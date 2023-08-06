MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 6

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

MLB Sunday afternoons are often busy with action, but this time around the docket is busier than usual for DFS. We've got 11 games to consider, with the first starting at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations for you to keep in mind.

Pitching

Tyler Glasnow, TAM at DET ($11,000): Glasnow has effectively had one bad start this season, and it was several weeks ago. The longtime (off-injured) Ray has posted a 2.08 ERA and 13.1 K/9 rate over his last seven starts. Detroit's record isn't terrible, but it owes that to pitching, defense, and luck having ranked 29th in runs scored and team OPS.

Kyle Bradish, BAL vs. NYM ($8,500): Bradish has looked similar to his rookie self in many ways, yet he's dropped his homers and walks and that's been enough to lower his ERA from 4.90 to 3.32 with a 2.39 at home. The Mets are below average in offense and seemed to have already waved the white flag after a couple of significant pitching trades.

Taijuan Walker, PHI vs. KC ($7,500): Thanks to significant offensive support, Walker has a 3.99 ERA but with a 12-4 record. And at home, that number sits at 2.80. On Sunday, Walker will face the Royals and they sit 28th in runs scored and team OPS.

Top Targets

Injuries have hindered Aaron Judge ($6,500) in the followup to his MVP campaign. But with an OPS over 1.000 and 20 home runs in only 57 games, he clearly hasn't lost a step when available. Speaking of being hurt, Jose Urquidy will be returning after hitting the IL in April. He lists a career 4.42 FIP while allowing 1.51 homers per nine innings.

It's never boring with Elly De La Cruz ($6,200), even if his highlight reel maybe oversells a rookie who still has some work to do. However, he does have nine homers and 17 stolen bases. And even though De La Cruz a switch-hitter, he's produced an .856 OPS versus righties. Jake Irvin, also a first-year player, is a righty with a 5.33 FIP while lefties have gone .279 against.

Bargain Bats

The Astros are likely still comfortable with letting Carlos Correa leave and replacing him with Jeremy Pena ($4,500), even if both players have taken a step back this year. As for Pena, he still has 10 homers and 10 stolen bases to go with a career .815 OPS versus lefties. Speaking of people named Carlos enduring brutal seasons, Carlos Rodon has been struggling since getting back to health with a 6.92 FIP and somehow walking almost six batters per nine innings.

The move to the desert has been up and down for Lourdes Gurriel ($4,200), yet he's hit three homers from his last five games so maybe he's back on track. Somehow, someway, Dallas Keuchel is back in the majors. The Twins are giving him a shot, even though he posted a FIP over 5.00 in each of his last two campaigns.

Stacks to Consider

Phillies vs. Royals (Zack Greinke): Bryce Harper ($5,400), Bryson Stott ($4,300), Brandon Marsh ($3,000)

Greinke is a nostalgia act in Kansas City at this point. His production on the field certainly hasn't earned him a spot in the rotation. In particular, the 39-year-old has struggled a 7.40 ERA on the road where he's given up 2.6 homers per nine innings while lefties have batted .321 against. That's why I'm stacking three southpaws.

Harper's power hasn't fully returned after Tommy John surgery, though he still has a .387 OBP. And Philly has been kinder to his bat with an .863 OPS at home. Stott has taken a major step forward in his sophomore campaign hitting .302 with 20 stolen bases. His .793 home OPS and .789 versus righties are solid for a shortstop, but his .749 against fellow lefties is encouraging in this era of bullpen parades. Marsh doesn't necessarily offer light-tower power, though his eight homers are bolstered by six triples and 20 doubles. When a righty is on the mound in 2023, he's slugged .494. Marsh also banged up his knee Saturday, so there's a chance he can't go Sunday. However, the only other lefty of note for the Phillies is Kyle Schwarber ($4,900), who's been cold for a player of that salary. I'd rather wait and see on Marsh and hope to not have to pivot.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays (Chris Bassitt): Rafael Devers ($5,100), Masataka Yoshida ($4,600), Triston Casas ($3,900)

Bassitt may be enjoying his Kraft Dinner and poutine, having produced well at home in his first season with the Jays. But on the road, it's been a different matter with a 5.63 ERA. And lefties have gone .276 against, so I've once again included a three-southpaw combo.

Devers has dispatched 26 homers, his fourth straight season of at least 25 excluding the 2020 campaign. He's also slugged over .500 during that span, including his current .519. Yoshida has hit .307 in his first MLB campaign and has already shown an affinity for matchups with righties (.856 OPS) and home games (.921). Casas was believed to have a hitting profile that would play at first base, and this year that's proving true with a .351 OBP, 16 homers and 16 doubles and 15 of those long balls coming against righties.

Rays at Tigers (Matt Manning): Wander Franco ($5,800), Josh Lowe ($4,500), Brandon Lowe ($4,500)

With Luke Raley banged up, there won't be three all-lefty stacks Sunday. Manning has never been great at striking out the opposition with a career 6.47 K/9 rate, but this year that's paired with a rise in homers to leave him with a 5.00 FIP. Not only that, but he's given up 11 runs over his last 11 innings pitched - and those were against the Angels and Pirates. The Rays represent a step up in competition.

Franco hits lefties better than righties, though it's easier to steal against a right-hander. Speed has won out for the switch-hitter with five triples and 29 stolen bases. Josh Lowe has hit 14 homers to go with 22 steals, but he definitely prefers to see righties considering his .815 OPS versus them in 2023. Brandon Lowe has posted an .893 OPS the last three weeks. He's also racked up 14 homers in 74 games. And the one time Lowe made over 100 appearances in a season, he managed 39 home runs.

