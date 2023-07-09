MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, July 9

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

We're about to have a few days with no proper MLB games, so let's make the most out of Sunday. There are 10 games on the docket, with the first pitches at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Looking for some DFS recommendations? You're in the right place!

Pitching

Logan Gilbert, SEA at HOU ($10,100): Coming off a complete-game shutout, Gilbert's ERA is still only 3.82. However, his 3.44 FIP is in line with his 3.49 road ERA. I'll take a shot on Gilbert after a great start as he's catching the Astros without Yordan Alvarez or Jose Altuve.

Lucas Giolito, CWS vs. STL ($10,000): It's been an apples-and-oranges season for Giolito. He's scuffled on the road, but has a 2.43 home ERA. The righty has also consistently held lefties in check with a .218 average against since 2021. St. Louis is surprisingly well below .500 in terms of record and just above average in runs scored. Giolito can also keep the Cards' lefties in check.

Shane Bieber, CLE vs. KC ($9,500): Bieber looked similar to his Cy Young-winning self last year, though his ERA is up to 3.66 in 2023. Having said that, he's registered a 3.02 ERA at home, where he's only allowed 0.6 home runs per nine innings. The Royals sitting 29th in offense and last in team OBP shouldn't scare Bieber too much.

Top Targets

Bo Bichette ($3,700) has posted a .910 OPS against lefties the last couple years, but that number is currently at 1.022. And this season, he's managed a .913 on the road. Tarik Skubal, a lefty, has only pitched four innings in MLB this season and they all came against the Athletics. So it's been a while since he's faced a hitter anywhere near the caliber of Bichette.

Don't sleep on Spencer Steer ($3,600) when it comes to the Reds' rookie bats. He's slashed .280/.371/.483 with 14 home runs and nine stolen bases. And during his career, he's produced a .983 OPS against lefties. Wade Miley comes in with a 3.36 ERA, but also a 4.61 FIP. He also has a 3.94 ERA at home where he has given up 1.4 homers per nine innings.

Bargain Bats

With a lefty on the mound, I expect Adam Duvall ($3,000) to be in the lineup for the Red Sox on Sunday. He's produced three 30-homer seasons that speak to his power, as does his .495 slugging percentage in his first campaign with Boston. JP Sears is the lefty in question with a 4.90 FIP while allowing 1.81 homers per nine innings.

A hot Garrett Cooper ($2,900) has posted a .911 OPS the last three weeks. In the past, I wouldn't consider going with a hitter facing Aaron Nola, though it's been a down campaign that just isn't turning around. Even his 4.16 FIP isn't great along with a 4.90 road ERA.

Stacks to Consider

White Sox vs. Cardinals (Steven Matz): Luis Robert ($4,000), Eloy Jimenez ($3,300), Andrew Vaughn ($3,100)

With Matthew Liberatore sent down to Triple-A prior to the All-Star break, Matz is stepping into a starting spot after several outings of bulk relief for the Cardinals. He's got a 5.02 ERA, putting him on pace to be over 5.00 for the second straight season. As a bullpen arm, Matz has been able to focus more on his fellow lefties, though righties have gone .329 against.

Robert has taken his power to a new level with 26 homers while slugging .568. He's also recorded a .933 home OPS and a 1.055 against southpaws since 2021. A lack of walks keeps Jimenez's OBP unremarkable, but he has a .277 average and .481 slugging percentage. Usually better against righties, he's posted an .818 OPS against lefties this year and an .809 at home. Vaughn hasn't performed as well against lefties as he did as a rookie when he had a .938 OPS, yet still carries an .815 career mark in that department. And this year, he's managed an .817 at home.

Cubs at Yankees (Domingo German): Cody Bellinger ($3,700), Christopher Morel ($3,500), Ian Happ ($3,100)

Recommending a stack against German is about not being a prisoner of the moment. We all know he pitched a perfect game two starts ago. But German is still someone with a 4.67 FIP on the season. And since 2021, he's allowed 2.1 homers per nine innings at Yankee Stadium and also gave up four long balls in 3.1 innings the start before his historical performance.

Bellinger has gotten red hot with a .916 OPS the last three weeks. And in his first season as a Cub, the lefty has maintained a .944 road OPS. Though Morel is a righty, he's produced an .850 OPS versus righties during his MLB career. He's not stealing any more after 10 last season, but he's batting .273 with 15 homers. Happ has seven home runs and seven stolen bases. While a switch-hitter, he's managed an .817 OPS versus righties and an .830 at home.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.