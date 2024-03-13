NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

TOR at DET: Raptors on four-game slide; Pistons 3-7 at home

BKN at ORL: Nets 10-21 on road; Magic on two-game slide

CHI at IND: Bulls on two-game slide; Pacers on two-game win streak

DEN at MIA: Nuggets on three-game win streak; Heat on three-game slide

CLE at NOP: Cavs on two-game slide; Pelicans have won four straight

CHA at MEM: Hornets 7-26 on road; Grizzlies 3-7 in last 10 games

GSW at DAL: Warriors 17-13 on road; Mavs on three-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (hip), Gary Trent (groin): Questionable; RJ Barrett (illness), Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger): OUT

Kelly Olynyk, Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji will see bigger roles.

DET - Ausar Thompson (illness): Questionable

Simone Fontecchio could get a boost.

IND - Doug McDermott (calf), Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder): OUT

Jalen Smith and Obi Toppin are up for more playing time.

MIA - Jimmy Butler (illness): Probable; Tyler Herro (foot), Kevin Love (heel): OUT

Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez are all up for more playing time.

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (knee): Questionable; Max Strus (knee), Dean Wade (personal),Evan Mobley (ankle): OUT

Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill and Georges Niang should see more playing time.

NOP - Dyson Daniels (knee): OUT

Jordan Hawkins picks up additional minutes.

CHA - Tre Mann (groin): Questionable; Bryce McGowens (knee), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back), Seth Curry (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle): OUT

Vasilije Micic may be up for another start. Davis Bertans and Grant Williams should also see more action.

MEM - Scotty Pippen (back), Lamar Stevens (hip), Vince Williams (knee), Jaren Jackson (quadriceps): Questionable; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Ziaire Williams (hip): OUT

Jordan Goodwin, Jake LaRavia, Trey Jemison and Santi Aldama are up for larger roles.

GSW - Stephen Curry (ankle): OUT

Chris Paul is up for a start in place of Curry.

Elite Players

Guards

Coby White, Bulls ($7,800) at Pacers

White is coming off a muted performance, but he averaged 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists through the five games prior, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 56.8. He has a great opportunity to get rolling again against the Pacers, who give up the league's seventh-most points and fourth-most free throws per game to opposing point guards. The Pacers also face the second game of a back-to-back.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($7,900) vs. Cavaliers

Ingram continues to deliver for his squad, averaging 20.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the last five games, including three with over 35 DK points and a high of 54.5. He faces an advantageous matchup against a hobbled Cavs team, and he should keep up the solid play, considering he also finished with 33.8 DK points in just 28 minutes of action in their previous encounter.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,200) at Pacers

DeRozan is coming off one of his most unimpressive performances of the season, but he is averaging 24.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists across the last 10 games, including six with more than 40 DK points and a high of 52. He likely to get back on track with a matchup against the Pacers and their porous defense. DeRozan will also surely use his skill for getting to the foul line to take advantage of the fact that the Pacers give up the league's second-most free throws per game.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,300) vs. Cavaliers

Williamson is on a roll, averaging 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 blocks over the last 10 games, including seven with at least 45 DK points and a high of 57. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Cavs, while they are shorthanded at the power forward position.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,300) at Pacers

Along with his teammate, DeRozan, Vucevic was also limited in the last outing. However, he is also likely to bounce back against the Pacers, who give up the league's most points in the paint per game. Vucevic averaged 21.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, including a high of 55.3 DK points, among the five games prior to the last outing.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,800) vs. Warriors

Doncic has earned the exorbitant price point with incredible play lately, averaging 36.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, including nine games with more than 70 DK points and a high of 87.3. He should keep up the dominance against the Warriors, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's second-highest three-point percentage to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range Money

Jordan Goodwin ($5,400) vs. Hornets

Goodwin bounced back from a one-game absence with 37 DK points in the last game. He is averaging 6.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks over his last five appearances, and he should do well against the Hornets, who continue to deal with injury trouble, and who give up the league's fifth-highest shooting percentage to opponents.

Grant Williams, Hornets ($5,500) at Grizzlies

Williams started in each of the last three games, averaging 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals over that span, including a high of 32.5 DK points. He may be back to the bench against the Grizzlies, but he will continue to handle significant responsibility for the shorthanded Hornets. He also has a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Value Picks

Gradey Dick, Raptors ($4,800) at Pistons

Dick is coming off a second consecutive start and thoroughly impressed, totaling 37 DK points in 36 minutes of action. He may not necessarily pick up another start, but he should definitely continue to see extra playing time as the Raptors continue to deal with numerous injuries. He also has an advantageous matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's seventh-highest three-point percentage.

Ochai Agbaji, Raptors ($4,200) at Pistons

Agbaji could be looking at a sixth consecutive start, as he continues to handle more responsibility for the Raptors' shorthanded squad. He is averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last five games, and he is likely to prosper against the Pistons, who give up the league's seventh-most points and seventh-highest shooting percentage to opposing small forwards.

Peyton Watson, Nuggets ($3,800) at Heat

Watson is averaging 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 20 DK points. He should find room to keep up the strong play against the Heat, who continue to deal with a couple of injuries which, ultimately, reduce the strength of their bench lineup.

