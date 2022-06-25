Yahoo DFS Baseball: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

By the time Saturday night rolls around, a lot of the baseball action will be done. However, there are still six MLB games starting at 7:15 p.m. ET or later. This gives you some options for your DFS lineups, so here are my recommendations for the final Saturday of June.

Pitching

Logan Webb, SF vs. CIN ($45): Webb has turned his career around the last couple of years, and his home ballpark has played a big part in that with 2.91 ERA since 2020. I'm surprised with how good the Reds have been offensively, but that's purely based on low expectation. They're still floating around the bottom-10 in runs scored with a lineup I don't really trust.

Patrick Sandoval, LAA vs. SEA ($39): Sandoval was mostly a starter last season, but this year he's been in the rotation from Day One and has shown he's ready for the role with a 2.70 ERA through 11 starts. As a lefty, he can keep a few key Mariners bats in check, and it's not like Seattle has much going on offensively having fallen into the bottom-eight in runs scored after a solid start.

Zach Davies, ARI vs. DET ($33): Davies' own numbers are largely irrelevant here. It's all about the matchup as the Tigers have the league's worst offense ranking last in runs scored to go along with a .327 slugging percentage.

Top Targets

The lefties in Philly's lineup may not be excited to see Blake Snell on the mound, but Rhys Hoskins ($19) is certainly salivating having produced a 1.021 OPS against southpaws since 2020. He's also been hot of late with a 1.042 OPS the last three weeks.

With only six games on the slate and with three trios still getting stacked on my end, this is a recommendation based on the player more than the matchup. I'm going to go ahead and roll with Shohei Ohtani ($18) with a righty on the mound for the Mariners in Logan Gilbert. Ohtani has managed 15 home runs and seven stolen bases, and he's been better both at home with a .907 OPS and an .894 against righties.

Bargain Bats

Charlie Blackmon ($18) is a career .299 hitter and has registered a .746 road OPS the last two years. You also have to factor in the fact he's a lefty, so he benefits from facing a right-handed pitcher. Chris Archer may have a 3.44 ERA, but also a 5.02 FIP. And his home ERA sits at 4.30.

Getting on base is the name of the game, and Austin Slater ($17) has recorded a .379 OPS this year. He's also coming off a season where he hit 12 homers and stole 15 bases. Mike Minor has made four starts and struggled to a 7.34 FIP. A big reason why is that the lefty is allowing righties to hit .298 against.

Stacks to Consider

Padres vs. Phillies (Zach Eflin): Jake Cronenworth ($20), Jurickson Profar ($17), Eric Hosmer ($9)

Eflin is a pitcher who gets knocked around. Since 2020, he's allowed righties to hit .261 against and .274 to lefties. In modern baseball, that's rough. And during that same stretch, Eflin managed a woeful 5.98 ERA on the road. Expect hits to be plentiful for the Padres.

Over the last two seasons, Cronenworth has posted an .817 OPS against righties. And over the last 21 days, he's starred with a 1.098 OPS. Profar is healthy and hitting relatively well slashing .251/.347/.417 with eight home runs and four stolen bases. Don't forget he once had a 20-10 season. Hosmer isn't a power hitter, but the lefty can spray the ball all over Petco Park batting .291 at home since 2020.

Twins vs. Rockies (Antonio Senzatela): Byron Buxton ($20), Luis Arraez ($18), Max Kepler ($13)

Now you might think Senzatela is in the clear since he's on the road, but that's not the case. Over the last three seasons, he's produced 5.11 ERA away from home. Senzatela suppresses home runs, but he turns both lefties and righties into batting-title contenders. Minnesota could rake at home in this one.

Buxton is more of a power than contact hitter, but his batting profile worthy of admiration slugging .574 the last four seasons and a .960 home OPS this year. This is a perfect matchup for Arraez, who is challenging for a batting title thanks to a .345 average while batting .330 against righties since 2020. Kepler has crushed seven homers in the current campaign while going deep 19 times and swiping 10 bags last year. Lefties keep him in check, but he's slugged .470 against righties the last two seasons

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers (Alex Faedo): Christian Walker ($18), Alek Thomas ($16), Daulton Varsho ($10)

The rookie Faedo has posted a 4.67 ERA through nine starts and has allowed 1.22 home runs per nine innings. Lefties have also hit .281 against while righties have gone .303. Faedo has allowed more long balls on the road, and Arizona's ballpark tilts toward seeing more of those once the weather gets hot.

Walker's average has dropped, but he still offers power slugging .488 with 19 home runs. The rookie Thomas has slashed .267/.329/.438 with six homers and four swiped bags, including an .873 OPS versus righties. Varsho can line up at catcher, which boosts his fantasy upside. He doesn't really walk, but he's recorded nine homers and four stolen bases with a .750 OPS against righties.

