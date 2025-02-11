LIV Golf Adelaide: Team Power Rankings

1. Legion XIII

Legion XIII tops this week's power rankings once again after starting things off with a bang in Saudi Arabia where they coasted to an 11-stroke victory. All four players finished in the top-15, with newcomer Tom McKibbin posting a solid T15 in his LIV debut. The group will look to improve on their fifth-place finish in Adelaide last year, where Jon Rahm led the team with a T3 result. Tyrrell Hatton has now posted a top-10 finish in eight consecutive worldwide events.

Predicted order of Finish: Rahm, Hatton, McKibbin, Caleb Surratt

2. Ripper GC

The team of Australians for Ripper GC return home where they'll have a target on their back, serving as this week's defending champions. They began the season in good form with a T2 result, led by Lucas Herbert's T4 finish while Marc Leishman was right behind him in T6. It was a team effort last year, when all four players finished T14 or better. Captain Cameron Smith will look to bounce back following a middling T25 result to open the year.

Predicted order of Finish: Leishman, Smith, Herbert, Matt Jones

3. Crushers GC

Crushers GC are coming off a disappointing final round that saw them narrowly miss a podium finish for just the second time in their last six events. It wasn't all bad though, as Bryson DeChambeau finished T6 and Anirban Lahiri and Paul Casey posted top-20s. One of the Crushers worst finishes last year came in Adelaide where the group finished T7 as Lahiri was the lone player to finish in the top-20.

Predicted order of Finish: DeChambeau, Casey, Lahiri, Charles Howell III

4. Fireballs GC

Building off the momentum from their late season 2024 form, Fireballs GC received top-10 performances from David Puig and Sergio Garcia en route to a fifth place team finish. Unfortunately, rookie Luis Masaveu and Abraham Ancer were unable to pull their weight. The other downside is that the team finished 10th here last year for their worst result of the year, and Masaveu has this team as a bit of a wildcard until we see more.

Predicted order of Finish: Garcia, Ancer, Puig, Masaveu

5. Torque GC

Torque GC finished squarely in the middle of the pack at Riyadh, despite Sebastian Munoz' best efforts as he tied Rahm for second. Mito Pereira's struggles continued as he bested just three golfers, although he did finish eighth in Adelaide last year. Joaquin Niemann also finished two back which helped the group to a fourth-place team finish. Surprisingly, Carlos Ortiz has gone eight straight worldwide events without a top-10.

Predicted order of Finish: Niemann, Munoz, Pereira, Ortiz

6. RangeGoats GC

The biggest risers in this week's power rankings are RangeGoats GC, fresh off a T2 finish. The addition of Ben Campbell has paid some initial dividends as he posted a T15 in his debut with the team and all four team members finished in the top half of the standings. Whether or not they can continue that momentum will be a question mark considering Matthew Wolff led this group in Adelaide last year with only a T26 result.

Predicted order of Finish: Peter Uihlein, Campbell, Wolff, Bubba Watson

7. Stinger GC

It wasn't an ideal start to the season for Stinger GC as they posted a T8 team result, although they did finish strong in the closing round. Dean Burmester was the lone bright spot on the team as he finished just one shot back from finishing on the podium. The group should have some positive memories from a year ago in Adelaide, where Louis Oosthuizen's runner-up finish and Burmester and Charl Schwartzel's T3s led to a second-place result.

Predicted order of Finish: Oosthuizen, Burmester, Schwartzel, Branden Grace

8. Cleeks GC

It was a banner week for Adrian Meronk, who picked up his first LIV win in his 14th start to lead Cleeks GC. Unfortunately, the rest of his team finished in the bottom half of the standings and the group had to settle for a sixth-place result. Last year, Martin Kaymer led the team in Adelaide with a T14 finish as the team finished T7. Frederik Kjettrup finished T33 in his LIV debut, posting a final round 68 following a slow start to the week.

Predicted order of Finish: Richard Bland, Meronk, Kjettrup, Kaymer

9. Smash GC

The inconsistent nature we saw from Smash GC continued to start 2025, as they posted the worst opening round in Riyadh but only the Fireballs posted a better score in the final round. Jason Kokrak and Graeme McDowell led the team with T21 results, while Brooks Koepka and Talor Gooch failed to get much going. The team finished a lowly 11th in Adelaide a year ago, although Gooch won here back in 2023.

Predicted order of Finish: Koepka, Gooch, McDowell, Kokrak

10. 4Aces GC

Dropping down three spots in this week's power rankings are the 4Aces as their struggles have carried into 2025 after beginning with an 11th place finish. Thomas Pieters played well in his team debut to lead the group with a T18 result, while Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson only posted one round in the 60s each to both finish T44. It's difficult to be optimistic heading into the week considering the team finished 12th here last year.

Predicted order of Finish: Reed, Johnson, Pieters, Harold Varner III

11. Majesticks GC

The Majesticks were led by the youngest member of their squad as Sam Horsfield finished T12 to help them finish tied for eighth to start the year. One of the question marks will be how the oldest team in the league (average age of 44-years-old) will perform playing a second straight week. They'll also look to put last year's result in Adelaide behind them, where Lee Westwood led them with a T34 result as the group finished dead last.

Predicted order of Finish: Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, Westwood, Ian Poulter

12. HyFlyers GC

The HyFlyers GC squad bested just one team last week, and they'll look to get a spark from the expected return of their captain Phil Mickelson in Australia. Andy Ogletree finished last by two strokes as he continues to search for his form, but perhaps a return to The Grange where he finished T3 last year will do the trick. Once again, it was Cameron Tringale who led the way with the lone top-20 in Riyadh. Brendan Steele serves as the defending champion.

Predicted order of Finish: Steele, Tringale, Ogletree, Mickelson

13. Iron Heads GC

No stranger to the bottom of the power rankings we find Iron Heads GC following their last place finish to open the year. Wade Ormsby filled in for Jinichiro Kozuma, who withdrew due to injury, and he led the way with a T25 result. The only positive sign is that Adelaide was their best finish in 2024 (sixth place) in large part due to Danny Lee's top-10. Yubin Jang finished T49 in his LIV debut.

Predicted order of Finish: Jang, Kevin Na, Kozuma, Lee