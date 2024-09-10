MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 10

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Eleven games are featured on Tuesday's main slate at FanDuel, getting started at 7:05 p.m. EDT. We've got just two pitchers priced in five-figures, with six more coming in at the $9k tier, so it's certainly not a pitching-heavy slate. Run lines are somewhat surprisingly low. Baltimore-Boston is our high point at 9.5 runs, Padres-Mariners our low point at 7.0 with everything else sitting tightly in between.

Wind, as is somewhat usual, looks to be blowing out in San Francisco and Los Angeles, giving us a minor aid. Swirling winds in Minnesota are worth monitoring, and things will likely be blowing in in Chicago.

Pitching

David Peterson, NYM at TOR ($9,100): You can obviously and somewhat confidently target the top two arms Tuesday, but after that, I'm passing on the next three due to matchups, which leaves us starting with Zac Gallen or Peterson. I don't trust Peterson at all, but the form he's in right now is incredible. He's turned in five straight quality starts, earning three wins, while allowing just six runs over 33.2 innings, striking out 29. The Ks aren't likely in bunches here with Toronto striking out at 20.9 percent off lefties, but another deep outing with minimal damage is probable, as the Blue Jays have an 89 wRC+.

Marcus Stroman, NYY vs. KC ($8,000): The Royals have won four of their last five following a seven-game losing streak, but the offense is still sputtering, scoring two or fewer runs in those 12 outings. Stroman has allowed this lineup to hit .211 (19-for-90) with a .586 OPS, and the Royals will play into Stroman's ground ball tendencies, hitting on the surface at a 40.8 percent mark. There's minimal ceiling, but Stroman looks like a fine floor play.

Andre Pallante, STL vs. CIN ($7,400): The Reds have a 25.0 percent K rate off righties, posting a 92 wRC+ and .308 wOBA. Pallante has faced them twice this season, and dominated, allowing no runs and seven hits over 11.1 innings, striking out nine. He did walk six, which is always a concern, coming off of a five-walk outing and having issued at least two in eight straight starts. But if he can continue shutting down this offense, he'll give us innings and strikeouts, having worked at least five frames in 11 of his last 12. Do I personally trust him? No, but the matchup suggests he can outperform his price.

Top Targets

This is just a strange slate with low run totals seemingly everywhere, minimal elite pitching but no clear matchups that jump out and force plays. If we trust the run lines, building out from Orioles and Red Sox makes sense. We've got some BvP success from the Orioles against Kutter Crawford in Adley Rutschman ($3,000) who is off a two-hit outing, and Anthony Santander ($3,900), who homered Monday. The duo is a collective 7-for-21 (.333) with three homers while the rest of the Orioles are 6-for-53 (.113).

Red Sox bats have no such history, nor does Orioles' starter Albert Suarez have targetable splits, so I don't find them to be as must use. But Tyler O'Neill ($3,500) has four homers in his last three games and isn't as highly priced as other top options in this lineup.

Cleveland has the slate's highest implied run total at 5.9, so this certainly looks like a slate where Jose Ramirez ($4,200) is a set it and forget it type play. He hasn't homered in seven straight and has only one RBI, so he's due to bounce back. White Sox starter Jonathan Cannon has allowed 15 runs over his last 20.2 innings.

Bargain Bats

The Twins have the slate's second-highest implied run total at 5.7, but no bat priced above $3,300, and an injured lineup where we aren't certain who will start, or where they'll hit. Adjust accordingly based on their batting order, but Jose Miranda ($2,600) is a fine low-priced option. He's hit safely in six straight and could bat clean up. Angels' starter Griffin Canning doesn't have targetable splits.

Giants' starter Hayden Birdsong is allowing a .454 wOBA and 1.091 OPS to righties at home. Rhys Hoskins ($2,900) seemingly offers the same type of power potential as the other Brewer bats do, but for a cheaper price.

Blue Jays' starter Chris Bassitt is allowing a .376 wOBA to lefties. I won't say we should fade column regular Francisco Lindor at $3,700, but he's 0-for-10 in his last three games. That split can allow us to consider Brandon Nimmo ($2,900) or Jesse Winker ($2,800), neither of whom are in elite form either, but fit as matchup plays.

Stack to Consider

Astros vs. Osvaldo Bido (Athletics): Kyle Tucker ($4,100), Jose Altuve ($3,600), Alex Bregman ($3,200)

Bido has been impressive for most of the year, but he threw out of the bullpen over the weekend and is working on short rest, so he's unlikely to work deep, which makes this more appealing. Tucker is right back to being productive after an extended absence, and I'll back his floor over a ceiling from Yordan Alvarez, who is very much worth considering too as part of this stack, it's just a question of budget. Altuve is cooking with 10 hits and six runs over his last five, and Bregman has driven in four over his last two while offering a touch of price relief. On a slate that I find as challenging as this one, the top of the Astros lineup feels as safe as they come.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.