NFL Waiver Wire: Week 3 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

The Packers unsurprisingly hid Willis in his first start with the team, but he also looked surprisingly competent moving the offense by completing a high percentage of his passes and using his legs. With a talented skill-position group to work with, there's reason to consider him in 2QB/Superflex leagues

Offenses will hopefully heat up as the weather cools down, though it's been an ugly start to the season for quarterbacks in particular. Given that, there aren't many obviously appealing streaming options for standard leagues. Smith is one exception with Seattle looking more willing to air the ball out in Week 2 and him playing well. A matchup against Miami isn't imposing as the bigger concern would be that the Seahawks can run the ball and get a win with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) out.

As usual, we won't repeat names found in the traditional waiver wire article , so be sure to also check out the column.

It's another busy week on the waiver wire as injuries continue to pile up. In the opposite trend of what we're used to seeing, wide receiver corps are currently the most depleted, though some running back injuries have also popped up. This is a great time of the season to take advantage of the waiver wire as we are starting to get an idea of how teams hope to utilize players, which helps clarify who will be useful for fantasy purposes.

It's another busy week on the waiver wire as injuries continue to pile up. In the opposite trend of what we're used to seeing, wide receiver corps are currently the most depleted, though some running back injuries have also popped up. This is a great time of the season to take advantage of the waiver wire as we are starting to get an idea of how teams hope to utilize players, which helps clarify who will be useful for fantasy purposes.

As usual, we won't repeat names found in the traditional waiver wire article, so be sure to also check out the column.

Quarterback

Geno Smith – 16% ESPN

Offenses will hopefully heat up as the weather cools down, though it's been an ugly start to the season for quarterbacks in particular. Given that, there aren't many obviously appealing streaming options for standard leagues. Smith is one exception with Seattle looking more willing to air the ball out in Week 2 and him playing well. A matchup against Miami isn't imposing as the bigger concern would be that the Seahawks can run the ball and get a win with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) out.

Malik Willis – 2% ESPN, 7% FFPC

The Packers unsurprisingly hid Willis in his first start with the team, but he also looked surprisingly competent moving the offense by completing a high percentage of his passes and using his legs. With a talented skill-position group to work with, there's reason to consider him in 2QB/Superflex leagues assuming Jordan Love (knee) is once again sidelined.

Skylar Thompson – 0% ESPN/FFPC

The case for Thompson is similar to that of Willis to the extent he's surrounded by several players who can do damage once the ball is in their hands. If he's an effective enough distributor, he should be relevant in deep QB formats. Thompson doesn't offer much mobility, so I'd prioritize Willis in the short-term.

Running Backs

Jaylen Wright - 20% ESPN

The case for rostering Wright has gotten more complicated for two reasons. The first one is that he's a pure stash. And given the state of injuries around the league, roster space is at a premium. Secondly, a significant portion of Wright's fantasy value came from the Miami offense. Without Tagovailoa, that is a far less appealing factor.

Tank Bigsby – 12% ESPN

Bigsby is probably rostered in the majority of deep leagues and isn't very startable in shallower formats. That puts him in something of a no-man's land for waiver purposes, yet he should be in consideration for those desperate for help at running back. Bigsby earned 12 carries in the opener prior to suffering an injury in Week 2 while Travis Etienne hasn't produced a particularly inspiring start.

Dameon Pierce – 2% ESPN

Joe Mixon got banged up Sunday against the Bears. The issue has been termed "not long-term", but his status for Week 3 is up in the air. Check Pierce's status as he was sidelined last weekend with a hamstring injury. Cam Akers struggled with his opportunity and was a healthy scratch in the opener, though he has to be a name to consider depending on the health of the other two backs.

Emanuel Wilson – 2% ESPN, 30% FFPC

The Packers are running out of running backs as both AJ Dillon (neck) and MarShawn Lloyd (ankle) are on injured reserve. That likely means we'll see a ton of Josh Jacobs, but it also means Wilson is the next man up.

Kareem Hunt - 14% ESPN, 1% FFPC

Samaje Perine and Carson Steele were both mentioned in the waiver column and the prime targets with Isiah Pacheco (leg) sidelined. However, Hunt did rejoin Kansas City's practice squad. His status for Sunday and the upcoming weeks is worth monitoring.

Isaac Guerendo – 2% ESPN, 63% FFPC

Jordan Mason has been up to the task as the lead for San Francisco, though Guerendo could be forced into a role at some point. He's purely a stash for now.

Wide Receivers

Jordan Whittington – 4% ESPN, 41% FFPC

Tutu Atwell – 1% ESPN, 2% FFPC

The Rams' receiver situation is among the most ambiguous due to injuries to both Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Puka Nacua (knee). Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson led the team in routes run in Week 2, though Atwell was targeted heavily (40.8 percent targets per route run rate) when on the field. That could be a small-sample fluke, but he's widely available and worth considering.

Jalen Nailor – 2% ESPN, 15% FFPC

Nailor could be phased out of the Minnesota offense if both Jordan Addison (ankle) and Justin Jefferson (quadriceps) play Sunday. He's managed a limited number of targets through two games even with those shaky health situations ahead of him, but he's been impactful with the opportunity (four receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns).

Josh Reynolds – 3% ESPN, 17% FFPC

There's not a whole lot to point to positively from the Denver offense, yet Reynolds is quietly an option. He's posted 2.12 yards per route run and holds a 20 percent target per route run rate, only one percentage point less than Courtland Sutton. A lot of that efficiency came on a trick play and garbage time production, though he's been the most impressive part of the Broncos' offense so far.

Jalen McMillan – 4% ESPN

The Bucs' offense has been a bright spot, and McMillan maintains a clear role. He won't wrestle targets from Mike Evans or Chris Godwin, but the idea here is that he's on the field a lot and will be lifted up by the offense.

Elijah Moore – 1% ESPN, 29% FFPC

Moore carries zero upside, but he's been a favorite dumpoff option for Deshaun Watson. There are worse options than a six-reception, 50-yard performance in PPR leagues.

Britain Covey – 1% ESPN, 0% FFPC

Jahan Dotson has been doing wind sprints since joining the Eagles while posting a subpar 8.7 targets per route run rate. Covey has been on the field far less, yet has already tripled Dotson's targets (six to two). If A.J. Brown (hamstring) is out again as expected, Covey is a sneaky add.

Roman Wilson – 1% ESPN, 61% FFPC

The Steelers want to keep winning with their rushing attack and defense, but at some point that won't be sustainable. They haven't gotten the production needed from either Roman Wilson or Van Jefferson, so Wilson (ankle) should get the chance to step up. He returned to full practice last week, so expect his NFL debut in Week 3.

Tight End

Luke Schoonmaker – 1% ESPN, 7% FFPC

Jake Ferguson (knee) is expected back on Sunday, but Schoonmaker was very capable filling in for him in Week 2. If Ferguson's status changes, circle back to Schoonmaker.

Mike Gesicki – 14% ESPN

Erick All – 0% ESPN, 6% FFPC

The Cincinnati tight end room is interesting. Drew Sample typically gets the most snaps, though he's purely a blocker. Gesicki has been a favorite target for Joe Burrow early this season and is very active in the pass game even on limited work. So long as Tee Higgins (hamstring) is out, Gesicki should have an expanded role.

All is a watchlist player or a true deep-league pickup. He matched Sample in snaps last week and earned four targets. The coaching staff is reportedly high on All's potential, so he could be an option to emerge as the season progresses.

Greg Dulcich – 1% ESPN

Dulcich hasn't managed much production, though he did draw eight targets in Week 2. If Denver's offense hits its stride at some point, he'll likely be part of it.

Brenton Strange – 0% ESPN, 0% FFPC

Strange did his best Evan Engram (hamstring) impression after the latter was a late scratch Sunday by running 22 routes and targeted on 29.5 percent of those routes. Monitor Engram's status throughout the week, but Strange is another widely available option that should post a reasonable performance if he can keep the starting role.