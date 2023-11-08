NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

UTA at IND: Jazz have dropped three in a row and are 0-4 on the road.

BOS at PHI: Sixers have won five straight and are 4-0 at home.

WAS at CHA: Wizards on four-game slide.

LAC at BKN: Both sides have dropped two in a row. Clippers are 0-3 on the road; Nets are 0-3 at home.

SAS at NYK: Spurs on two-game slide.

PHX at CHI: Both sides coming off wins. Suns 2-2 on the road; Bulls 2-2 at home.

LAL at HOU: Lakers on two-game slide; Rockets on three-game win streak.

DET at MIL: Pistons on five-game slide; Bucks have won two in a row.

NOP at MIN: Pelicans on two-game slide; Timberwolves on three-game win streak.

CLE at OKC: Both sides coming off wins. Cavs 2-1 on the road; Thunder are 2-3 at home.

MIA at MEM: Heat have won two straight but are 0-3 on the road; Grizzlies 0-3 at home.

TOR at DAL: Mavs have won two in a row and are 3-0 at home.

GSW at DEN: Nuggets have won three straight and are 5-0 at home.

POR at SAC: Kings have dropped three straight.

Injuries to Monitor

UTA - Walker Kessler (elbow): Questionable

Kelly Olynyk could have a major role if Kessler is out.

BOS - Derrick White (personal): Probable

CHA - Terry Rozier (groin): OUT

Brandon Miller is expected to start. Theo Maledon should also get a boost.

LAC - Terance Mann (ankle): Questionable; Mason Plumlee (knee): OUT

P.J. Tucker will have to step up.

BKN - Lonnie Walker (knee): Probable; Ben Simmons (hip): Questionable; Cameron Johnson (ankle): Doubtful; Nic Claxton (ankle): OUT

Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale will likely continue to handle more responsibility.

SAS - Keldon Johnson (wrist): Probable; Devin Vassell (groin): Doubtful

Malaki Branham is up for another start. Tre Jones, Doug McDermott and Cedi Osman could all get a boost if Johnson is out.

PHX - Bradley Beal (back): Questionable; Devin Booker (calf): OUT

Eric Gordon is expected to start in place of Booker. Grayson Allen will also have to step up.

CHI - Alex Caruso (elbow), Patrick Williams (finger): Probable

LAL - Rui Hachimura (concussion): Probable; Jaxson Hayes (ankle), Anthony Davis (groin): Questionable; Gabe Vincent (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (heel): OUT

Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Christian Wood continue to have larger roles to fill.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): Questionable; Amen Thompson (ankle): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green should continue to get more time off the bench.

DET - Jalen Duren (ankle): Questionable; Alec Burks (forearm), Jaden Ivey (illness), Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Isaiah Livers (ankle), Monte Morris (quadriceps), Joe Harris (shoulder): OUT

Marvin Bagley and Ausar Thompson are up for added opportunity.

MIL - Khris Middleton (rest): OUT

Pat Connaughton, Jae Crowder and Malik Beasley will have to pick up the slack.

NOP - Herbert Jones (leg): Questionable; CJ McCollum (chest), Jose Alvarado (ankle), Naji Marshall (knee), Trey Murphy (knee), Zion Williamson (personal): OUT

Jordan Hawkins is expected to start in place of McCollum. Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis and Larry Nance should also see added opportunity. Matt Ryan is expected to start in the absence of Williamson.

CLE - Isaac Okoro (knee): Questionable; Ty Jerome (ankle): OUT

Caris LeVert is in line for more minutes.

OKC - Luguentz Dort (hip): Questionable

Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins could pick up more court time.

MIA - Jimmy Butler (knee): Probable

MEM - John Konchar (hip): Doubtful; Derrick Rose (knee), Xavier Tillman (knee): OUT

Luke Kennard, Santi Aldama and David Roddy are likely to step up.

TOR - Precious Achiuwa (groin): Questionable

DAL - Maxi Kleber (toe): Questionable

Derrick Jones and Dwight Powell have more opportunity if Kleber is out.

GSW - Gary Payton (illness), Draymond Green (ankle): Questionable

Moses Moody and Kevon Looney could see extended action.

DEN - Nikola Jokic (wrist): Probable; Jamal Murray (hamstring): OUT

Reggie Jackson is up for the starting job.

POR - Scoot Henderson (ankle), Anfernee Simons (thumb), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe are set to start.

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (ankle), Trey Lyles (calf): OUT

Davion Mitchell will continue to start. Chris Duarte and JaVale McGee are up for a continued boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Malcolm Brogdon, Trail Blazers ($8,200) at Kings

Brogdon is up for his third straight start for the shorthanded Trail Blazers. He logged back-to-back double-doubles in the previous two starts and is averaging 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 0.9 steals, on the season. He also has a favorable matchup against the Kings, who remain without elite backcourt defender, De'Aaron Fox.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($8,300) at Grizzlies

Herro is on a roll, having gone over 39 DK points in each of the last four games, including finishing one assist short of triple-double in one outing. Herro is averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals on the season. He also has an advantageous matchup against the Grizzlies, who are giving up an average of 4.0 three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,500) at Rockets

James reached the 30-point mark in two of the last three games, including one where he logged a season-high 68 DK points. He is averaging 25.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks on the season, and he should continue to thrive after averaging 33.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists over two meetings with the Rockets last season.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,700) at Pacers

Markkanen has scored more than 20 points in five of his eight outings, including 29 points in the last game. He faces a good opportunity to keep up the strong play, as the Pacers are giving up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing power forwards. Markkanen also averaged 26.5 points,12.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists over two meetings with the Pacers last season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($10,500) vs. Pistons

Antetokounmpo is coming off a massive outing, where he finished with 36 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks, for a total of 62 DK points. He has a great chance to continue to thrive against the Pistons, who are dealing with a number of injuries. Additionally, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.7 steals, in three games against the Pistons last season.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,700) vs. Warriors

Jokic (wrist) is listed as probable for action. The two-time MVP has delivered three consecutive games with more than 68 DK points and is averaging 28.4 points, 12.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists through eight games this season. He may also take on an even more prominent role in the offense with the absence of Jamal Murray, and he faces a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who are giving 23.7 points per game to opposing centers. Jokic also averaged 24.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 13.0 assists through two meetings with the Warriors last season.

Value Picks

Mike Conley, Timberwolves ($4,800) vs. Pelicans

Conley has a favorable matchup against the Pelicans' shorthanded backcourt. He is averaging 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals, in 29.8 minutes per game and has reached 20 DK points in five of his six outings.

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,000) at Pacers

Sexton continues to provide a solid scoring boost off the bench, with at least 10 points in six of his eight games played. He has a high of 36.8 DK points on the season and has a good chance to prosper against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game this season.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($4,500) vs. Pelicans

Anderson continues to stuff the stat sheet off the bench, averaging 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game, including a high of 30.8 DK points in the game-before-last. He also faces a favorable matchup against the shorthanded Pelicans.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,600) vs. Pelicans

Reid is currently the third-highest scoring player on the Timberwolves, averaging 15.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He faces a great opportunity to pad his stats against the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's most rebounds per game and are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Kelly Olynyk, Jazz ($4,500) at Pacers

Olynyk totaled 34.3 DK points in the last game and has at least 20 DK points in six of his eight appearances on the season. He could be up a major boost if Walker Kessler is sidelined, but he also should thrive against the Pacers, who are giving up an average of 11.4 offensive rebounds per game.

