NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7

FanDuel has excluded three matchups from Sunday's main slate and opted for a nine-game offering. The action will begin at 6:00 p.m. EDT.

SLATE OVERVIEW

We are on the cusp of volatility heading into the final week. Although teams ranked 10th and above in the conferences still have something to play for, stars will begin to sit as the week progresses. We're still in good shape for Sunday, and the mounting injuries are providing some great values. No game exceeds 230 in projected total, but I've given extra attention to WAS/TOR and UTA/GSW due to the projected pace.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

MIL Giannis Antetokounmpo (hanstring) - QUESTIONABLE

I believe Antetokounmpo will play after missing Friday, though you'll need to monitor this spot to make sure he's active. Jae Crowder ($3,900) would be the best budget pivot if he's out.

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) - OUT

OKC Jalen Williams (ankle) - OUT

OKC Gordon Hayward (leg) - QUESTIONABLE

OKC Isaiah Joe (ankle) - PROBABLE

Josh Giddey ($7,900) is by far your best option for this scenario. Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace will also receive time, but they are desperation adds at best. If Hayward is out, Kenrich Williams ($4,300) could be worth the risk.

BOS Jayson Tatum (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Jaylen Brown (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

I wouldn't be surprised to see Tatum and Brown inactive against Portland as the team clinched the top spot in the East. Sam Hauser ($5,200) would be in line for increased usage if Tatum sits and Al Horford ($5,700) would stay in the starting lineup if Brown misses out.

NOR Zion Williamson (finger) - QUESTIONABLE

The Pelicans are holding on for dear life at the seventh spot, so Zion will try to make it if he's anywhere close to 100 percent. Trey Murphy ($6,700) is a little expensive, but you can use him if Williamson can't go. Jonas Valanciunas' ($5,600) value at center also increases if the tag holds.

GSW Stephen Curry (rest) - OUT

GSW Andrew Wiggins (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

GSW Jonathan Kuminga (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

The Warriors aren't mathematically in yet, yet there's a pretty big gap between them and the Rockets. The team will need to rest players ahead of a pivotal game against the Lakers. Chris Paul ($5,700) will be an obvious start and Moses Moody ($4,600) should carry an expanded role if the other statuses remain.

WAS Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Richaun Holmes (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

While the Wizards aren't saying Kuzma is done for the year, it's a distinct possibility. Johnny Davis ($3,700) is a borderline add here, though I have more confidence in Tristan Vukcevic ($4,200) for Holmes.

PHI Tobias Harris (knee) - OUT

The Sixers are in a furious fight to make up ground, so they'll put out the best possible lineup against the Grizzlies despite the spread. Kelly Oubre ($7,700) isn't cheap, but he'll likely be the best way to benefit from Harris' absence.

POR Anfernee Simons (knee) - OUT

POR Jerami Grant (hamstring) - DOUBTFUL

POR Matisse Thybulle (ankle) - OUT

This trio joins a host of other inactive players, and we may have seen the last of Simons and Grant for the season. Portland may have the comfort of a few key absences for Boston, yet they'll still be outmatched. Dalano Banton ($7,200) has been the top producer of late while Jabari Walker ($5,500) and Scoot Henderson ($6,800) also offer value.

UTA John Collins (back) - OUT

UTA Walker Kessler (nose) - OUT

UTA Jordan Clarkson (back) - OUT

Utah is a good example of a team that may be motivated to sit starters during the final week. Omer Yurtseven ($4,400) joins a large group of budget centers as a decent pivot and Brice Sensabaugh ($5,300) carries a favorable salary on Sunday.

CHI Coby White (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

CHI Alex Caruso (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

The Bulls need all hands on deck as they try to avoid the worst possible play-in position, so keep an eye on this spot for potential guard value in Ayo Dosunmu ($6,200).

TOR Gary Trent (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

TOR Bruce Brown (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

The battle between two eliminated teams is a tough nut to crack, especially given the potential absences. Players like RJ Barrett ($8,000) and Immanuel Quickley ($8,500) are too expensive, though Kelly Olynyk ($7,000) carries dual eligibility and some borderline value.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have five players at 10k and above for Sunday, and the battle between Victor Wembanyama ($11,800) and Joel Embiid ($10,800) should be entertaining. This is a back-to-back for Embiid, so his minutes may be limited. Wemby was able to post 33 points in Philly back in January, so I think he's the better bet between the two big men.

The duo of Domantas Sabonis ($10,600) and De'Aaron Fox ($9,900) also represent great plays against Brooklyn as they try to jump up in the playoff rankings. Sabonis' PF eligibility makes him an outstanding source of reliability.

Not much has my attention above $8,000 as the abundant values at center persuade me to slide past players like Deandre Ayton. However, I do like Miles Bridges ($8,100) against the Thunder.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Although we have nine games to choose from, I'm combining the chalk and value sections as we have few options above $6,000 and an abundance of value below. Per usual, our injury section also includes some of my favorite values, with several below $5,000.

Chet Holmgren, OKC ($7,700) @ CHA

I have contradicted myself by saying I would go lower at center, but Holmgren is one big man I would spend up for. Taking him would require some sacrifices at other positions, and an entirely different approach would be needed if we were basing our build on center value. I'll still use a contrarian construction to get Holmgren involved, especially given the Thunder's absences.

Josh Hart, NYK ($7,400) @ MIL

Hart's ejection limited his totals on Friday, and it might make him a little less visible than other options. I think his potential value is very high against the Bucks despite some tepid previous results against them. My only hesitation with Hart is the return of OG Anunoby ($5,800), who should soon produce a big number.

Khris Middleton, MIL ($7,300) vs. NYK

I doubt Middleton will sit, while his usage will get a spike if Antetotkounmpo is out. His rare SG/SF eligibility makes him usable at four positions, and I think this matchup will be a shootout despite the lower projected total.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($6,800) vs. BKN

We need some support at SF and PF, so Murray is an obvious add. He'll occasionally outdo Fox and Sabonis as a top-two option for the Kings, and his usage has spiked due Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and Malik Monk (knee) both sidelined.

Vasilije Micic, CHA ($5,900) vs. OKC

Deciding between Micic and Tre Mann ($5,800) is a challenge, though the spot is definitely worth considering with SGA out for OKC. Micic's recent floor is better, making him a better cash option than his counterpart. Their playability is limited by single eligibility at PG, but I'll use Micic in roughly half my builds.

Klay Thompson, GSW ($5,800) vs. UTA

Potential absences from Curry and Wiggins make Thompson an excellent pivot for Golden State. And he's traditionally performed well during Curry's absences. Brandin Podziemski ($5,200) also deserves to be in the discussion, though Thompson's floor has been more consistent in recent weeks.

