MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Max Meyer made his highly-anticipated debut for the Marlins on Saturday and faced some adversity, but he should have a chance to remain in the rotation for now with Miami dealing with injuries elsewhere in the rotation. There are also plenty of other widely available players who should have a chance to help fantasy managers as the second half of the season gets underway.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Max Meyer, Marlins: Meyer has likely been scooped up in leagues with Sunday waivers, but he's worth considering this week for leagues with Thursday waivers. He made his major-league debut Saturday against the Phillies and wasn't particularly sharp, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five in 5.1 innings. The 23-year-old was the third overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft and has been solid in the minors this year with a 3.72 ERA, 65:19 K:BB and 1.00 WHIP in 12 starts for Triple-A Jacksonville. He's expected to get additional turns through the rotation and has plenty of fantasy potential in all formats. FAAB: $26

Drew Rasmussen, Rays: Rasmussen returned from a hamstring injury in early July and has been relatively effective since then, logging a 2.45 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 14.2 innings across three starts. He recorded a quality start last Thursday and now has a 3.22 ERA while serving exclusively as a starter this year. The right-hander has lasted at least six innings just three times in 2022, but he's been a strong option for improving ratios and has picked up right where he left off now that he's back to full health. FAAB: $7

Domingo German, Yankees: German missed most of the final two months of the 2021 campaign with a shoulder injury and was also sidelined with shoulder troubles to begin this season. However, he's participated in a rehab assignment over the last month and will likely join the Yankees' rotation to fill in for Luis Severino, who's in the midst of a two-week shutdown due to a lat issue. German was productive during his rehab assignment, posting a 0.44 ERA and 0.49 WHIP in 20.1 innings over five appearances in the minors. It's possible that he's on a pitch count during his first few big-league outings this year, but he at least has some short-term value while he has a starting role. FAAB: $6

Cole Irvin, Athletics: Irvin was inconsistent in June, but he's been a strong contributor over his first three starts in July. He's logged three consecutive quality starts and has posted a 1.80 ERA and 0.65 WHIP in 20 innings during that time. The southpaw struck out just 10 batters across those three appearances and has a relatively unappealing 16.1 percent strikeout rate this year, but Irvin is a solid pickup for fantasy managers looking to improve ERA and WHIP. FAAB: $6

Braxton Garrett, Marlins: Garrett has provided more length in recent starts, lasting at least 5.2 innings in each of his last three outings. He posted a 1.89 ERA and 0.68 WHIP across those three outings and struck out a season-high 11 batters during last Thursday's start. It's not yet clear how the Marlins' rotation will look once Edward Cabrera (elbow) and Jesus Luzardo (forearm) return from the injured list, but Garrett has been a strong contributor recently. FAAB: $5

Mitch Keller, Pirates: Keller offered plenty of length in his starts leading up to the All-Star break, tossing 19 innings over his last three trips to the mound. He was charged with losses in two of those three outings but posted a 2.37 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across that span. The right-hander has shown signs of inconsistency over the first half of the year but has been a much more effective contributor in recent starts. FAAB: $5

Kyle Gibson, Phillies: Gibson gave up 11 runs in 6.2 innings in his final start in June and first start in July, but he's been much more productive during his two appearances since then. The 34-year-old gave up just one run in 13 innings over his final two starts before the All-Star break, earning his fifth win of the season Friday. In spite of his rough outings a few weeks ago, the right-hander has posted six quality starts in his last nine appearances and is someone who can help prop up ratios in spite of his lackluster 19.8 percent strikeout rate. FAAB: $4

Relief Pitcher

Jason Adam, Rays: Although Adam was charged with a blown save against the Orioles on July 16, he was trusted with the save chance a day later and struck out one in a perfect inning to earn his fourth save of the year. The Rays have used a pure committee-based approach for closing duties throughout the first half of 2022, so Colin Poche and Brooks Raley remain in the mix for ninth-inning work. However, Adam has had plenty of high-leverage opportunities and has picked up two saves and three holds while posting a 1.17 ERA and 0.65 WHIP in 7.2 innings over nine appearances in July. FAAB: $7

Diego Castillo, Mariners: Castillo has tossed 7.1 scoreless innings over seven appearances since the start of July and has been rewarded with more high-leverage work recently. Over his last seven outings, he's earned two saves, two wins and a hold. Paul Sewald has operated as the Mariners' primary closer in recent weeks, but Castillo has had his fair share of high-leverage opportunities, especially during the team's current winning streak. FAAB: $6

Catcher

Jose Trevino, Yankees: Trevino has shared playing time behind the dish with Kyle Higashioka for most of the season, but he's shown some signs of production when on the field recently. Over his last nine games, he's hit .269 with three runs, two RBI and a stolen base. The 29-year-old hasn't been an elite offensive contributor during his first year with the Yankees in spite of his increased playing time, but he's worth consideration for fantasy managers in deeper leagues. FAAB: $2

First Base

Darin Ruf, Giants: Ruf serves mainly in the short side of a platoon in San Francisco, but manager Gabe Kapler generally runs a tight ship with regards to platoons, so Ruf should continue to see plenty of playing time against left-handed pitchers. The 25-year-old was productive leading up to the All-Star break, slashing .294/.333/.647 with two homers, five runs and two RBI over his last seven games. Although Ruf's value is somewhat capped by his platoon role, he's a widely available player who has displayed increased production recently. FAAB: $3

Second Base

Nico Hoerner, Cubs: Hoerner has been an everyday player for the rebuilding Cubs this year and has recorded hits in eight of the last 10 games. Over those 10 contests, he's slashed .333/.366/.487 with a homer, three doubles, five runs, three RBI and two stolen bases. The 25-year-old has had a spot in the heart of the Cubs' batting order recently and should have an even more prominent role if the team trades some of its contributors at the deadline. FAAB: $7

Jonathan Schoop, Tigers: Schoop has improved his batting average over the last few weeks by recording hits in 12 of his last 14 games. The 30-year-old hit .321 with two doubles, 10 runs, two RBI and four stolen bases over that stretch. Schoop is still hitting just .212 this season, and his production over the first half of 2022 has regressed from past seasons, but he's swung a fairly hot bat and run quite a bit over the last few weeks. FAAB: $3

Third Base

Ramon Urias, Orioles: Urias was firing on all cylinders prior to the All-Star break, logging four multi-hit performances over his last six games. He slashed .435/.458/.913 with three homers, two doubles, 10 RBI and five runs over those matchups and has been a consistent presence in Baltimore's lineup since returning from an oblique injury in early July. The 28-year-old doesn't showcase much speed but has been a decent source of ratios and run production. FAAB: $8

Shortstop

Jose Iglesias, Rockies: Iglesias has had little trouble reaching base in recent weeks, slashing .364/.370/.591 with two homers, four doubles, 13 RBI and seven runs over his last 12 games. The 32-year-old has gone yard just three times this season, but he's hitting .301 with 34 RBI and 29 runs and has had especially strong results recently. Iglesias has increased fantasy value while he's swinging a hot bat and has some long-term potential for fantasy managers hoping to improve their average or on-base percentage. FAAB: $6

Elvis Andrus, Athletics: Andrus has had consistent playing time during his second season with the Athletics and has recorded hits in 14 of his last 17 games. He's slashed .263/.364/.474 with three home runs, three doubles, 14 RBI, nine runs and two steals during that stretch while hitting mainly in the heart of Oakland's lineup. After displaying mixed results earlier in the season, Andrus has been a much more reliable player over the last few weeks. FAAB: $5

Outfield

Andrew McCutchen, Brewers: McCutchen started the last nine games before the All-Star break and recorded hits in eight of those contests. Across that span, he slashed .297/.325/.486 with two homers, a double, nine RBI, six runs and a stolen base. The 35-year-old has had a consistent spot in the lineup due to the introduction of the universal designated hitter and has had a prominent position in the batting order. McCutchen's .386 slugging percentage would be the worst of his career if the season ended today, but he's had plenty of opportunities to produce runs while reaching base fairly consistently during his first season with the Brewers. FAAB: $6

Leody Taveras, Rangers: Taveras was on a tear at the plate leading up to the All-Star break, logging five multi-hit performances over his last eight games. He slashed .467/.500/.800 with a homer, nine RBI, eight runs and four stolen bases over that stretch. The 23-year-old didn't make his season debut until mid-June but earned steady at-bats upon his arrival. He's hitting .341 this year and has fantasy potential if he can maintain playing time over the second half of the season. FAAB: $6

Anthony Santander, Orioles: Santander played a role in the Orioles' recent winning streak, hitting .273 with five doubles, six runs and five RBI over the last nine games prior to the All-Star break. The 27-year-old has been an everyday player for Baltimore while hitting in the top half of the lineup, and his 15 home runs in the first half are on pace to eclipse his previous career high of 20. Santander hasn't homered since July 2 but remained productive heading into the break. FAAB: $5

Kyle Lewis, Mariners: Lewis missed the start of the regular season due to a knee injury and was quickly shut down due to a concussion after making his season debut in late May. The 27-year-old dealt with lingering effects from the concussion for a month but began a rehab assignment July 3. He slashed .261/.400/.913 with five homers, 12 RBI and eight runs over 10 games in the minors and will be reinstated from the injured list Friday. Following his lengthy layoff, Lewis should have a chance to see regular playing time in the outfield until Mitch Haniger (ankle) is cleared to return to action. FAAB: $4