NFL Waiver Wire: Week 16 Deep Dive

We had some chaos thrown at us in Week 15. The quarterback carousel is going at full speed with changes in Tennessee, Atlanta and Cleveland. There were some significant injuries at running back that could change the outlook of fantasy matchups in the cases of David Montgomery and Alvin Kamara . But there are several solid streaming wide receiver options paired with slim pickings at tight end.

As a quick reminder, no FFPC roster rates are listed because waivers have concluded in redraft formats on the site. In addition, no players listed in the traditional waiver column will be covered in this article.

Quarterback

Michael Penix – 1% ESPN

We all knew Penix would take over as Atlanta's starting quarterback, but that it's happened in the first of Kirk Cousins' four-year, $180 million contract is surprising. He immediately becomes an intriguing deep-league add due to the combination of his arm strength, the Falcons' skill-position offensive players and matchups against the Giants, Commanders and Panthers to round out the schedule.

Aidan O'Connell – 16% ESPN

O'Connell's primary fantasy appeal comes from a level of competence that helps Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers post viable stat lines, though that doesn't make him a useful fantasy QB in most formats.

Mac Jones – 2% ESPN

Jones might be becoming the poor man's version of Jameis Winston as he took to the air an impressive 49 times in Week 15. With that type of volume, efficiency doesn't really matter. Jones was also smart enough to get the ball in Brian Thomas's hands. He'll draw a Raiders defense this week that's allowed six quarterbacks to top 25 fantasy points this season.

Running Back

Jaleel McLaughlin – 18% ESPN

Javonte Williams has been ineffective and Audric Estime hasn't gotten going in his rookie campaign. The Denver backfield is likely to remain a rotation, yet there's a strong case for McLaughlin to lead the position in touches. The tricky part is that Denver plays Thursday, and he's dealing with a quad injury.

Ameer Abdullah – 17% ESPN

Sincere McCormick (ankle) is out of the picture, which slightly clears things up in Vegas. Dylan Laube isn't likely to play much of a role, which leaves Abdullah and Alexander Mattison as the only likely contributors. I'd prefer Abdullah, particularly in PPR leagues. As mentioned above, the hope would be that O'Connell can make the Raiders a baseline competent offense.

Kimani Vidal – 15% ESPN

It hasn't shown up on the stat sheet, but Vidal has steadily seen his snap rate increase. He was on the field for 57 percent of offensive snaps during Week 15, giving him arguably the most secure role of any player listed at the position. The problem is that snaps don't score fantasy points by themselves, and Vidal has only managed a season-high of 34 scrimmage yards.

Pierre Strong – 0% ESPN

Jerome Ford projects to be the lead back with Nick Chubb (foot) sidelined, though he hasn't been used as a traditional workhorse. He also hasn't topped 12 touches this year, which also began with Chubb sidelined. Strong is likely to be the change-of-pace option, but D'Onta Foreman could also reemerge.

Sione Vaki – 0% ESPN

Craig Reynolds was mentioned in the traditional waiver wire column, and he's more likely to be the complement to Jahmyr Gibbs. However, Vaki has proven himself to be a playmaker on special teams and the Lions could give him a chance to do the same with the ball in his hands.

Jamaal Williams – 0% ESPN

Kendre Miller is in a potential position to be the unpredictable league winner that seems to emerge every season, though that would require Alvin Kamara (groin) to be sidelined. If that's the case, Williams could potentially get goal-line work and produce a touchdown. On a practical note, it'll be hard to start him unless Kamara is ruled out early in the week since New Orleans plays Monday night.

Wide Receiver

Hollywood Brown – 23% ESPN

This isn't an exciting version of the Kansas City offense, but Brown is expected to make his season debut Saturday. With DeAndre Hopkins in the mix and Xavier Worthy slowly emerging, it's unclear exactly what role Brown will have - though he's worth a stash with a slim shot of being a starting option during Week 17.

Rashod Bateman – 19% ESPN

Need to swing for the fences? Bateman represents a good deep-league waiver candidate. He's emerged as the big-play threat (14.5 aDOT) in Baltimore with four TDs from his last five games. A matchup against Pittsburgh isn't likely to produce a fantasy-friendly game environment, but all it takes is one long score.

Jalen McMillan – 10% ESPN

McMillan looks to have adjusted to the NFL and should be a breakout candidate in 2025, though don't count him out as a fantasy contributor to close out this season. He's managed 13 combined targets across his last two outings, which is comparable to Weeks 7 and 8 when he saw 15 opportunities. The difference is that McMillan totaled 50 yards in the earlier example and 134 in the more recent one. He's my top add of names included this article for wide receiver of FLEX-needy teams.

Parker Washington - 3% ESPN

Washington was one the beneficiaries of Jones taking to the air 49 times. That's not likely to be repeated Week 16 against the Raiders, but Washington should play a substantial role in the offense behind Brian Thomas.

Tim Patrick – 2% ESPN

Patrick is running hot in terms of finding the end zone (three TDs in two games), yet his ability to command opportunity in the Detroit offense looks legitimate. He's recorded seven and eight targets over his last two games, which should catch the attention of fantasy managers.

Jalen Coker – 1% ESPN

Coker posted a strong Week 15 fantasy performance thanks to a long 83-yard touchdown, which we can't count on every week. Returning from a three-game absence, he played 83 percent of snaps and commanded six targets. That's enough to keep Coker on fantasy radars.

Dyami Brown – 0% ESPN

Brown is operating as Washington's second receiver with nine targets in his last two appearances. That's about where the good news ends, particularly in a tough Week 16 matchup against the Eagles.

Tight End

Brenton Strange – 2% ESPN

There's a theme with Jacksonville in this column. The first is that its beat-up skill-position group has created offensive opportunities. The second is that passing volume allowed Parker Washington and Strange to outperform expectations in Week 15. The latter may not be true again, but Strange is one of the few streaming options available in deeper leagues.

Tyler Higbee – 0% ESPN

Higbee was activated from IR on Tuesday and is set to make his season debut after rehabbing from a torn ACL. He's similar to Hollywood Brown in that I wouldn't want to start him this week, yet is a stash for a potential Week 17 start.