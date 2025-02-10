NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 10

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The NBA is loading up with games as they prepare for the All-Star break, and we have a large 10-game slate on tap for Monday, and FanDuel's featured slate contains all 10 contests. Action begins with a 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff.

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

MIL Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) - OUT

Antetokounmpo is projected to be out through the All-Star break, leaving a few impact players who should put up decent numbers. Gary Trent ($4,200) showed up with 41.7 FDFP in his most recent game, and Kyle Kuzma ($6,200) should also have an impact. Bobby Portis' ($8,500) salary is too high relative to his potential production right now.

DAL Anthony Davis (groin) - OUT

DAL P.J. Washington (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Davis' first game with the Mavs was encouraging, but an injury during the third quarter will now put Davis on ice for a month. It may take a game or two to rely on a steady replacement for him, so I would avoid a pivot when we have plenty of other options to target.

LAL LeBron James (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

LAL Luka Doncic (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Monday's status for the duo could signal a shutdown through the All-Star break for James and Doncic, although the home crowd would love to see their newest acquisition take the court. If the absences continue, expect Austin Reaves ($8,400) and Rui Hachimura ($6,100) to step up.

CHA LaMelo Ball (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

CHA Nick Smith (back) - QUESTIONABLE

If these tags hold, look for Elfrid Payton's ($4,100) usage to spike somewhat.

BOS Jayson Tatum (kneecap) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Jaylen Brown (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Jrue Holiday (shoulder) - OUT

Tatum and Holiday are most likely out, making Brown the player to watch out for. Derrick White ($6,600) and Sam Hauser ($3,900) are both reasonable pivots.

ATL Trae Young (Achilles) - Probable

ATL Jalen Johnson (shoulder) - OFS

I'll stick with Dyson Daniels ($8,100) as the target for Atlanta. The frontcourt is still working out a suitable rotation after the trade deadline and Johnson's diagnosis.

MIN Anthony Edwards (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Mike Conley (finger) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Julius Randle (thigh) - OUT

We could see Edwards take the floor Monday, so while I'll refrain from naming a pivot for him, I'll gladly lock up Jaden McDaniels ($6,800).

GSW Stephen Curry (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

This wouldn't be the first time for a Curry tag near the break, as he sometimes elects to take one or two games off before the All-Star game. Slot in Brandin Podziemski ($5,600) if Curry can't make it.

ELITE PLAYERS

Four of seven players with five-figure salaries on today's slate carry an injury designation. Victor Wembanyama ($12,00) and De'Aaron Fox ($9,000) have a great matchup against the Wizards, so they'll headline the list of healthy elites.

Damian Lillard ($9,500) is my favorite choice in the $9k range, as he's notorious for notching superior totals when Antetokounmpo is absent. Pressure will be on Kyrie Irving ($8,700) to keep Dallas afloat, and I also like Miles Bridges ($8,400) in a soft matchup against Brooklyn.

Also consider: Franz Wagner, ORL ($8,600) vs. ATL

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Daniel Gafford, DAL ($7,500) vs. SAC

Although the Mavericks installed Anthony Davis at the four to begin his tenure, his loss will force Gafford to carry a heavier load. Gafford is still the starter amid the numerous absences, and P.J. Washington's potential absence will also help out Gafford's bottom line.

Draymond Green, GSW ($6,300) @ MIL

Although Green is dealing with a neck injury, I doubt he'll miss this game against Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo's absence makes the Bucks vulnerable in the interior, and it should be a good night for Green to post his customary multi-category line, especially if the Warriors lack Stephen Curry's support.

Jordan Clarkson, UTA ($6,200) @ LAL

The Lakers may shut down their best players heading into the break, and with Collin Sexton still sidelined, Clarkson is set up well for a good number on the road.

Toumani Camara, POR ($5,800) @ DEN

Although Camara and the Trail Blazers have a tough matchup, Portland is playing very well currently, and most of the team's starters have DFS value moving forward. Camara might have a slightly easier time with Michael Porter's injury tag looming. I also like Jerami Grant ($5,500) at his current cost.

Also consider: John Collins, UTA ($7,100) @ LAL, Anfernee Simons, POR ($6,800) @ DEN

VALUE PLAYS

I've listed my preferred targets under $6,000, with a player for each position. It's important not to overload here but to use these players to offset your more expensive selections.

PG/SG Stephon Castle, SAS ($5,300)

SG/PG Buddy Hield, GSW ($4,900)

SF/PF Dorian Finney-Smith, LAL ($4,200)

PF/C Jarred Vanderbilt, LAL ($4,300)

C Al Horford, BOS ($4,300)

