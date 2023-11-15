NFL Waiver Wire: Week 11 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

In truly deep leagues, Murray could already be gone. It's worth checking though based on James Cook 's odd inability to hold onto the ball in Monday's loss to the Broncos. In addition to his

Matthew Stafford has been cleared for Sunday, though it wouldn't be a surprise to see him shut down if the Rams fall further out of playoff contention. Even if Cooper Kupp also gets rested down the stretch (not likely without injury), they still have interesting pass catchers in Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell who could help keep Wentz fantasy relevant if he gets a chance to take the field.

The QBs on bye this week aren't fantasy standouts, so hopefully this won't be a week where many managers find themselves forced to stream. There are no byes next week (Thanksgiving weekend), and Derek Carr (shoulder) will almost certainly be back by the time Week 13 rolls around. Winston likely isn't worth adding, but he at least has to be brought up due to Carr's injury.

Relative to the last few weeks, there's an interesting group of players to work with in this column. Typically on the deeper positions, quarterback may be in the worst shape as trying to stream the position looks to be a disaster. Otherwise, some strong pickups will be highlighted.

Relative to the last few weeks, there's an interesting group of players to work with in this column. Typically on the deeper positions, quarterback may be in the worst shape as trying to stream the position looks to be a disaster. Otherwise, some strong pickups will be highlighted.

Quarterback

Jameis Winston BYE (zero percent ESPN, four percent FFPC)

The QBs on bye this week aren't fantasy standouts, so hopefully this won't be a week where many managers find themselves forced to stream. There are no byes next week (Thanksgiving weekend), and Derek Carr (shoulder) will almost certainly be back by the time Week 13 rolls around. Winston likely isn't worth adding, but he at least has to be brought up due to Carr's injury.

Carson Wentz vs. SEA (one percent ESPN, four percent FFPC)

Matthew Stafford has been cleared for Sunday, though it wouldn't be a surprise to see him shut down if the Rams fall further out of playoff contention. Even if Cooper Kupp also gets rested down the stretch (not likely without injury), they still have interesting pass catchers in Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell who could help keep Wentz fantasy relevant if he gets a chance to take the field.

Running Back

Latavius Murray vs. NYJ (18 percent ESPN, 45 percent FFPC)

In truly deep leagues, Murray could already be gone. It's worth checking though based on James Cook's odd inability to hold onto the ball in Monday's loss to the Broncos. In addition to his lost fumble, there was a botched exchange between he and Josh Allen while also dropping the ball on his longest run before it fortunately bounced right back into his arms. The Bills aren't in a comfortable position to make the playoffs, so it's possible they opt to get Murray some more work in the coming weeks.

Rico Dowdle at CAR (four percent ESPN, 53 percent FFPC)

There are two layers to adding Dowdle. First is that we could see the Cowboys in a similar game script to their Week 10 win over the Giants where he saw increased usage. Perhaps Dowdle could parlay that opportunity into convincing the Dallas coaching staff he deserves more work in the backfield in neutral game scripts given Tony Pollard's ongoing struggles.

Michael Carter - FA (one percent ESPN, 49 percent FFPC)

Michael Carter was waived by the Jets on Tuesday, though that may not be bad news. He was used almost exclusively as a pass catcher, and it's possible he eventually goes somewhere where he can grow into better usage. And unless he joins the Giants or Raiders, Carter will almost certainly be joining a better offense.

Israel Abanikanda at BUF (zero percent ESPN, 33 percent FFPC)

The opposite side of Carter being waived is Abanikanda moving up the Jets' depth chart. He's yet to be active for a game and will remain behind Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook, though his production profile was strong in college. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Abanikanda move past Cook on the depth chart by the end of the season.

Wide Receiver

Jalen Guyton at GB (zero percent ESPN, three percent FFPC)

If you've listened to or read content about Guyton in the past, it's likely been centered around jokes about him running wind sprints in the Chargers' offense. His outlook at least has the chance to be different because the Chargers lacks explosive punch in their offense with both Mike Williams (knee) and Joshua Palmer (knee) out. In his second game back from a torn ACL, Guyton caught four of six targets for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Michael Wilson at HOU (seven percent ESPN, 78 percent FFPC)

For all the handwringing over Kyler Murray's study habits and dedication to the game, he quickly changed the narrative around the Arizona offense quickly returning from a torn ACL. Marquise Brown and Trey McBride are the obvious beneficiaries, but don't overlook Wilson. He commanded six targets of his own last week, which is enough to post fantasy relevant scores in deeper formats.

Rashod Bateman vs. CIN (four percent ESPN, 85 percent FFPC)

Bateman is a repeat name from last week, yet his snap rate continues to climb. The Baltimore offense has functioned in odd fashion in terms of fantasy production, though he could break through to be relevant at some point in the coming weeks.

Olamide Zaccheaus at KC (zero percent ESPN, zero percent FFPC)

The absence of Dallas Goedert (forearm) is interesting in Philly. It's possible Jack Stoll (more on him later) replaces his role in the offense, but my bet would be his targets are distributed to wide receivers. That could just mean more looks for A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith, but Zaccheaus is a potential peripheral beneficiary. Julio Jones is also worth considering for the same reasons, though I'd prefer Zaccheaus.

Trey Palmer at SF (one percent ESPN, 14 percent FFPC)

We'll end with a flurry of rookies. Palmer is a decent stream this week in a tough matchup. Since Tampa Bay's bye in Week 5, he's seen at least four targets in four of five games. The 49ers are a tough defense, but their attention is likely to be on Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rachaad White to perhaps allow Palmer to sneak through for a long score or a couple explosive receptions.

A.T. Perry BYE (zero percent ESPN, two percent FFPC)

Michael Thomas suffered a "significant" knee injury last week, so it's doubtful we see him on the field out of New Orleans' bye in Week 12. Predicting the performance of this offense is never easy, but on paper Perry should be in line for a bump in role. He's only played 75 offensive snaps during as a rookie, but was a decent prospect coming out of Wake Forest.

Tyler Scott at DET (zero percent ESPN, three percent FFPC)

The case for Scott is similar to Palmer in that his standing in Chicago's offense has increased as the season has progressed. After never reaching a snap rate of 30 percent through the first five games, Scott has been in the 50 percent range the last five weeks. We'll likely have to wait for Justin Fields' (thumb) return to see what Scott can really do in this offense.

Tight End

Tyler Conklin at BUF (11 percent ESPN, 94 percent FFPC)

Conklin is the "check-the-waiver-wire-just-in-case" player at the position. Zach Wilson hasn't been great, but he's at least done well sustaining the fantasy values of Garrett Wilson and Conklin.

Tommy Tremble vs. DAL (zero percent ESPN, one percent FFPC)

Hayden Hurst could be out with a concussion and the Panthers' tight end corps is otherwise beat up. Tremble has produced multiple catches in four consecutive weeks, so he's a decent bet to make for those desperate at the position.

Donald Parham at GB (two percent ESPN, 24 percent FFPC)

Similar to the situation in Carolina, Gerald Everett is considered day-to-day with a back issue. That could mean increased looks for Parham, though Stone Smartt also got on the field a lot last week after Everett departed. Don't expect a significant jump in usage for Parham.

Jack Stoll at KC (zero percent ESPN, zero percent FFPC)

Stoll is next up on the depth chart in Philly behind Dallas Goedert. As noted earlier, I'm thinking the vacated targets will go to wide receivers, though Stoll could get a few looks. He hasn't been much of a pass catcher in college or the pros, so keep expectations in check.