaged 28.7 FDP across that span, giving us a shot at a 3.5x value return.

Top FanDuel MLB DFS Targets

Reds' starter Mike Minor has a 6.19 ERA, 6.57 FIP and is allowing a .435 wOBA and 1.050 OPS to righties. We can immediately start our builds around Pete Alonso ($4,200) as a result, as he boasts a team-leading .394 wOBA and 162 wRC+ against lefties. A mini-stack with Starling Marte ($3,600) and his .392 wOBA and 160 wRC+ makes sense too.

Rockies' starter Ryan Feltner has struggled more against lefties than righties, but that's not enough for me to fade the Cardinals' duo of Paul Goldschmidt ($4,500) and Nolan Arenado ($4,300). Both are in nice form, especially Arenado, who has a six-game hitting streak and has homered in four of his last eight. If you trust Feltner's splits, Nolan Gorman ($3,200) offers a cheaper entry to this lineup.

Best FanDuel MLB DFS Bargain Bats

Braxton Garrett has been missing a lot of bats lately, so I don't want to go all in on a Phillies stack, but they have a host of options with positive numbers against lefties. Rhys Hoskins ($3,500) has a .424 wOBA, 174 wRC+ and.295 ISO in that split. Alec Bohm ($2,800) sits at .411/166/.236, and Nick Castellanos ($2,800) is quietly heating up, homering twice in his last five. He's only a year removed from being a nightly target against lefties, posting a .393 wOBA and .285 ISO.

The entirety of the Cubs lineup can safely be slotted as bargains Tuesday against Paolo Espino, who has allowed nine runs and 14 hits across his last 8.2 innings. Willson Contreras ($3,200) is the highest-priced Cub, but that salary is still affordable. Christopher Morel ($2,900) has a team-best .372 wOBA and 139 wRC+ amongst regulars.

FanDuel MLB DFS Stacks to Consider

Atlanta vs. Red Sox (Rich Hill): Austin Riley ($3,800), Ronald Acuna ($3,700), William Contreras ($2,800)

Atlanta really struggled over the weekend in New York, but that seems to have created a buying opportunity with some reduced prices. Hill has really struggled at home with a 6.49 ERA and 5.20 FIP, allowing righties to post a .424 wOBA. Riley has a team-leading .495 wOBA, 221 wRC+ and .390 ISO against southpaws. Contreras checks in second, sitting at .408/162/.240 and is almost assuredly in the lineup with Travis d'Arnaud unlikely to play. Contreras is a nice standalone value play. Acuna continues to struggle in the power department, but he still has an above-average 142 wRC+ against lefties, and had eight hits in four games against the Mets.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles (Kyle Bradish): Vladimir Guerrero ($4,400), Matt Chapman ($3,400), Alejandro Kirk ($2,900)

Bradish has a 6.75 home ERA and 6.35 FIP, allowing righties – something the Blue Jays are well stocked on – to post a huge .509 wOBA and 1.214 OPS against him. We may have to get a little creative if we want to afford Guerrero, and Kirk's team-best .377 wOBA and 145 wRC+ allow that to happen. Toronto got Bradish for five runs in 4.1 innings earlier this year, and with so many right-handed options, you can pick and choose based on your budget and how their lineup card looks this afternoon. Chapman gets my nod thanks to his power potential, but Lourdes Gurriel ($2,900) works too, as does Bo Bichette ($3,500) in place of Guerrero for some savings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.