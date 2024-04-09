MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

We've got a robust 11-game main slate to sort through Tuesday evening, with a standard first pitch at 7:05 p.m. EDT. It comes with only three arms priced in five figures, with five more in the $9,000 tier before a pretty immediate drop off.

We're looking pretty clear with regards to precipitation, and there also doesn't appear to be major wind boosts or hinderances. Coors Field is on the slate, so we know optimizers will target Diamondbacks and Rockies bats, but big offenses like the Dodgers and Atlanta are also present so we don't have to force action in Colorado despite that being the only game on the slate with a projected run total in double-digits.

Pitching

Nathan Eovaldi, TEX vs. OAK ($9,500): If you're striving to be different, paying up for either Zack Wheeler or Tyler Glasnow makes sense, but the presence of Eovaldi against the A's doesn't force you to budget for a high salary on the mound. Know full well that Eovaldi will be relatively chalky even on this larger slate, but it's for good reason. He's allowed just two runs and eight hits across 13 innings, striking out 11. He's also earned quality starts in each outing, seemingly a rarity these days working deep into games. Oakland has a 26.7 percent strikeout rate off righties with a .277 wOBA and meager .104 ISO.

Aaron Civale, TB at LAA ($9,200): Civale is locked in early but regression is likely coming, as his 1.50 ERA isn't fully backed up by his 3.82 FIP and 1.5 HR/9 allowed. That said, he's averaging 10.5 Ks per nine and faces an Angels lineup we won't shy away from, currently striking out at a 24.5 percent rate against righties and .297 wOBA off righties, a far weaker offense than Civale has faced in his first two starts.

Chris Bassitt, TOR vs. SEA ($8,000): I'd expect the likes of Carlos Rodon and perhaps Reynaldo Lopez to be popular paydown picks, and there's nothing wrong with that line of thinking. For a multi-entry GPP though, perhaps Bassitt merits consideration as he'll likely be ignored. Seattle is scuffling offensively, fanning at a massive 31.1 percent rate off righties with a .261 wOBA and 72 wRC+. Bassitt has been far from impressive through two starts, but outside of Mitch Haniger and J.P. Crawford, he's fared decently against the Mariners' lineup overall, allowing a .267 average and .804 OPS with a 24.0 percent strikeout rate. This could be a get-right spot for him after facing Houston and Tampa Bay.

Top Targets

Alex Wood hasn't been as awful as his $6,300 salary would suggest, but I don't envision him shutting the Rangers down either. Still, he's had reasonable success against this line, as they're collectively just 10-for-44 (.227) with a .640 OPS, so I wouldn't recommend going overboard with Texas. That said, Adolis Garcia ($4,100) has hit safely in all but one game to date and offers a safe piece at worst, and with four homers, we know there's potential upside.

I don't love being trendy, but Arizona has some decent BvP success against Cal Quantrill. Feel free to use any of Christian Walker ($4,200), Lourdes Gurriel ($3,900) or Ketel Marte ($4,400), who are a combined 10-for-31 with five homers against the Rockies' starter. Just don't expect Quantrill to stick around long.

Bargain Bats

The Cubs bullpen couldn't close things out last night in a wild game, and will likely be needed for bulk innings again here with Ben Brown starting, as he's managed just 5.2 innings through two starts. an Diego's lineup offers plenty of value options, with my two favorite being Jake Cronenworth ($2,800), who has five hits and four RBI in his last four, and Jackson Merrill ($2,500), who also has five hits in his last four, and a nice team-leading .414 wOBA off righties through 37 plate appearances.

Michael Harris ($3,300) looks like he's breaking out. He offers a cheap entry point into the Atlanta offense, and is stinging the ball right now, boasting a .624 wOBA, 285 wRC+, and .476 ISO to date off righties. Jarred Kelenic ($2,700) hasn't shown his power upside yet, but he also offers a low-priced piece of this offense.

Josiah Gray is walking a ton of hitters and giving up a plethora of long balls through two starts, with lefties posting a .606 wOBA and 1.472 OPS in the early going. Michael Conforto ($3,500) is fine here, but perhaps Jung Hoo Lee ($2,700) is a better bargain hitting atop this lineup.

Stacks to Consider

Yankees vs. A.J. Puk (Marlins): Juan Soto ($3,900), Anthony Volpe ($3,100), Giancarlo Stanton ($3,000)

This feels a bit like burying the lead, as I like the Yankees a great deal here over some of the offenses mentioned in the intro. I like Puk's arm talent, but he's struggling in his transition to starting, and there's nothing behind him. Miami's rotation is wrecked and the bullpen is not talented and taxed. Soto gives us a nice anchor and has a ridiculous .499 wOBA and 239 wRC+ off lefties through his first 15 plate appearances. Volpe is hot, and betters Soto with a .599 wOBA and 310 wRC+ through 14 plate appearances, though him hitting lower in the order doesn't make this traditional. For the third piece, I'm willing to chase power upside in Stanton, who won't be reliable throughout the season, but has six hits and five RBI over his last three. Puk has only faced one left-handed bat all season, but if you need some additional salary relief, I don't hate Anthony Rizzo ($2,700).

Rays vs. Patrick Sandoval (Angels): Yandy Diaz ($3,700), Randy Arozarena ($3,400), Harold Ramirez ($2,600)

Sandoval has one solid outing against a Marlins offense that's been putrid off lefties, and labored against a better offense in Baltimore, so we'll back that to resurface here. And almost as importantly, he's not an innings eater, giving the Rays a chance to tee off on an Angels bullpen that has a 6.63 ERA. This trio isn't in great form, and the salaries for the top two options listed here doesn't match that form, so we'll surely get low roster percentages. Diaz has a .436 wOBA and 188 wRC+ off lefties since the start of 2023. Ramirez sits at .402/165 and Arozarena .364/138. We need to see the Rays lineup card to fully back this, as we could get some additional value in Curtis Mead ($2,100) if he starts against the lefty.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.