Lineup Lowdown: American League

This article is part of our Lineup Lowdown series.

The goal with Lineup Lowdown is simple: we're looking for trends which could help identify players that might be undervalued or overvalued. Who is playing more/less? Who is moving up/down? We'll be doing a deep dive into one league each week as we navigate the lineup landscape.

Baltimore Orioles

-- The Orioles came into action Monday having faced a left-hander three times in their last five games and Cedric Mullins was on the bench for all three of those contests. Mullins had not been in a platoon initially upon his return last month from the injured list, but that was before Aaron Hicks was back from an injury himself. The 28-year-old also hasn't helped his own cause by hitting just .203/.262/.407 over his last 65 plate appearances.

-- It looks like Hicks will be the center fielder versus lefties down the stretch, and he's also drawn two starts against righties since his return from the IL, starting six of seven games overall. Hicks has been excellent for the Orioles when healthy, coming into play Monday with an .839 OPS, seven home runs and three stolen bases in 50 contests. He's hit .368/.446/.561 versus southpaws this season.

Boston Red Sox

-- Playing time has been sparse for Ceddanne Rafaela since he was promoted in late August, with the rookie making just three starts in 12 games heading into play Monday. He has entered the game off the bench a few times, accumulating an .885 OPS across 22 plate appearances. Manager Alex Cora has intimated that Rafaela's usage will continue to be limited as long as the Red Sox are in the playoff hunt, so the 22-year-old is best left on the waiver wire for now.

-- Wilyer Abreu has usually been the choice in the outfield over Rafaela when the team wants to give one of their starters a blow. The 24-year-old has been in the lineup for five of the last six contests, making four starts in center field and one in left field over that span. Abreu's numbers on the whole with the big club have been superb (.931 OPS), although that's largely the result of two big games.

New York Yankees

-- It's been questioned as to whether Austin Wells will be able to remain at catcher over the long haul. His defense is not a strength and he's been used at designated hitter a lot in the minors, and at first base and the outfield during his college days. All of Wells' playing time so far with the big club has come behind the plate, though, with the 24-year-old starting six of nine games at catcher since being called up. Wells' bat is certainly viewed as viable enough for a catcher, but he's struggled in the early going in his first go-round in the big leagues.

-- Oswaldo Cabrera hardly played initially upon his recall from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre back in early August, but he came into action Monday having started eight of his team's last 14 contests. Four of those starts have been at third base and he's split the other four between left and right field. Jasson Dominguez's unfortunate season-ending elbow injury could open the door to Cabrera seeing fairly regular playing time again, especially if Everson Pereira shifts over to center field to cover for Dominguez's absence.

Tampa Bay Rays

-- Josh Lowe went through a major midseason lull in June and July before rebounding with a .966 OPS with four home runs and four stolen bases in August. The uptick in production has led to more favorable spots in the lineup, as he hasn't hit lower than sixth in any of his last 12 starts following a stretch which saw him not hit higher than that for 24 tilts. He's batted third or cleanup in three of his last four starts heading into action Monday. Unfortunately, Lowe has also seen his numbers fall back so far in September (.630 OPS).

-- Taylor Walls returned at the beginning of September from a six-week absence due to an oblique strain and started two games before suffering a groin injury, which then caused him to miss three straight contests. Walls has since started three of four games and looks prepared to be the Rays' primary shortstop the rest of the way with Wander Franco's status still in limbo while on administrative leave. Walls has been dreadful at the plate this season outside of a big April, but he does have 22 steals in 23 attempts, including two pilfers in six contests this month.

Toronto Blue Jays

-- George Springer was demoted from the leadoff spot – a position he'd hit in exclusively for two years – back in late July and remained away from the top of the batting order for a month. He's earned his old spot back, though, by producing a .935 OPS with six home runs and six stolen bases across his last 30 games coming into action Monday. Each of Springer's last 12 starts have come out of the leadoff spot.

-- Cavan Biggio has been at third base each of the last four times the Blue Jays have faced a right-hander as the team tries to cover for Matt Chapman (finger) and he's also mixed in a couple starts in right field versus lefties over that stretch. Meanwhile, Santiago Espinal hasn't started a game against a righty since Aug. 18, which is pretty damning considering the Jays were without both Chapman and Bo Bichette (quad) for a large chunk of that time.

Chicago White Sox

-- Oscar Colas had gone through a stretch of 12 starts in 13 games, but he hit only .163/.200/.326 with a 12:1 K:BB over that span and found himself optioned back to Triple-A Charlotte prior to Monday's contest. It was the second time this season that Colas has been demoted, as he just hasn't been able to get in a groove at the plate after winning the right field job out of spring training. Gavin Sheets got the first start in right Monday and should see regular time there versus righties, with Trayce Thompson mixed in against lefties.

-- Yasmani Grandal has started just four of 16 tilts at catcher since the promotion of Korey Lee, and the White Sox then added a third catcher to the mix Monday in Carlos Perez. The presence of Perez would theoretically open up Grandal to see time at DH, but the White Sox don't seem to have any interest at this point in using Eloy Jimenez in the field. The last start Jimenez made a start in right field came back on July 16, and he hurt his groin that day, which caused him to miss some time.

Cleveland Guardians

-- At this point it's clear the Guardians don't view Tyler Freeman as a potential long-term option at shortstop. That's the position he primarily played in the minors, but he's made all of two starts there since Amed Rosario was traded. One of those starts came after Brayan Rocchio was optioned, with Gabriel Arias starting 16 of 17 there coming into action Monday.

-- Kole Calhoun entered Monday having started seven of the last eight games even after Josh Naylor returned from the IL. The two have split starts between first base and DH over that span, as Oscar Gonzalez being sent down has opened up more opportunities at DH. Calhoun can also play some right field on days Ramon Laureano is in center, as he seems to be the preferred option right now over Will Brennan, who has started just four of eight contests since Naylor's return.

Detroit Tigers

-- Zach McKinstry had already begun to move his way back to the upper-third of the lineup prior to Riley Greene's elbow injury, but he's been a regular fixture there since Greene went down, with each of his last seven starts coming either at leadoff or the two hole. The super utility player has made at least 13 starts at four different positions this season and at least two starts at six different spots. McKinstry is hitting just .237/.307/.358, but eight homers, 16 steals and eligibility everywhere has made him useful in deep leagues.

-- Javier Baez missed three games with what was termed general soreness and has started only five of eight contests since then. He hasn't hit higher than the lower third of the batting order in more than three weeks and hasn't batted higher than sixth since the beginning of August. Baez's highest OPS in any month this season came back in June and that was…. .613. Yikes.

Kansas City Royals

-- Edward Olivares has started five of the last seven games at DH for the Royals following a recall at the beginning of the month and has gone 9-for-20 with four long balls during that span. The 27-year-old has flashed in the past, but injuries and inconsistency with his performance and/or usage have gotten in the way. Olivares is going to have to hit to receive regular playing time, too, because his defense in the outfield has been so bad that Kansas City doesn't seem to trust him in the field anymore.

-- Nick Loftin has drawn starts in seven of nine contests since coming up when rosters expanded. He's started games all over the infield other than at shortstop, and he's capable of handling that position, as well, in addition to left and center field. The former first-round pick has collected a 1.053 OPS in the early going with the big club, and the hot start and versatility should allow him to continue receiving regular at-bats down the stretch.

Minnesota Twins

-- Matt Wallner has become an everyday player for the Twins, garnering starts in 15 straight games coming into action Monday. Three of those starts have come against left-handed pitching for the left-handed swinger, although it's fair to wonder whether that will continue considering his .478 OPS versus southpaws this season. Wallner has also really cooled off so far in September, posting a .603 OPS and 36.4 percent strikeout rate.

-- Carlos Correa came into action Monday having batted fifth in seven of his last nine September games. Prior to that, he hadn't hit lower than cleanup all season. With a .982 OPS so far this month, perhaps the veteran shortstop will be bumped back up in the lineup soon enough.

Houston Astros

-- A story came out in The Athletic on Sept. 7 regarding Chas McCormick's sporadic playing time, citing, among other things, that McCormick's weight has become a talking point for manager Dusty Baker. Baker subsequently denied having any issue with McCormick, and it's true that, at the time of the story, McCormick had started 42 of the last 50 games, which is hardly an egregious number. However, the 28-year-old entered play Monday having started just six of the last 11 contests and on only one occasion over that time did he start back-to-back games or hit higher than seventh in the batting order. McCormick has a .980 second-half OPS and a 1.105 OPS so far in September.

-- Jeremy Pena has been moved up to the two spot in the lineup for the last six games coming into play Monday. Pena did have a nice August with an .881 OPS, but his home run pop has basically been non-existent for a while now, as he's gone deep just twice in 78 contests since the start of June and not a single time across his last 55 games.

Los Angeles Angels

-- The Angels were dealt another injury blow when Luis Rengifo suffered a ruptured biceps tendon while taking swings in the on-deck circle. The super utility player had been seeing more time in the outfield lately, particularly right field which is where six of his last seven starts came after Hunter Renfroe went to the Reds via waivers. Since Rengifo was hurt, Jordyn Adams has started two of three in right field. Adams took a step forward this season in his first taste of Triple-A and could steal some bases if he continues to play regularly.

-- With Mickey Moniak banged up, Brett Phillips was called up and entered action Monday having started five straight in center field, reaching base seven times and homering once over that span. We have plenty of evidence to suggest Phillips is a dreadful offensive player, of course, but it would appear he'll continue to see regular starts in the short term with Moniak not expected back until this weekend. Worth noting is that Jo Adell (oblique) is finally making strides and could make a late-season return.

Oakland Athletics

-- Kevin Smith didn't start the first game after being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas last week, but has been in the lineup for four straight since then heading into play Monday. Three of those starts have been at third base and the other was at shortstop. Jordan Diaz had been seeing regular starts at the hot corner, but two of his last three starts have been at DH. Smith has raked this season at Vegas, but that's what he should be doing as a 27-year-old in his third year there. He's looked lost at the plate so far during his time in the majors.

-- Aledmys Diaz's playing time has really dried up in the second half, as he's started just 22 of the Athletics' 51 contests. His action has been particularly sparse of late with just five starts over his team's last 16 games. The 33-year-old has actually been hitting as well as he has all season in the limited chances with an .849 OPS since the All-Star break. Diaz is actually the only Oakland player currently under contract for next season.

Seattle Mariners

-- Back in mid-June and running through mid-July, most of Cal Raleigh's starts were coming from the seven spot in the Mariners' lineup. On July 20, the catcher's OPS sat at just .698. Since then, Raleigh has posted a .940 OPS, slugging 15 home runs and driving in 30 runs over 44 games in the process. Coming into play Monday, each of Big Dumper's last five starts had come from the third spot in the batting order. It hasn't been the smoothest ride to get there, but Raleigh has given fantasy managers just about what they were hoping for.

-- Jarred Kelenic returned from the IL Monday, starting in right field and batting seventh against a lefty. Where he'll bat versus righties is not yet clear, but he was hitting in the middle of the lineup against them before getting hurt. He had also mostly been playing left field prior to the injury, but Kelenic played right field on his rehab assignment and it would appear that's where his starts will come with the Mariners. That would seem to be good news for Dominic Canzone's playing time in left field and bad news for Mike Ford's playing time at DH.

Texas Rangers

-- The free-falling Rangers lost Adolis Garcia to a knee injury last week, which has opened up a job in the outfield as well as the cleanup spot. Taking the spot in the outfield has been top prospect Evan Carter, who made a second straight start in left field Monday while Robbie Grossman shifted over to right. The left-handed hitting Carter did not start over the weekend when the Rangers faced a southpaw, but it seems unlikely the 21-year-old would be part of a strict platoon. The red-hot Mitch Garver has assumed the cleanup spot for Texas.

-- Ezequiel Duran's second-half swoon has continued and it's hurt his playing time lately, as he entered Monday having been part of the lineup only three times in the last seven contests. Josh Smith has been the choice at third base for four straight tilts and six of the last seven contests. Both players figure to see their playing time dinged soon, though, with Josh Jung (thumb) slated to return later this week.