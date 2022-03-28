DraftKings NBA: Monday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ORL at CLE (-9.5), O/U: 215

ATL (-7.5) at IND, O/U: 235

DEN (-3.5) at CHA, O/U: 232

SAC at MIA (-13), O/U:

CHI (-5) at NYK, O/U: 223

BOS at TOR (-3), O/U: 218

SAS (-6.5) at HOU, O/U: 237.5

GSW at MEM (-10.5), O/U: 222

OKC (-2.5) at POR, O/U:

The Spurs-Rockets is expected to be the highest-scoring game of the night and features great options from both lineups and through all price tiers.

The Grizzlies have an advantage at home against a depleted Warriors squad and the result should be a few of excellent value opportunities on both sides.

The Thunder-Trail Blazers is a matchup that will be lacking in defense and offers plenty of under-valued potential.

Injuries to Monitor

ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle) OUT

R.J. Hampton is up for another start in place of Suggs.

CLE - Dean Wade (knee), Rajon Rondo (ankle), Jarrett Allen (finger): OUT

Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens continue to see more playing time in the absence of Allen and Wade. Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert get more responsibility without Rondo.

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), Danilo Gallinari (elbow): Questionable

John Collins (finger): OUT

Onyeka Okongwu is also up for a bigger role if Gallinari is out in addition to Collins. Delon Wright gets a boost if Bogdanovic is out.

IND - Duane Washington (hip), Goga Bitadze (foot), Myles Turner (foot): Questionable

Isaiah Jackson (head), Chris Duarte (toe), Malcolm Brogdon (rest): OUT

Justin Anderson will continue to see extended opportunity. Jalen Smith is also up for more playing time in the frontcourt, while Lance Stephenson would get a boost in the backcourt.

DEN - Facundo Campazzo (illness), JaMychal Green (wrist): Questionable

Zeke Nnaji (knee), Michael Porter (back): OUT

DeMarcus Cousins is in line for a boost in the frontcourt. Bones Hyland gets a boost if Campazzo is out.

CHA - Gordon Hayward (ankle): OUT

Kelly Oubre and P.J. Washington continue to get more action.

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (hand), Domantas Sabonis (knee): OUT

Davion Mitchell is up for another start in place of Fox. Damian Jones is expected to start in place of Sabonis.

MIA - Caleb Martin (knee), Tyler Herro (knee), P.J. Tucker (knee), Gabe Vincent (toe): Questionable

Max Strus continues to have room to step up.

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu continue to fill in.

NYK - Quentin Grimes (knee): Questionable

Nerlens Noel (foot), Derrick Rose (ankle), Cam Reddish (shoulder): OUT

Immanuel Quickley gets a boost as Rose remains out. Jericho Sims and Obi Toppin are in line for more action in the frontcourt.

BOS - Al Horford (personal), Jayson Tatum (knee): Questionable

Robert Williams (knee): OUT

Grant Williams gets a boost if Horford remains out. Daniel Theis is expected to start in place of Williams. Derrick White has to step up if Tatum is out, while Jaylen Brown would have a chance to lead the offense.

TOR - Fred VanVleet (knee), Gary Trent (toe): Questionable

Malachi Flynn (hamstring): OUT

Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa will continue to pick up more playing time if Trent or VanVleet are out.

SAS - Lonnie Walker (back): Questionable

Doug McDermott (ankle),: OUT

Joshua Primo and Devin Vassell are up for more a boost.

GSW - Andre Iguodala (back): Questionable

Draymond Green (rest), Otto Porter (rest), Klay Thompson (rest): Doubtful

Stephen Curry (foot): OUT

Jordan Poole continues to start in place of Curry. Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Gary Payton will pick up key minutes if Green, Porter and Thompson rest.

MEM - Brandon Clarke (hip), Jaren Jackson (thigh): Questionable

Ja Morant (knee): OUT

Tyus Jones gets another start in place of Morant. Kyle Anderson and Xavier Tillman would get a boost in the frontcourt if Clarke and/or Jackson are out.

OKC - Darius Bazley (knee): Questionable

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Derrick Favors (back), Kenrich Williams (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot), Josh Giddey (hip): OUT

Tre Mann and Theo Maledon are in line for a boost in the backcourt. Aleksej Pokusevski and Aaron Wiggins have to step up in the frontcourt.

POR - Greg Brown (eye): Questionable

Josh Hart (knee), Justise Winslow (calf), Anfernee Simons (quadriceps), Eric Bledsoe (achilles), Damian Lillard (abdomen), Trendon Watford (leg) , Jusuf Nurkic (foot): OUT

CJ Elleby, Brandon Williams, Keon Johnson and Drew Eubanks are up for major minutes.

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland ($10,300)

Garland continues to put up big numbers to lead the Cavs, averaging 26.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including two games in which he topped 60 DK points. He has a favorable matchup at home against the Magic.

Zach LaVine ($8,400)

LaVine is averaging 26.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists over his last 10 games, including three games in which he topped 50 DK points. He has an advantage against the Knicks, who are on the second night of a back-to-back.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler ($8,300)

Butler is coming off a rough outing in which he finished with seven points on 2-of-9 shooting in a home loss. He has a great opportunity to bounce back as he goes up against the Kings, who give up an average of 115.7 points per game, second most in the league.

Julius Randle ($9,400)

Randle has an advantage against the Bulls' frontcourt. He is coming off a solid outing in his last game, where he totaled 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals, and he's topped 40 DK points in seven of his last 10 games.

Nikola Jokic ($12,200)

Jokic continues to carry the Nuggets on his back, averaging 30.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 steals over the last 12 games, including six games in which he topped 60 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who struggle on the defensive end and face the second night of a back-to-back.

Expected Chalk

Dejounte Murray ($11,000)

Murray has an advantageous matchup against the Rockets, who are giving up a league-high 117.6 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field. Murray is averaging 21.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, including two games in which he topped 57 DK points.

Value Picks

Theo Maledon ($4,500)

Maledon is up for a second consecutive start after he totaled 75 DK points through the last two games. He has a favorable matchup against the short-handed Trail Blazers.

Joshua Primo ($3,600)

Primo is averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over four consecutive starts, including two games in which he topped 19 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Rockets.

Justin Anderson ($4,500)

Anderson is averaging 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists over four consecutive starts, including three games in which he topped 32 DK points.

Kyle Anderson ($4,500)

Anderson has topped 18 DK points in nine of the last 10 games with a high of 26.8 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against a depleted Warriors squad.

Kenyon Martin ($3,600)

Martin is averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists over the last 10 games, and he's topped 20 DK points five times, including one outing in which he logged 36.3 DK points.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.