FanDuel MLB: Tuesday Targets

A 12-game slate is on tap for Tuesday evening. Despite every team having a listed pitcher, only two arms are priced in five figures, and only three more require $9,000 or more to obtain. As such, we'll have to choose wisely on the bump, while conversely there should be ample hitting options.

Pitching

With so few safe choices, the pay-up options seem pretty clear Tuesday. Luis Garcia ($10,000) and Jameson Taillon ($9,400) have the easiest matchups on paper, facing the Royals and Pirates respectively. While neither has been overly consistent in the K department, you have to assume they'll both be staked to decent run support and have a chance at a win as a result. Their ceilings aren't high, and their floors can be lower than we want in this price tier, but the matchups scream stability. Nick Pivetta ($10,100) is also in fine form, and may go under-used given how different this pitching slate is than most.

Loyal readers know that when in doubt, I take the easy way out and target arms against the Tigers and Athletics. Tuesday offers Cal Quantrill ($8,200) at Detroit, and Yusei Kikuchi ($7,900) at Oakland. Loyal readers also know I'm about as anti-Kikuchi as can be, so this certainly presents a conundrum. Kikuchi has made it five innings or more just twice in his last eight starts. The A's are also marginally better against lefties, though still well below league average with an 84 wRC+. Reaching 4x value seems like a stretch, but this should be a spot in which Kikuchi isn't lit up either. Quantrill lacks upside, as he fans only 5.4 per nine. His last start was worth 28 FDP despite making it eight frames. Detroit's 24.1 percent K rate is going to have to play for there to be upside here, but given the Tigers' paltry .265 wOBA and 70 wRC+, his floor seems very clear.

Truth be told, I don't trust most of the pay-down options. The only other arm I feel somewhat confident in is San Francisco's Alex Wood ($8,000). His 5.03 ERA is ugly, but it's not supported by a 3.36 xFIP. He averages 8.7 K/9 and shouldn't struggle to get one per frame against a Diamondbacks lineup that whiffs 23.5 percent of the time. While I don't expect a clean start, Arizona's .139 ISO and 85 wRC+ suggest minimal damage.

Top Targets

Jose Ramirez ($4,200) is in a massive funk. He hasn't homered since June 10, and hasn't driven in a run since June 25. That speaks to his lack of help, and no other Guardian is priced above $3,100 on Tuesday, but you have to assume Cleveland finds a way to scratch a few runs across versus Drew Hutchison and his 4.85 ERA and 4.76 FIP. Ramirez figures to be in the middle of that, with low usage.

Jose Altuve ($4,100) is 8-for-17 across his last four games and is 10-for-26 with a 1.023 OPS in his career off Zack Greinke. Those seem like two converging trends worth considering.

It's a small sample size, just 19 batters faced, but Oakland's Adrian Martinez is allowing a .421 wOBA and .993 OPS to righties, which puts nearly the entire Blue Jays lineup in play. Vladimir Guerrero ($4,400) and George Springer ($4,100) lead the way and are both in nice form to boot. Alejandro Kirk ($3,500) can offer a little more value.

Bargain Bats

I'd think many will chase power in Kyle Schwarber against Paolo Espino, but you can likely spend similarly for stability elsewhere, and chase power in the Phillies' lineup from Darick Hall ($2,900) instead.

Ramon Laureano ($2,800) homered Monday against Toronto, giving him three in his last five games. He is a decent 5-for-18 (.278) against Kikuchi in his career and carries a .402 wOBA and 176 wRC+ against lefties into Tuesday.

Orioles' starter Austin Voth is allowing a .410 wOBA to righties and .372 to lefties, allowing us to grab a Ranger or two on the cheap to help round out lineups. Marcus Semien ($3,400) is surging with homers and multiple hits in three of six, while Jonah Heim ($2,800) has homered in consecutive starts and figures to be back behind the dish following only a pinch hit appearance Monday.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta vs. Cardinals (Andre Pallante): Ronald Acuna ($4,400), Matt Olson ($3,800), Dansby Swanson ($3,600)

Pallante has done a fine job of limiting damage and soaking up innings for the Cardinals, but this matchup feels like a step up in class. His 4.10 FIP is a full two points higher than his ERA, and his 5.34 K/9 doesn't play into Atlanta's propensity to swing and miss. Acuna is healthy and back causing trouble atop the order, reaching base often, stealing bases and coming around to score. Olson has hit safely in seven of 10 and his run producing chances are increasing with Acuna's success up front. I'm not sure what else Swanson needs to do to be priced higher. He has multiple hits in three of his last four, going 9-for-18 in that stretch, and with Acuna on base in front of him and Olson hitting behind him, he's going to get ample pitches to square up Tuesday.

Cardinals at Atlanta (Ian Anderson): Paul Goldschmidt ($4,200), Tommy Edman ($3,500), Brendan Donovan ($2,700)

Anderson has simply not been good and even worse at home, where he has a 6.28 ERA and 5.52 FIP. He's allowing a .382 wOBA to righties overall, and a .400 wOBA to lefties at Truist Park, really opening up the Cardinals' offense to be targeted in any way you see fit. Given Donovan's low price tag, I like attacking with the top three in this order, surrounding an anchor in Goldschmidt with two left-handed bats. Anderson is walking 5.7 per nine, and both Edman and Donovan have shown a willingness to take free passes, giving them further chances to cross the plate with Goldy likely the driving force.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.