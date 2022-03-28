DraftKings NBA: Monday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
ORL at CLE (-9.5), O/U: 215
ATL (-7.5) at IND, O/U: 235
DEN (-3.5) at CHA, O/U: 232
SAC at MIA (-13), O/U:
CHI (-5) at NYK, O/U: 223
BOS at TOR (-3), O/U: 218
SAS (-6.5) at HOU, O/U: 237.5
GSW at MEM (-10.5), O/U: 222
OKC (-2.5) at POR, O/U:
The Spurs-Rockets is expected to be the highest-scoring game of the night and features great options from both lineups and through all price tiers.
The Grizzlies have an advantage at home against a depleted Warriors squad and the result should be a few of excellent value opportunities on both sides.
The Thunder-Trail Blazers is a matchup that will be lacking in defense and offers plenty of under-valued potential.
Injuries to Monitor
ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle) OUT
R.J. Hampton is up for another start in place of Suggs.
CLE - Dean Wade (knee), Rajon Rondo (ankle), Jarrett Allen (finger): OUT
Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens continue to see more playing time in the absence of Allen and Wade. Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert get more responsibility without Rondo.
ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), Danilo Gallinari (elbow): Questionable
John Collins (finger): OUT
Onyeka Okongwu is also up for a bigger role if Gallinari is out in addition to Collins. Delon Wright gets a boost if Bogdanovic is out.
IND - Duane Washington (hip), Goga Bitadze (foot), Myles Turner (foot): Questionable
Isaiah Jackson (head), Chris Duarte (toe), Malcolm Brogdon (rest): OUT
Justin Anderson will continue to see extended opportunity. Jalen Smith is also up for more playing time in the frontcourt, while Lance Stephenson would get a boost in the backcourt.
DEN - Facundo Campazzo (illness), JaMychal Green (wrist): Questionable
Zeke Nnaji (knee), Michael Porter (back): OUT
DeMarcus Cousins is in line for a boost in the frontcourt. Bones Hyland gets a boost if Campazzo is out.
CHA - Gordon Hayward (ankle): OUT
Kelly Oubre and P.J. Washington continue to get more action.
SAC - De'Aaron Fox (hand), Domantas Sabonis (knee): OUT
Davion Mitchell is up for another start in place of Fox. Damian Jones is expected to start in place of Sabonis.
MIA - Caleb Martin (knee), Tyler Herro (knee), P.J. Tucker (knee), Gabe Vincent (toe): Questionable
Max Strus continues to have room to step up.
CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT
Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu continue to fill in.
NYK - Quentin Grimes (knee): Questionable
Nerlens Noel (foot), Derrick Rose (ankle), Cam Reddish (shoulder): OUT
Immanuel Quickley gets a boost as Rose remains out. Jericho Sims and Obi Toppin are in line for more action in the frontcourt.
BOS - Al Horford (personal), Jayson Tatum (knee): Questionable
Robert Williams (knee): OUT
Grant Williams gets a boost if Horford remains out. Daniel Theis is expected to start in place of Williams. Derrick White has to step up if Tatum is out, while Jaylen Brown would have a chance to lead the offense.
TOR - Fred VanVleet (knee), Gary Trent (toe): Questionable
Malachi Flynn (hamstring): OUT
Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa will continue to pick up more playing time if Trent or VanVleet are out.
SAS - Lonnie Walker (back): Questionable
Doug McDermott (ankle),: OUT
Joshua Primo and Devin Vassell are up for more a boost.
GSW - Andre Iguodala (back): Questionable
Draymond Green (rest), Otto Porter (rest), Klay Thompson (rest): Doubtful
Stephen Curry (foot): OUT
Jordan Poole continues to start in place of Curry. Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Gary Payton will pick up key minutes if Green, Porter and Thompson rest.
MEM - Brandon Clarke (hip), Jaren Jackson (thigh): Questionable
Ja Morant (knee): OUT
Tyus Jones gets another start in place of Morant. Kyle Anderson and Xavier Tillman would get a boost in the frontcourt if Clarke and/or Jackson are out.
OKC - Darius Bazley (knee): Questionable
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Derrick Favors (back), Kenrich Williams (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot), Josh Giddey (hip): OUT
Tre Mann and Theo Maledon are in line for a boost in the backcourt. Aleksej Pokusevski and Aaron Wiggins have to step up in the frontcourt.
POR - Greg Brown (eye): Questionable
Josh Hart (knee), Justise Winslow (calf), Anfernee Simons (quadriceps), Eric Bledsoe (achilles), Damian Lillard (abdomen), Trendon Watford (leg) , Jusuf Nurkic (foot): OUT
CJ Elleby, Brandon Williams, Keon Johnson and Drew Eubanks are up for major minutes.
Elite Players
Guards
Darius Garland ($10,300)
Garland continues to put up big numbers to lead the Cavs, averaging 26.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including two games in which he topped 60 DK points. He has a favorable matchup at home against the Magic.
Zach LaVine ($8,400)
LaVine is averaging 26.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists over his last 10 games, including three games in which he topped 50 DK points. He has an advantage against the Knicks, who are on the second night of a back-to-back.
Forwards/Centers
Jimmy Butler ($8,300)
Butler is coming off a rough outing in which he finished with seven points on 2-of-9 shooting in a home loss. He has a great opportunity to bounce back as he goes up against the Kings, who give up an average of 115.7 points per game, second most in the league.
Julius Randle ($9,400)
Randle has an advantage against the Bulls' frontcourt. He is coming off a solid outing in his last game, where he totaled 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals, and he's topped 40 DK points in seven of his last 10 games.
Nikola Jokic ($12,200)
Jokic continues to carry the Nuggets on his back, averaging 30.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 steals over the last 12 games, including six games in which he topped 60 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who struggle on the defensive end and face the second night of a back-to-back.
Expected Chalk
Dejounte Murray ($11,000)
Murray has an advantageous matchup against the Rockets, who are giving up a league-high 117.6 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field. Murray is averaging 21.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, including two games in which he topped 57 DK points.
Value Picks
Theo Maledon ($4,500)
Maledon is up for a second consecutive start after he totaled 75 DK points through the last two games. He has a favorable matchup against the short-handed Trail Blazers.
Joshua Primo ($3,600)
Primo is averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over four consecutive starts, including two games in which he topped 19 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Rockets.
Justin Anderson ($4,500)
Anderson is averaging 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists over four consecutive starts, including three games in which he topped 32 DK points.
Kyle Anderson ($4,500)
Anderson has topped 18 DK points in nine of the last 10 games with a high of 26.8 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against a depleted Warriors squad.
Kenyon Martin ($3,600)
Martin is averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists over the last 10 games, and he's topped 20 DK points five times, including one outing in which he logged 36.3 DK points.