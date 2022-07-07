MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Brayan Bello , Red Sox: Bello made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Rays and lasted just four innings while giving up four runs. Although he took the loss during his first big-league outing, he remains one of Boston's top prospects and has shown plenty of promise in the minors this year. He's made 15 appearances (14 starts) between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season, posting a 2.33 ERA, 114:33 K:BB and 1.02 WHIP in 85 innings. It's not yet clear whether he'll get another turn through Boston's rotation this time around, but he's displayed enough potential to make him worthy of rostering heading into the second half of the season. FAAB: $11

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Brayan Bello tops the list of call-ups for this week, but he isn't guaranteed a long-term spot in Boston's rotation after making his major-league debut Wednesday. There are plenty of other players with more big-league experience who are worthy of fantasy consideration, including a handful of relievers who have worked their way into more save opportunities recently.

Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele, Cubs: Steele has had the occasional outing in which he's been hit hard this season, but he's held the opposition under three runs in five of his last six starts. During that time, he's posted a 2.72 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 36.1 innings. The southpaw also has a respectable 22.7 percent strikeout rate and a 51.1 percent groundball rate that ranks among some of the best starters in baseball. While Steele has had sporadic struggles in 2022, he's mainly been a solid fantasy asset during his second major-league season. FAAB: $10

Nick Lodolo, Reds: Lodolo returned to the mound Tuesday against the Mets following a lengthy IL stint due to a back strain. The southpaw threw 89 pitches and logged 4.2 scoreless innings but was forced to settle for the no-decision. Although Lodolo was unable to pick up the win, he matched his season-high strikeout mark with eight strikeouts against the Mets' talented lineup. The 24-year-old has yet to last longer than 5.2 innings in the majors, but he's had decent ratios and a 30.3 percent strikeout rate. FAAB: $9

Tyler Wells, Orioles: Wells is one of the top arms in Baltimore's rotation and has performed as such recently. The right-hander has posted four quality starts in his last seven outings and has recorded a 1.89 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 38 innings while picking up six wins over that stretch. His 16.7 percent strikeout rate leaves something to be desired, but Wells has had sustained success at limiting runs over the last month and has been a steady source of wins. FAAB: $8

Josh Winckowski, Red Sox: Winckowski was sent down after he allowed four runs in three innings during his major-league debut May 28, but he's lasted at least five innings in each of his four starts since rejoining the Red Sox. During that time, he has a 3-1 record and has posted a 1.96 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 23 innings. The 24-year-old doesn't have electric stuff, with a 94.1 mph average fastball velocity and a 8.4 percent swinging-strike rate that leaves something to be desired. Despite not missing too many bats, Winckowski has had strong ratios while picking up plenty of wins since rejoining the big-league rotation. It's possible that he loses his rotation spot once some of the team's other starters return to full health, but he's had an impressive showing recently. FAAB: $7

Marco Gonzales, Mariners: Gonzales has posted quality starts in six of his last seven outings, but he carries a 1-5 record during that span and hasn't struck out more than five batters in any of those appearances. His 5.23 FIP suggests that his 3.29 ERA can be at least somewhat attributed to luck, but the southpaw posted a solid 3.83 ERA over the last three seasons, indicating that he has the ability to sustain his success at limiting runs. Although Gonzales isn't a strong source for counting stats, he's had solid ratios for most of the season. FAAB: $7

Spenser Watkins, Orioles: Watkins struggled prior to being sent down in late May, but he's displayed much better results since rejoining the Orioles a month later. The right-hander has lasted at least five innings in each of his three starts following his promotion and has posted a 1.02 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in 17.2 innings during that time. He's struck out just 12 batters across that span and has a lackluster 12.6 percent strikeout rate in the majors this year. However, Watkins has been effective at limiting runs recently and will likely maintain a rotation spot once Kyle Bradish returns. FAAB: $6

Relief Pitcher

Lou Trivino, Athletics: Trivino has operated as the Athletics' closer recently and has picked up saves in four of his last five outings. He has a career-worst 6.94 ERA this season but has been much more effective recently, recording a 1.35 ERA and 1.95 WHIP in 6.2 innings over his last seven appearances. Dany Jimenez will likely factor into some ninth-inning work once he's cleared to return, but Trivino has performed well as the closer in recent weeks and has likely earned some more save opportunities heading into the second half of the year. FAAB: $7

Tanner Rainey, Nationals: Rainey has been the Nationals' clear top closing option recently, picking up saves in five of his last seven innings. The right-hander struggled over his first two appearances in July, as he gave up four runs (three earned) in two innings to take a loss and a blown save over those two outings. He bounced back Wednesday, however, striking out two in a perfect inning to earn his 12th save of the season. The Nationals have one of the worst records in baseball, and it's possible that Rainey is included in trade talks ahead of the deadline, but he's been a reliable source of saves in recent weeks. FAAB: $6

Will Smith, Atlanta: Smith is more of a short-term option for saves, as Kenley Jansen hopes to return to the field July 12 following his IL stint due to an irregular heartbeat. Smith has appeared to be the slight favorite for saves over A.J. Minter, as Smith has picked up saves in each of his last three outings. The southpaw had success before stepping into the closer's role, as he posted a 0.79 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 11.1 innings over his last 12 appearances. Smith's long-term value comes in leagues that score using Saves + Holds, but he at least represents a decent short-term option for saves over the next week. FAAB: $4

Dylan Floro, Marlins: Floro served mainly as a middle reliever over the first few months of the regular season, but he's picked up saves in extra innings during his last two outings. The right-hander doesn't have stellar marks this season, and he's posted a 6.23 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 8.2 innings over his last 10 appearances. Tanner Scott should remain the Marlins' top option for save chances going forward, but Floro seems to have the trust of manager Don Mattingly when needed. FAAB: $4

Catcher

MJ Melendez, Royals: Melendez has had consistent playing time since joining the Royals' active roster, and he's showcased plenty of power in recent games. Over his last six contests, he's hit .273 with three homers, a double and five runs. All three of those home runs have come in the last three games, as the 23-year-old is displaying the potential that he showed when he homered 41 times in the minors last year. The Royals have found plenty of ways to keep him in their lineup, and he's worth rostering in fantasy leagues where he's still available. FAAB: $8

Eric Haase, Tigers: Haase has remained a part-time player for the Tigers recently, as he's continued to split time with Tucker Barnhart behind the dish. However, Haase is included in the column for a second consecutive week since he's continued to display plenty of power whenever he's on the field. Over his last seven games, the 29-year-old has hit .350 with four homers, a double, 10 RBI and seven runs. It's certainly possible that he becomes Detroit's primary catcher at some point given the results he's displayed recently, but even if he maintains his current level of playing time, he's a strong fantasy option while he's in the midst of his hot streak at the plate. FAAB: $5

First Base

Josh Naylor, Guardians: Naylor has been out of the lineup over the last few games due to a back injury, but he was quite productive prior to his absence. Over his last 12 games, he's slashed .289/.327/.600 with four homers, two doubles, eight RBI and six runs. The 25-year-old isn't an everyday player but has still operated as the Guardians' primary first baseman when healthy. He's had a solid season and has been swinging a hot bat once again in recent weeks, making him a good choice as long as his back injury isn't serious. FAAB: $6

Second Base

Nico Hoerner, Cubs: Hoerner has been a strong contact hitter for the Cubs recently, helping him rise in the team's batting order over the last several weeks. The 25-year-old has had eight multi-hit performances over his last 16 games, hitting .400 with a homer, three doubles, nine runs, seven RBI and a stolen base during that time. While Hoerner hasn't displayed much power this season, he's a player who can improve ratios, and he should have more opportunities to produce runs if he can maintain his prominent spot in the order. FAAB: $5

Third Base

Luis Urias, Brewers: Although Urias has gone hitless in his last eight at-bats, he was productive during the Brewers' recent series against the Rays and the Pirates. The 25-year-old has had four multi-hit games in his last nine games, slashing .263/.300/.579 with three homers, three doubles, eight RBI and six runs during that time. In spite of his hitless stretch over the last two games, Urias has been a solid fantasy option recently. FAAB: $7

Shortstop

Josh Rojas, Diamondbacks: Rojas has had plenty of playing time for the Diamondbacks this season and has been successful at crossing the plate recently. He's racked up multiple hits in five of the last nine matchups, slashing .394/.412/.576 with six doubles, 11 runs and three RBI during that time. The 28-year-old has homered just four times this season, but he's hit near the top of the batting order recently and should continue to have plenty of opportunities to score runs if he can get on base. FAAB: $5

Outfield

Alex Kirilloff, Twins: Kirilloff was effective at Triple-A St. Paul earlier in the year, and that minor-league production has translated to success with the Twins over the last few weeks. In his last 12 games, the 24-year-old has slashed .357/.383/.643 with three homers, three doubles, 13 RBI and seven runs. He was involved in a collision during Wednesday's game against the White Sox but is expected to be fine moving forward. Kirilloff has hit mainly against right-handed pitchers this season but has had consistent playing time in the heart of the Twins' lineup. FAAB: $9

Ramon Laureano, Athletics: Laureano got off to a slow start after his suspension concluded, but he's picked things up at the plate recently. He's slashed .278/.395/.639 with four home runs, a double, nine runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases over the last 10 games. The 27-year-old has had three multi-hit games during that time while maintaining consistent playing time for the Athletics. In spite of his slow start to his season, Laureano has turned things around lately and has become a strong fantasy consideration. FAAB: $8

Harold Ramirez, Rays: Ramirez struggled to find consistent playing time for most of June but has now been in the lineup for 10 of the last 11 games. Across that span, he's slashed .350/.409/.500 with a homer, three doubles, eight runs, five RBI and a stolen base. The 27-year-old has hit mainly in the top half of the Rays' lineup in recent games and appears to be the preferred option for playing time in right field. Ramirez is available in plenty of fantasy leagues and has earned additional at-bats recently. FAAB: $4