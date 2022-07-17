FanDuel MLB: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

After Sunday, there will be a break in MLB action except for All-Star activities. As such, let's maximize your DFS opportunities. Get your lineups in by 1:35 p.m. EDT with 10 games on the slate. Here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Shane Bieber, CLE vs. DET ($10,500): Bieber's strikeouts are down a bit, but he's still produced a 2.76 FIP. That's his best season since he won the Cy Young. The Tigers rank last in runs scored, so Bieber should be in the swing of things and probably will drop his numbers heading into the break.

Aaron Nola, PHI at MIA ($10,200): Nola is a workhorse having made 18 starts while pitching 118.1 innings and posting a 2.92 FIP. The Marlins rose to the middle of the league in offense after finishing 29th last season, but regression has hit them as they're back down to 24th in that category.

Chris Flexen, SEA at TEX ($8,300): The Rangers are middling in runs scored, but they do have a .300 OBP and have succeeded on power. However, Flexen has suppressed home runs since joining the Mariners in 2021 while holding lefties to a .237 average. The Rangers offer a few key lefty bats, including Corey Seager, so this matchup plays into Flexen's favor.

Top Targets

Although Ronald Acuna ($4,300) has seen his power drop, he's still an elite offensive player hitting .270 with a .366 OBP and 20 stolen bases. He'll likely face Josh Rogers on Sunday, though it could be the start of a bullpen game. Acuna has hit lefties and righties well over his career, so that's fine with me.

If you're looking for a favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year, look no further than Julio Rodriguez ($3,800). In addition to hitting .272, the Mariners outfielder has racked up 16 homers and 21 stolen bases. Glenn Otto, meanwhile, has struggled to a 5.51 ERA this year and a career 6.61.

Bargain Bats

There isn't a lot of power in the bat of Kyle Farmer ($2,800), but he's still gone deep six times along with four steals. He's also stellar against lefties with a .900 OPS against them since 2020. Steven Matz is expected to return from IL to start Sunday, and he's a southpaw. One with a 6.03 ERA, at that.

Jorge Mateo ($2,600) has an interesting profile. While he's hit a mere .204, he's got seven home runs and 22 stolen bases. On the road, Mateo has shown a bit of power by slugging .400. The 36-year-old Corey Kluber is decidedly middling these days with a 3.58 ERA.

Stacks to Consider

Guardians vs. Tigers (Alex Lange): Jose Ramirez ($4,100), Franmil Reyes ($3,000), Amed Rosario ($2,800)

There's a bit of an asterisk on Lange starting, as this is going to be a bullpen game for Detroit. As a Tigers fan, let me assure you this isn't much of a bullpen. The only consideration I made was I didn't go with any lefties for the Guardians since they tend to struggle more than righties against same-sided pitchers.

Ramirez is a switch hitter with a .934 OPS against lefties and a .913 against righties the last two years along with 19 homers and 13 steals this season. Reyes has missed time, but has recorded eight home runs after hitting 30 in 2021. And while he's struggled on the road, he's done well at home with an .806 OPS. Rosario has hit .291 with four homers and nine stolen bases. And over the last three weeks, he's produced an .840 OPS.

Astros vs. Athletics (James Kaprielian): Jose Altuve ($3,900), Kyle Tucker ($3,700), Jeremy Pena ($3,300)

As a first-time starter last season, Kaprielian struggled to a 4.33 FIP. This year has been worse with a 5.77. He's stopped striking out batters having whiffed a mere 5.87 batters per nine innings. It's been 14 starts now, so that doesn't feel like a fluke.

Altuve is back from being hit in the leg with a pitch as a DH, and he'll be happy to get to face Kaprielian at home considering he's posted a 1.060 OPS in Houston this year. Tucker has racked up 17 homers and 15 steals along with an .893 OPS against lefties since 2020. Pena is a rookie with 12 homers, six swiped bags and an .825 home OPS.

Phillies at Marlins (Trevor Rogers): Rhys Hoskins ($3,400), Alec Bohm ($3,100), Nick Castellanos ($2,700)

Rogers was stellar last season, but this year has been a disaster with a 5.42 ERA through 17 starts. That includes a 7.27 ERA at home. The big problem? He's allowed righties to hit .283 against, so I have three of them in my stack.

Hoskins will be particularly enthused about this matchup considering his 1.007 OPS versus southpaws since 2020. Bohm has registered a .996 OPS the last three weeks. And while he doesn't hit righties well, he's produced an .839 OPS against southpaws during his career. Castellanos' first season as a Philly isn't going well, but he still has eight homers and four stolen bases and an .858 OPS against lefties the last couple years.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.