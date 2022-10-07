Week 5 Friday Injury Report: Saints Still Struggling, Bateman Abated, Swift Out Again

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

For whatever reasons, this week feels somewhat less chaotic than last, though injury reports seem just as lengthy on average. If nothing else, we're in for an easier Sunday morning, with more guys already ruled out and fewer coming down to game-time decisions. Here's what you need to know heading into Sunday morning:

For whatever reasons, this week feels somewhat less chaotic than last, though injury reports seem just as lengthy on average. If nothing else, we're in for an easier Sunday morning, with more guys already ruled out and fewer coming down to game-time decisions. Here's what you need to know heading into Sunday morning:

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Truly Questionable 🤔

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) - 1 ET

ARSB seems truly 50/50 after missing the last game. With Chark and Cephus already ruled out, St. Brown's absence would leave the Lions with only Reynolds, Tom Kennedy and Kalif Raymond, plus whoever they call up from the practice squad.

Both should play, but Waddle didn't do much last week with the same injury, while Hill's midweek addition to the practice report is cause for at least mild concern. There's also the matter of Teddy Bridgewater replacing a twice-concussed Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, and the Jets defense isn't quite the hopeless sieve of past years. This is probably the first week where I don't like either Hill or Waddle for DFS. Anywhere else we're obviously starting them if they play.

RB David Montgomery (ankle) - 1 ET

If he does play, how many carries will Khalil Herbert get? (I don't know the answer.)

RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) + WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) - 1 ET

Both seem more likely than not to play, but coach Dennis Allen was only willing to acknowledge that when discussing Landry. It's a good matchup for Kamara if he's able to play, at home against Seattle.

Multiple Dallas beat reporters suggested the team expects Lamb to play, following a surprise practice absence Thursday when he was added to the injury report. Lamb returned Friday as a limited participant, while Pollard was an end-of-week addition on account of a poorly timed illness. A Pollard absence would boost Ezekiel Elliott's stock, though he still has a tough matchup (at the Rams) either way.

Higgins returned to the game last Thursday after getting banged up, and he's unlikely to miss a primetime matchup with the Ravens unless there's some kind of setback before Sunday. He could arguably be put in the group above.

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen