Friday Injury Reports: Cardinals Hurting, Lazard Doubtful, Waddle Cleared

Week 1 tends to be easier than the rest when it comes to dealing with injury news. That's the case this year, but we still have a few unresolved situations entering Sunday. First, let's take a look at the key stuff that was cleared up with the release of final injury reports Friday afternoon. Then we'll move on to the players listed as questionable, separating those who are truly questionable from those who are probable.

This is fantasy-focused article, primarily looking at QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs, but we'll also keep tabs on top defensive players, kickers and linemen when there are obvious fantasy implications. The big theme this week is guys coming back from ACL tears being listed as questionable. All that time and it's going to come down to the last second... or so they say. I suspect more than a bit of gamesmanship is involved, though it's not always easy to known in which direction.

Ruled Out/Doubtful

WR Allen Lazard (D - ankle)

The Packers have very little at wide receiver. Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb are the safest bets to have roles, but don't be surprised if Romeo Doubs has a top-three role. None cracks the Top 40 at WR for me this week, though Doubs at $3,000 on DraftKings is interesting, especially if there are positive pregame reports about his expected role.

WR Rondale Moore (O - hamstring)

Nothing better than a mid-week hamstring injury for a speed-dependent wide receiver. Moore will miss the game, along with suspended DeAndre Hopkins and injured Antone Wesley. That leaves Marquise Brown and A.J. Green as the top two, supported by preseason stars Greg Dortch and Andy Isabella in some order. Note that TE Zach Ertz (calf) is also questionable but said to be trending up.

TE Donald Parham (D - hamstring)

This could mean a few more targets/snaps for Gerald Everett but mostly figures to benefit third-string TE Tre' McKitty, who we don't care about for fantasy despite his great name.

Listed as Questionable - Should Play

WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - 8:20 ET kickoff

Likely to play. He's been fine I think https://t.co/96b0nsF5gS — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 9, 2022

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) - 1:00 kickoff

Truly Questionable

RB J.K. Dobbins (ACL) - 1:00 kickoff

As a Ravens fan, I have zero expectation of Dobbins playing against the Jets this Sunday. He should be back for the second or third game, but I think the Week 1 backfield will be led by Mike Davis, who was first through the rotation all preseason. It could go any which way though, with Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake giving the team a couple other similarly subpar options. Lamar = RB1.

WR Chris Godwin (ACL) - 8:20 kickoff

With Gage on track to play in Dallas, the Bucs have a great top three at WR even if Godwin doesn't play. I'm not sure that has anything to do with the decision, but it'll be interesting to see how reps are divided if/when all four are healthy. The depth could mean Godwin is slowly eased back in over a matter of weeks before playing close to every down again.

WR Michael Thomas (ankle) - 1:00 kickoff

I'm guessing Thomas plays but not quite willing to bet on it. The early kickoff helps a lot here, and we can give big boosts to each of Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave and Marquez Callaway if Thomas doesn't end up playing. The Saints already ruled out Tre'Quan Smith, though he's merely WR5/6 at this point (they still have Deonte Harris as well... fantastic WR depth).

TE George Kittle (calf) - 1:00 kickoff

Kittle seems closer to doubtful after getting injured Monday and missing practice all week. The 49ers have three options to replace him, and none warrants lineup discussion without knowing the roles. If Kittle sits, it boosts the target share projections for Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, though it drops efficiency projections for the offense overall. Kittle is one of the few non-QBs who can really move a betting line; he's more valuable in real life than fantasy at this point.

TE Zach Ertz (ankle) - 4:25 kickoff

Ertz is reportedly trending up and gets a healthy target share projection if he plays, especially with WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) ruled out. The Cards are thin at wide receiver, and Kyler Murray threw to Ertz a ton late last year when that was the case.

TE Logan Thomas (ACL) - 1:00 kickoff

John Bates could play a lot of snaps against Jacksonville. if Thomas is deemed not quite ready. Otherwise, we'll likely see a rotation, with Thomas perhaps playing third downs and other key passing situations. There's not much reason to care for fantasy, except maybe using Bates as a DFS punt play if Thomas is out.

RB/WR Ty Montgomery (ankle) - 1:00 kickoff

A TyMont absence helps the target projections for Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, whose backfield split Sunday is sure to be the subject of much fantasy discussion after the game against Monday.

The Cardinals don't exactly have CB or pass-rush talent to spare. They're already at a huge talent disadvantage when KC has the ball. Watt missed practice all week, while Murphy was out Friday due to an illness.

Kliff Kingsbury on the Cardinals cornerback situation this week: "The depth there is a bit scary going into Week 1 against this team, particularly." — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) September 9, 2022

CB Marcus Peters (Achilles) - 1:00 kickoff

Consider it a slight upgrade for Elijah Moore and Friends if Peters is deemed not quite ready. Of course, there's also merit to facing a 29-year-old corner coming off a torn ACL who loves to gamble in the first place.