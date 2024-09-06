DraftKings NFL: Week 1 DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

The first Sunday of the NFL season has finally arrived and we have a 12-game slate on DraftKings. As unpredictable as the league is, Week 1 is especially volatile as there are new coaches, new players and a lack of previous stats to analyze.

Embracing that uncertainty is the name of the game for tournaments. There are few better weeks to take chances than this one. The large-field tournaments have historically been won with lineups where cumulative ownership is less than 100 percent. That means only a few chalky players paired with a few who aren't popular at all. If you have a strong take about a player not mentioned in this article or on your favorite podcast, this is the time to gamble. The leverage gained by fading chalk in favor of something less popular is what vaults lineups to the top.

If you're only interested in rostering the "best plays," stick to cash games. In this article I've highlighted the top options for that format and included some ideas for tournament stacks as well. Good Luck.

Note: All prices listed come from DraftKings, but most of the logic can be applied to other sites across the DFS industry. Discussion is limited to players from the "main slate" of games kicking off at 1 p.m., 4:05 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday. The strategy below is meant for large-field tournaments, where payouts typically are limited to ~20 percent of lineups, with the majority concentrated at the very top.

The Games

Over/Under Road Team Road

Implied Total Home Team Home

Implied Total 42 Pittsburgh Steelers 19.25 Atlanta Falcons 22.75 49 Jacksonville Jaguars 22.75 Miami Dolphins 26.25 41 Minnesota Vikings 21.25 New York Giants 19.75 45 Tennessee Titans 20.75 Chicago Bears 24.25 41.5 Carolina Panthers 18.5 New Orleans Saints 23 48 Arizona Cardinals 20.75 Buffalo Bills 27.25 41 New England Patriots 16.75 Cincinnati Bengals 24.25 48.5 Houston Texans 25.75 Indianapolis Colts 22.75 40 Las Vegas Raiders 18.5 Los Angeles Chargers 21.5 42 Denver Broncos 18 Seattle Seahawks 24 43.5 Washington Commanders 20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23.5 41 Dallas Cowboys 19.25 Cleveland Browns 21.75

Point-Per-Dollar Value

These are the players with the best projections relative to their salaries — good plays both for cash games and large-field tournaments. While we don't want our GPP lineups to look like cash-game lineups top to bottom, there's nothing wrong with using a few chalky plays.

RB Kenneth Walker vs. DEN ($6,100)

Seattle is favored by a touchdown at home against Denver, which has Bo Nix making his NFL debut. The Broncos also project to have one of the worst front sevens in the league. It all sets up favorably for the Seahawks' running game and specifically Kenneth Walker ($6,100), who seems ready to assume a bell-cow role after outpacing a banged up Zach Charbonnet throughout training camp. Expect Walker to be among the three most popular running backs on the slate, with Rachaad White ($6,300) and Alvin Kamara ($6,700), both of whom also have home matchups against bad teams. Many will choose to play two of the three in cash games. I highlighted Walker mostly because he's cheapest.

WR Christian Kirk at MIA ($5,500)

Kirk is 100 percent healthy after missing some time in training camp due to a minor calf injury. Jacksonville's matchup in Miami should provide an ideal script for the passing game as it tries to keep pace with the Dolphins' high-powered offense. The Jags moved on from Calvin Ridley and it's left their remaining pass-catchers too cheap for the time being. Kirk should mostly avoid coverage from Jalen Ramsey as most of his work is from the slot and I expect Trevor Lawrence to look his way early and often. There are plenty of good options in this range, however. Drake London ($6,000) might be the most popular. He stands out as underpriced now that Atlanta has a legitimate quarterback in Kirk Cousins. Malik Nabers ($5,900), Chris Godwin ($5,800) and Tank Dell ($5,500) also will garner significant ownership. This is one of those slates where there are a lot of similar options and because it's Week 1, no one can really tell you who is best. Go with your gut.

Other Cash-Game Options

QB Anthony Richardson vs. HOU ($6,300)

QB Jayden Daniels at TB ($5,700)

RB Bijan Robinson vs. PIT ($7,700)

RB Alvin Kamara vs. CAR ($6,700)

RB Rachaad White vs. WAS ($6,300)

RB Kenneth Walker vs. DEN ($6,100)

RB Devin Singletary vs. MIN ($5,700)

RB Javonte Williams at SEA ($5,500)

RB Chuba Hubbard at NO ($5,300)

WR Tyreek Hill vs. JAX ($8,700)

WR Drake London vs. PIT ($6,000)

WR Malik Nabers vs. MIN ($5,900)

WR Chris Godwin vs. WAS ($5,800)

WR Christian Kirk at MIA ($5,500)

WR Joshua Palmer vs. LV ($5,200)

WR Rome Odunze vs. TEN ($4,000)

WR Andrei Iosivas vs. NE ($3,000)

TE Evan Engram at MIA ($5,500)

TE Kyle Pitts vs. PIT ($4,600)

TE Johnny Mundt at NYG ($2,900)

D/ST Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN ($3,400)

D/ST Cleveland Browns vs. DAL ($3,100)

D/ST Buffalo Bills vs. ARI ($3,000)

D/ST Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV ($2,900)

Passing-Game Stacks

Stacks are the centerpiece of most tournament lineups, seeking to take advantage of positive correlations between players. It rarely makes sense to use a quarterback without one or two of his pass catchers, even if the player in question scores a decent portion of his fantasy points with his legs. Ideally, a stack also includes a pass catcher from the other side of the game, hoping to take advantage of a back-and-forth shootout. (Implied team totals are listed in parentheses.)

Jacksonville Jaguars (22.75) at Miami Dolphins (26.25)

JAGUARS

The highest-totaled game of the week sets up as a great spot for the Jags' passing attack, with a trailing game script against a weakened Miami defense firmly in the cards. Trevor Lawrence ($6,200) is affordable and won't be too popular, a great combination for a player of his upside. After the loss of Calvin Ridley, none of the Jacksonville pass-catchers are priced higher than $5,500. Christian Kirk ($5,500) will rightly be the most popular option, but first-round rookie Brian Thomas ($4,700) and free-agent acquisition Gabe Davis ($4,500) shouldn't be overlooked. Davis is expected to have an every-down role and looks like a bargain if that's the case. Evan Engram ($5,500) will be popular at TE after ending last season on a tear. It wouldn't be surprising to see him keep it up in the absence of Ridley. With how affordable everyone is, I favor double-stacking Lawrence. Of course, you're hoping for a shootout but you might not even need one to pay off those salaries.

DOLPHINS

Miami has the most explosive offense in the NFL, led by Tyreek Hill ($8,700) and De'Von Achane ($6,800), home run hitters who can score from anywhere. They should face little resistance from a soft Jacksonville defense that arguably got worse over the offseason with departures in the secondary. The nice thing about stacking Tua Tagovailoa ($7,000) is that he really only throws to two WRs, Hill and Jaylen Waddle ($6,300). It wouldn't surprise me if Achane saw the third-most targets after drawing 11 in the preseason while lining up some at WR in the process. As far as ownership goes, Hill will be among the most popular players on the slate while Waddle and Achane are likely to fall somewhere in the teens. Leverage could be had in the form of Raheem Mostert ($6,400). He's always a tough click, but he had multiple ceiling games last season as he topped 20 fantasy points five times, including spike weeks of 37 and 45.

Favorite Jags Stack: QB Lawrence + RB Achane + WR Davis + WR Hill + WR Kirk or TE Engram

QB Lawrence + RB Achane + WR Davis + WR Hill + WR Kirk or TE Engram Favorite Fins Stack: QB Tagovailoa + WR Hill + WR Davis/WR Kirk + WR Waddle or RB Achane

Houston Texans (25.75) at Indianapolis Colts (22.75)

TEXANS

C.J. Stroud ($7,700) and the high-powered Houston offense have the potential to be optimal on any slate. They're especially intriguing here because none of their players are expected to be overly popular, with only Tank Dell ($5,500) expected to garner more than 10 percent ownership. Nico Collins ($7,000) and newly acquired Stefon Diggs ($6,700) will be all but forgotten. Same goes for Joe Mixon ($6,600), who stands out as one of the better leverage options on the slate with Kamara, White and Walker sure to be exceedingly more popular in the $6K range. Personally, I favor the passing attack in this matchup. Stroud shredded Indianapolis for 648 yards and four TDs in two games last season and should only get better this season. Meanwhile, the Colts have a stout front-four filled with high-end talent and their defense projects to be stronger against the run, making Mixon seem more touchdown-dependent than usual.

COLTS

Games played inside the dome at Lucas Oil Stadium are always appealing for stacks because the Colts' offense ranks among the fastest-paced in the NFL. Last season, they led the league in no-huddle rate, finished second in situation-neutral pace and third in combined play volume. With Anthony Richardson ($6,300) back healthy, they're expected to be at least that fast again this season. Richardson is priced too cheaply considering his dual-threat ability and will be among the most popular QBs as a result. Pairing him with Michael Pittman ($6,800) seems logical, and most will opt for that route. But with Josh Downs ($4,800) expected out, there will be opportunities for Alec Pierce (4,000) and second-round rookie Adonai Mitchell ($3,800) if you'd rather save salary and spend up for other WRs. If you're considering spending up at RB, Jonathan Taylor ($7,800) is the contrarian option this week. He ran for 188 yards on 30 carries against Houston when the teams met in Week 18 last season and will be less than half as owned as Bijan Robinson ($7,700) for the same price.

Favorite Texans Stack: QB Stroud + WR Diggs and/or WR Dell + WR Mitchell

QB Stroud + WR Diggs and/or WR Dell + WR Mitchell Favorite Colts Stack: QB Richardson + WR Pittman or WR Mitchell + WR Diggs or WR Dell

Other Stacks to Consider

QB Josh Allen + WR Khalil Shakir + TE Trey McBride

QB Josh Allen + RB James Conner or WR Greg Dortch + TE Dalton Kincaid

QB Joe Burrow + WR Ja'Marr Chase or WR Tee Higgins +/- WR Andrei Iosivas + WR Ja'Lynn Polk

QB Kyler Murray + RB James Cook + TE Trey McBride and/or WR Greg Dortch

QB Caleb Williams + DJ Moore and/or WR Rome Odunze + RB Tony Pollard or WR Calvin Ridley

QB Jayden Daniels + WR Terry McLaurin + WR Mike Evans or WR Chris Godwin

QB Baker Mayfield + WR Mike Evans and/or WR Chris Godwin + WR Terry McLaurin

QB Daniel Jones + WR Malik Nabers + WR Justin Jefferson

QB Sam Darnold + WR Justin Jefferson + RB Devin Singletary and/or WR Malik Nabers

High-Priced Heroes

WR Tyreek Hill vs. JAX ($8,700)

Hill was priced consistently at $9,300 and above last season, so despite his $8,700 tag for this week, he stands out as bit of bargain. I vividly remember his 47-point outburst in Week 1 last season, and Sunday's matchup against a weak Jacksonville defense provides ample opportunity for another such outcome. Giving me some pause if the fact that Hill will be the most popular WR on the slate. It's chalk I'm willing to eat but also a good reason to fade if that's what you're considering. I nearly highlighted Justin Jefferson ($8,400) instead. He's expected to carry only a fraction of the ownership that Hill will and has at least a comparable ceiling with the Vikings facing a weak Giants defense and secondary.

QB Josh Allen vs. ARI ($8,000)

With the majority (myself included) inclined to spend down at quarterback, Allen will go overlooked on a slate lacking for expensive options. That means if he puts up a ceiling score, it should have a bigger impact than other weeks where multiple players are capable of matching him. It's also easier to stack Allen than in years past with Stefon Diggs out of the fold. By all accounts, Khalil Shakir ($5,100) had a fantastic training camp and seems poised to begin the season as Allen's favorite WR. He won't be popular either, and neither will Dalton Kincaid ($5,800). Either of whom would provide needed leverage. Stacking the Bills also allows you to run it back with Trey McBride ($6,100), who looks like the best TE on the board but won't be popular either due to his salary. The Bills are without top lineback Matt Milano, their best defense at stopping TEs.

Honorable Mentions: C.J. Stroud ($7,500); Justin Jefferson ($8,400); Trey McBride ($6,100)

Fading the Field

Every week we see at least one or two players who are popular without the backing of a top point-per-dollar projection. In some cases it even makes sense to fade a player with a strong projection, particularly when there are good alternatives at the same position and price range.

RB Bijan Robinson vs. PIT (7,700)

Choosing to fade Robinson has nothing to do with him as a player. I have significant exposure in season-long contests, and I expect him to have a big year in the Falcons new-look offense. My reasons for fading this week are threefold. First, he's going to be about 20 percent owned. Second, I'd rather allocate more salary to expensive WRs. Third, the Steelers front four is one of the top units in the NFL. They weren't great against the run last season but in general they're an opponent I like to avoid in DFS. That doesn't mean Robinson can't there. I'm just not sold that he does it often enough to justify the popularity.

The Smash Spot

(Players in favorable spots to significantly outperform their salary.)

WR Andrei Iosivas vs. NE ($3,000)

Two pieces of Friday morning news have influenced my selection. Ja'Marr Chase said that if he plays, he'll be limited while Tee Higgins missed practice with a hamstring injury and is considered doubtful. Both of the Bengals' top weapons have major concerns, which should open things up for No. 3 WR Andrei Iosivas. Iosivas won the job with a great camp and preseason, beating out promising rookie Jermaine Burton and trusted veteran Trenton Irwin. Priced at the minimum salary, it won't take much for Iosivas to smash value, especially with the Bengals having a prime matchup at home against the lowly Patriots.

Honorable Mentions: WR Rome Odunze ($4,000); RB Chase Brown ($5,000)

The Bargain Bin

QB Caleb Williams vs. TEN ($5,900)

QB Jayden Daniels at TB ($5,700)

QB Baker Mayfield vs. WAS ($5,600)

QB Geno Smith vs. DEN ($5,500)

QB Daniel Jones vs. MIN ($5,400)

QB Sam Darnold at NYG ($5,200)

RB Chuba Hubbard at NO ($5,300)

RB Chase Brown vs. NE ($5,000)

RB J.K. Dobbins vs. LV ($4,900)

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. DEN ($4,900)

WR Brian Thomas at MIA ($4,700)

WR Gabe Davis at MIA ($4,500)

WR Rashid Shaheed vs. CAR ($4,400)

WR Rome Odunze vs. TEN ($4,000)

WR Alec Pierce vs. HOU ($4,000)

WR Adonai Mitchell vs. HOU ($3,800)

WR Andrei Iosivas vs. NE ($3,000)

TE Mike Gesicki vs. NE ($3,000)

TE Johnny Mundt at NYG ($2,900)

TE Kylen Granson vs. HOU ($2,900)

Injuries to Monitor

WR Tee Higgins vs. NE

Higgins is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury. With Ja'Marr Chase also expected to be limited, Andrei Iosivas ($3,000) becomes viable in all formats and should be popular as a result.

Weather

Nothing to worry about this week.

