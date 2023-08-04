Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Baseball finishes off the work week with a packed schedule Friday. With so many options to wade through, let's help narrow down the field by highlighting some pitchers and hitters to consider on Yahoo.

Pitchers

Aaron Nola ($48) is having a disappointing season with a 4.43 ERA and a 4.26 FIP. After allowing just 0.8 HR/9 last season, he has given up 1.6 HR/9 this year. The good news for him is, that might not be a problem for his matchup with the Royals. Not only have they scored the second-fewest runs in baseball, but they have hit the third-fewest home runs.

After trading away Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn, the White Sox have holes to fill within their starting rotation. They are lucky to have back Mike Clevinger ($33), who made his return from the IL on Saturday against the Guardians. He held them in check, pitching five shutout innings. When he faced them previously this season, he allowed two runs across six innings. The Guardians have scored the fifth-fewest runs in baseball, so Clevinger could have similar success against them the third time around.

Merrill Kelly ($40) continues to be reliable for the Diamondbacks, recording a 3.23 ERA that is backed by a 3.81 FIP. While his 25.3 percent strikeout rate isn't flashy, it is nearly four percentage points higher than his career mark. He could continue to provide added production in that department when he takes on the Twins, who have struck out the most times in baseball.

Top Targets

Freddie Freeman ($25) is one of the hottest hitters in baseball. Over his last 15 games, he is 31-for-62 (.500) with five home runs and eight doubles. Trying to slow him down will be Yu Darvish ($33), who has disappointed this season with a 4.53 ERA and a 4.11 FIP. With the way Freeman is playing, this matchup is no reason to fade him.

Quinn Priester ($25) has struggled mightily since being called up to the majors. He has given up at least four runs in each of his three starts, posting a 1.72 WHIP along the way. This is an opportune spot to deploy Christian Yelich ($27), who has a .370 wOBA at home.

Bargain Bats

Bryan Reynolds ($11) looks to finally be turning things around. Over his last 11 games, he is 15-for-47 (.319) with three home runs. The three home runs are noteworthy for a matchup with Colin Rea ($35), who has given up 1.6 HR/9 this season. He has been underwhelming, in general, with his 4.76 ERA and 4.84 FIP.

It's not often that you see George Springer ($7) with a salary this low. The reason for it is that he is 2-for-49 (.041) over his last 13 games. Still, playing at hitter-friendly Fenway Park does make him someone to at least consider in tournament play. Starting for the Red Sox will be James Paxton ($43), who hasn't been as dominant lately with a 1.35 WHIP over his last four starts.

Stacks to Consider

Phillies vs. Jordan Lyles ($28), Royals: Bryce Harper ($20), Kyle Schwarber ($18), Bryson Stott ($19)

Lyles has a respectable 1.29 WHIP, but his problem has been an inability to keep hitters inside the ballpark. He has already given up 22 home runs across 112.2 innings. That stat could be troublesome against Schwarber, who has a terrible batting average, but has also slugged 27 home runs. Although he doesn't have the power that Schwarber does, don't sleep on Stot for a Phillies stat. Over his last 20 games, he is 23-for-73 (.315) with two home runs and six doubles.

Astros vs. Luis Severino ($26), Yankees: Yordan Alvarez ($28), Jose Altuve ($27), Chas McCormick ($27)

Severino has been a disaster for the Yankees. Over his last five starts, he has allowed at least seven runs three times. He has a bloated 1.84 WHIP for the season, while also giving up a staggering 15 home runs over 57.2 innings. The Astros could score in bunches against him, with Alvarez having tremendous upside. He is having yet another special season with his .313 ISO and .420 wOBA.

Orioles vs. David Peterson ($32), Mets: Ryan Mountcastle ($19), Adley Rutschman ($17), Anthony Santander ($17)

Having traded away Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, the Mets will insert Peterson back into their starting rotation. He has both started and pitched out of the bullpen this season, posting a combined 1.62 WHIP. This will be an uphill battle against the Orioles, who have a .760 OPS versus left-handed pitchers, compared to a .732 OPS against righties. One of their leaders against lefties has been Mountcastle, who has a 190 wRC+ versus southpaws this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.